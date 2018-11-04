EPL: City, Chelsea to show Saints, Palace no mercy

The Thai businessman formed a close relationship with the Leicester players. When they won the Premier League he wrote: ‘Our spirit exists because of the love we share for each other’

It is almost eight years to the day since the Football League confirmed that Leicester City’s takeover by a Thailand‑based consortium had been approved. Milan Mandaric, the club’s previous owner, who stayed on as chairman initially, announced: “Today is a great day for Leicester City. Our owners are fantastic people with incredible ambition for the future. They have great character and integrity and they will strive for success for Leicester City.”

Few could have imagined how prophetic those words would turn out to be as Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai billionaire, bought Leicester for £39m and oversaw a magical story of sporting triumph against the odds that rejuvenated a city, never mind a football club, and captured the imagination of people all over the world.

That is Vichai’s legacy and will live on in the hearts and minds of the staff, players and supporters at a football club numb with pain and still trying to digest the tragic chain of events at around 8.20pm last Saturday, when a helicopter carrying Leicester’s owner and four other people crashed outside the stadium.

Little more than an hour earlier Vichai had been doing one of the things he enjoyed most: watching Leicester play.

The 60‑year‑old was never one to say much publicly but actions spoke louder than words from a benefactor who invested heavily in Leicester and regularly attended matches, often flanked in the directors’ box by his son, Aiyawatt, the club’s vice-chairman.

A humble and modest man, Vichai left the day-to-day running of the club in the hands of others, notably Susan Whelan, the Chief Executive, and Jon Rudkin, the Director of Football, both of whom had his complete trust and would consult with him and Aiyawatt over key decisions.

Occasionally, Vichai was required to resolve an issue himself and it is a measure of how highly he was regarded that in those circumstances, everything tended to get sorted out with the minimum of fuss. Jamie Vardy’s new contract in the title‑winning season was a case in point. Vichai asked Vardy to see him at his private function room at the stadium – where Vardy had never before set foot – after negotiations between the player’s agent and the club had reached an impasse.

The striker accepted the club’s financial position, listened to how much Vichai thought of him and walked out of their meeting more than happy to put pen to paper.

Vichai had that sort of effect on people and his close relationship with a number of the Leicester players – Vardy

even invited him to his wedding – made him much more than a football club owner to them. He would take the squad on an all-expenses-paid night out from time to time and his generosity – something that near enough everyone who has spent time in Vichai’s company talks about – was always appreciated.

The kind gestures, whether donating millions of pounds to local charities, handing out 60 free season tickets to fans to mark his 60th birthday or giving every Leicester player a BMW after winning the Premier League title, were never made with publicity in mind.

Vichai preferred to stay out of the limelight and was a private man. Even when Leicester’s title‑winning fairytale was unfolding and everyone wanted a piece of the club, he stayed quiet. Yet behind the public silence was a deep love for Leicester and a relentless determination to drive the club on, whether through breaking transfer records for players or pledging £100m towards the cost of a new state-of-the-art training ground.

Any interviews with the media were generally left to Aiyawatt, the notable exception being a rare press conference in May 2014, when Leicester had just won promotion from the Championship.

Speaking to reporters in Bangkok, Vichai said he wanted a top-five finish in the Premier League within three years and that he was willing to spend £180m to get there.

It was bullish talk and, on the face of it, easy to dismiss as unrealistic, especially as Leicester had been out of the top flight for a decade. Yet just under two years after making those comments, Vichai and his son were at Stamford Bridge watching Chelsea hold Tottenham Hotspur to the 2-2 draw that saw Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester side crowned Premier League champions.

The party was going on elsewhere, at Vardy’s house in Melton Mowbray, but Vichai and his family would get to enjoy a special moment of their own five days later, when Leicester were presented with the Premier League trophy after the home fixture against Everton.

It was notable at the time that Vichai was the prominent figure on the cover of the souvenir programme that day and a few eyebrows were also raised after the game, when the owner and his son seemed to be permanently attached to the Premier League trophy during a lap of honour. Maybe, though, that was nothing more than their immense pride shining through – and quite frankly, who can blame them?

Those images will be shown over and again in the days to come and, with one eye on the future, Vichai’s words on that May afternoon are also worth revisiting after a truly awful weekend.

“Our spirit exists because of the love we share for each other and the energy it helps to create, both on and off the pitch,” he wrote. “And in the years to come it will continue to be our greatest asset.”

Meanwhile, the city of Leicester has been thrown into mourning following the death of the very popular club owner.

As the day wore on and the nightmare started to feel real, the crowd outside the King Power Stadium continued to grow. The air was heavy with tragedy and the floral tributes lying by the North Stand fluttered in a biting breeze, but the people kept coming. They watched in silence, numb with shock, and ignored the cold as they pulled their loved ones that bit closer and concentrated on representing a grieving community with dignity and pride.

“It just felt right to come down here and pay my respects,” Daniel Connell, an 18-year-old Leicester City fan, said. Forcing the lump back down his throat, Connell tried to make sense of it all. The emotions were still too raw.

Vichai made impossible dreams come true and the city showered him with love in return.

Unlike some foreign owners, the secretive businessman embraced the wider community and Leicester supporters do not have a bad word to say about him. They talk affectionately about him handing out 60 free season tickets to mark his 60th birthday in April this year.

They speak about him donating £2m towards building a new children’s hospital in Leicester, £1m to the city’s university medical department, £100,000 to the fund to rebury Richard III in 2015 and £23,000 to a fan who was raising money for research into MECP2 syndrome, his son’s rare genetic disorder.

“I struggled to sleep last night,” Connell said. “He’s taken us from being a second division side with no hope of going anywhere to what we’re doing now. Without him we wouldn’t be in the Premier League. Who’s to say where we would be? He’s had a great influence on the lives of everyone here. We might not have met him individually but he’s had a massive impact on every Leicester fan’s life.”

Vichai, who was ranked as the fifth richest person in Thailand with an empire worth £3.8billion, oversaw a £100m investment in a new training ground and there were plans to expand the stadium. It remains to be seen how the club will move forward.

The expectation remains that Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester’s vice-chairman and Vichai’s son, will assume control. For the time being, however, speculation about football feels irrelevant.

“To the family that has embraced our community, our thoughts are with you,” read one tribute. There was a picture of Vichai holding the league trophy on an open-top bus and, in recognition of Leicester’s nickname, a painting of a fox. There was a West Ham scarf. Fans of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City laid shirts and a small boy in a yellow jacket helped his mother light some candles next to a Buddha statue. It all seemed so avoidable.

Vichai, who was meant to fly to Luton airport before taking a private jet back to Thailand, had always travelled to home games in his blue and white helicopter. Supporters had grown used to hearing it zoom off into the distance. It was part of the routine.

“I came down for my first game when I was seven,” one supporter said. “I was 62 this year. Fifty-five years I’ve been supporting this club. I walked past where it crashed 10 minutes before. We saw the helicopter fly over and come into the ground on the way. It’s just the saddest day in the history of the club. They gave me the happiest day of my life when we won the league. It’s just sad. Tragic. It was the best football supporter’s story ever, wasn’t it? I’m just very emotional.”

Others who died in the accident have been named as two members of Vichai’s staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, and pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

*Courtesy: theguardian.com

