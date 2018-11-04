Back Page Column
Exit of Chief Tony Anenih, the Political Iroko of our time
“Are there still two Romans living such as these?…The last of all the Romans, fare thee well”-William Shakespeare (1564-1616) in Julius Caesar. There is no better way of describing this iroko of a Nigerian of Edoid origin; this iconic prodigy of a politician par excellence and this pan-Nigerian Nationalist of a colossus, than to use the above words. He was an unforgettable politician who brought colour, candour, exoticism, mystique, enchantment, effervescence and glamour to bear on politics and politicking.
Never since the days of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa) and Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe (the man of timber, obeche, iroko and caterpillar), had we beholden a man so deft in political sagacity, acuity, percipience, perspicacity, shrewdness and strategic discernment. Chief Anenih was brutally frank, honest and sincere to a fault. I was close enough to him to know these facts first hand. He was like a father to me, always giving free elderly advice laden with wisdom and perception. He wore humility like a second skin. Easily accessible and gregarious, yet oximoronically shy and taciturn, Chief Tony Anenih, ever sartorial and dignifying in carriage, will be missed in the political space of Nigeria as a resonating voice in an oasis of fear and silence. He, it was, who joined other forces to bring about democracy in 1999, after the better forgotten annulment of the June 12, 1993 fairest, freest and most credible election ever held in Nigeria.
To say that this patriarch of many mentees stamped his political feet on the sands of time is a gross understatement. Popularly called “Mr Fix It” for his uncommon political navigational skills and proactive dexterity in wading into and solving complex governance, and political logjams and puzzles, the Iyasele of Esanland was an embodiment of what principled politicians should be. He saw politics from the nationalistic prism of inclusivity, uniting Nigeria and giving her peace, unity, stability, cohesion, justice, equity and egalitarianism. He never discriminated against anyone on the basis of his gender, religion, tribe or station in life. His soft spoken nature was a mere veneer and coating for a steady personae, one who was hard on principles and discipline.
Chief Anenih came. He saw. And he conquered. Vini, Vidi, Vici. Let us not mourn, but celebrate this African octopoidal octogenarian. It was calpurnia, wife of Julius Caesar, who, while begging her husband not to venture out on the ideas of March (the day he was later killed), made the memorable speech: “When beggars die, there are no comets seen; the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of Princes”. Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, CFR, easily fits into this narrative. God, grant his soul eternal repose. God, grant his entire family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Amen.
OBA EWUARE II: GIANT STRIDES WITHIN A SHORT TIME
INTRODUCTION
Oba Ewuare II (N’ Ogidigan), Uku Apkolokpolo, the 40th Oba of Benin, is the scion of Oba Ewuare the Great (1440-1473), who reigned after Oba Uwafiokun (1443-1473) and was succeeded by Oba Ezoti (1473-1475). Ewuare the Great, it was, who developed the Edaiken title for the eldest son of the Oba, to stamp succession authority in the royal lineage. A warrior par excellence, who built city walls, moats and boulevards within Benin City and led his army to conquer many cities and towns, up to Owo and the Niger Delta area, Ewuare the Great no doubt reincarnated in the present Oba of Benin, Ewuare II. The handsome quintessential Diplomat illuminated the dark crevices of locked diplomatic channels during and after the military years, as Nigerian envoy to Angola, Italy (with concurrent accreditation to Albania), the kingdom of Sweden (with concurrent accreditation to the Scandinavian countries of the Republic of Finland and the kingdom of Denmark and Norway). Since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers two years ago, Oba Ewuare II has achieved so much within a very short time on the throne. He is development conscious for his people.
SOME IMPRINTS
He has since strongly called for the repatriation of all Benin artefacts carted away during the mindless and punitive British expedition and invasion of Benin kingdom in 1897. He has implored the federal government to have more federal presence in Edo State. He has called upon Edo State government to introduce Benin language and history in the curriculum of schools. Using what he coined as “cultural diplomacy”, Oba Ewuare called for cultural renaissance as a great tool to promote harmonious relationships, respect traditional institutions, unify the people and resolve communal and individual disputes through the principles of social justice and equity.
DISBANDMENT OF CDAs
One of his earliest actions on being crowned on 20th October, 2016, was to order the immediate disbandment of the notorious and parasitic Community Development Associations (CDAs). This was a platform used by unemployed youths in virtually all the communities within Benin kingdom, to perpetrate heinous crimes. Potential investors were serially chased out with machetes, clubs and guns, whenever they refused to pay huge sums of extortionist money to them. Private homes and property developers were not spared this anguish and nightmare. The Oba immediately set up a Committee of intellectuals, professionals, security gurus and traditional chiefs to map out a roadmap towards elimination of this anti-development menace. Yours sincerely was privileged to be part of this historic platform. The result was the Oba’s forging of a close alliance with the Edo State executive and legislative arms of government to promulgate a law criminalizing and out lawing CDAs and their ill-wind deleterious effects.
Today, Edo state, especially the Benin Kingdom axis, is seen by investors that troop in, as a safe haven for investment. Inspite of this, His Royal Majesty, during his thank you visit to present Muhammadu Buhari in Aso villa, emphasized the strengthening of security in Edo State and the dire need of infrastructural development in Edo state.
ADVOCACY FOR GELEGELE SEA PORT DEVELOPMENT
One project quite dear to the heart of the Oba who has since modernized the royal palace and vicinity, is the Gelegele seaport. He implored president Buhari to help develop it, to open up the state to commerce and industry.
SATELLITE TOWN
Perhaps, the most ambitious project so far embarked upon by the Oba, and indeed any royal father anywhere in the world, is the proposed satellite town to be established at Ugoneki, in the Uhunmwonde L.G.A. of Edo State, along the Benin – Agbor road. The proposed town to be known as “Oba Ewuare II satellite town”, is to be self-sufficient, with sundry basic amenities of life and 24 hours of security and power supply.
OBA EWUARE II FOUNDATION
His focus on development led him to set up the Oba Ewuare II Foundation, which, in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has since organized skills acquisition programmes, training over 50 youths, including returnees from Lybia. The Foundation is geared towards eradicating poverty amongst youths and the most vulnerable of the society. It is to halt social vices, illegal migration and human trafficking of Edo indigenes to foreign countries, in the vain hop of greener pastures; and to provide empowerment through scholarships, skills acquisition and total liberation and re-orientation of the “get-rich-quick” mentality of the new generation.
The Foundation seeks to develop Edo language and provide free feeding for the needy, with over 1000 already fed. The revered Oba has even placed many Lybia returnees on salary. He retired into the sacred realm of his ancestral abode, came out and placed a curse on human traffickers who prey on young, vulnerable and innocent ladies, with the words, “our gods will destroy you”. He even cursed native doctors who administer oath of secrecy on unsuspecting victims.
ALL HAIL A ROYAL TOUCH
Thus, within the short span of two years, Oba Ewuare II, like his forebear, Oba Ewuare the Great, has changed the face of traditional institution in Nigeria, striving for development and modernism, even as he jealously guards our prime culture, customs and traditions.
Oba gha to kpere, isee.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“No evil can happen to a good man, either in life or after death.” (Plato).
LAST LINE
Nigerians, please continue to engage me in the national conversation, whilst awaiting explosive topic of Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb, Ph.D, LL.D.
TOP SCORERS IGNITE EMIRATES STADIUM
●It’s Salah, Mane vs Aubameyang, Lacazette
●Firmino, Ozil can spring surprises
The battle for supremacy in the glamorous English Premier League is getting more interesting every week as the competition progresses. It is also of note that the supremacy battle is not only about the league table but other various aspects of the EPL like the highest scorer, best goalkeeper, best player, highest scoring team and the least conceding team.
This weekend, two of the teams competing for the title on current form will clash at the Emirates Stadium a s Arsenal host Liverpool. Liverpool are currently 2nd on the table behind Manchester City with 26 points from 10 matches. The Reds have won eight games, drew two with 20 goals scored, and only four conceded. On the other hand Arsenal are 4th with 22 points from 10 matches after recording seven wins, one draw and two defeats.
The Gunners have scored 24 goals and conceded 13. After losing two opening games to Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal have not lost any match while Liverpool are yet to taste defeat this season. And so on the 2018/2019 EPL table, only four points separate the two teams currently competing tor the title but the players will battle for individual awards also along the line. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored six goals so far to place second behind Chelsea’s Edin Hazard on the Top Scorer’s table with seven goals. Interestingly, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also on seven goals as top scorer.
Last season’s Most Valuable Player and highest scorer, Mohamed Salah did not have a bright start to the season but he has scored in the last three matches for the team and the Egyptian is on five goals and three assists so far. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is on four goals with two assists and the gunners have players like Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil to create the chances upfront. Liverpool will rely on Skipper Jodan Hedersson, Naby Keita and James Milner to create chances for the strikers. However, while Liverpool have conceded only four goals this season in the defence led by Virjil Van Dijk, Arsenal have conceded 13 goals.
The performance of the defenders might be a major factor in this match which is the battle of best strikers in the current EPL season. A very tricky and entertaining match is anticipated with the strikers trying to get better while the defenders will also battle to prevent goals. Roberto Fimino with two assists and two goals is also dangerous just as Ozil who has three goals and one assist.
Sex toys as alternatives?
Since Funke Egbemode wrote about sex toys for women, an article she coded as “A Deputy for Your Busy Husband…” in her Adam’s Apple column of July 28, 2017, I knew the “war” in the bedroom was assuming a frightening dimension. Many married women are groaning under tensed, emotionally abrasive and simmering sexless atmosphere. While I hope the situation would improve with time, the incursion of sex toys into the market has further aggravated the “cold war” in the bedroom thereby widening the gap of sexual intimacy among “warring” couples.
In the lucid narrative embroidered in flowery expressions typical of witty Egbemode, she weaved her theme around a conversational scenario of a trio, two of whose lamentations for being left in the cold by their ever busy husbands resorted to self-help through the use of sex toys – vibrators. She wrote: “The sex toy also comes in handy with men who leave their women half way to Paradise for all kinds of reasons…
Absentee husbands and busy blokes like Liz and Mofe’s husbands also need deputies before their wives begin to climb scandalous things. Sex toys are here, all over the place. Women are resorting to self-help to the cha¬grin of their men and their pastors.” I have been counselling a number of my married female contacts and readers who complained of having sex issues with their spouses. There are those with months, one, two and even four years of sexless experiences in their homes. I received a mail early in the week from a reader and she detailed her frustration based on her sexless life in marriage. According to her, she was at her wit end and was considering a divorce as a way out of her predicament until… Excerpts of the mail read: “I have been going through a hell in my marriage. My husband, after I caught him pant down with another woman in our matrimonial bed, has refused to let go his act of infidelity.
He apologised for his misdemeanours, several of them though, and I have since forgiven him but he won’t let things return to normalcy. I have asked him if I have done anything wrong to which he said “NO” but why he has refused to sleep with me since, I cannot fathom. “Six months down the line, my friends advised that I should get a sex toy to ease my urges since I declined to engage in extra-marital affair despite pressures from male admirers. Initially I thought I could control the use of the toy without sliding into addiction, nay, I enjoyed engaging in the game every night.
I eventually got addicted to the toy as if my happiness and fulfilment depended on it. Eight months into the addiction, I couldn’t extricate myself from the enslaving hook of the toy. “My problem now is that I couldn’t flow with normal sex life with my husband even weeks after we have fully reconciled.
To be sure that I was not having real emotional challenge in my sex life, I regret to violate my cherished principle by experimenting with a guy to see if my dry romantic life was due to long absence of his touches or due to our prolonged quarrel. I also thought it was due to the psychological trauma I endured while my husband abandoned me or for the hatred I developed for him while the rift lasted. Sadly, the effect was the same, even with a guy I had a crush on among my admirers. “I need your help on how to restore my sex life with my spouse.I’m in a deep mess and I believe you can help me out.
Thanks so much for the great work you are doing, Michael West. God bless you sir. Amen. – Mrs. M. Anonymous, Abuja. Next week, God willing, I will respond to this issue and make our women know the hidden truth about the dangers inherent in the use of sex toys. Please watch out! Re: He Wants Sex Worker as Wife Hello Mike, Your article is a balanced one: presenting the two sides, that is, the genuine convert and the Gomer type. I have the latter type in my area. She used to be obedient to her husband and humble until recently. They have five children now.
The eldest is in her final year in the secondary school. Everything about her changed suddenly. Her mode of dressing was outrageous. It was so bad that she was caught pant down in her shop while a man was ‘pumping’ her. The husband was at his wit end. Out of provocation, he lamented one day that he regretted bringing her out of her whore trade at Alapere (area of Ketu, Lagos). He even mentioned the (particular) hotel; both of them are of the same tribe.
She has since mellowed but refused to return to her initial humble and obedient self, rather, she’s always haughty, saucy and arrogant.
The husband seems to have accepted her as his cross.
– Femi Abulude, Lagos.
Send your responses/private issues to: Email: mikeawe@yahoo.co.uk +234-(0)8035304268 – SMS/WhatsApp +234-(0)8059964446
Running mate drama and the Obi question
Men use thought only as authority for their injustice, and employ speech only to conceal their thoughts – Voltaire
The history of picking running mates in Nigeria has always been full of drama. Never has those emerging as running mates in presidential elections in the country been as the bookmakers desired it. In the Second Republic as we can remember the big names like K.O Mbadiwe, RBK Okafor, C.C. Onoh, and Mbazulike Amaechi among others were lining up to emerge as running mate to the then presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Alhaji Shehu Shagari but rather than look their way the candidate went for then relatively unknown young architect Dr. Alexander Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme who was to be the first Vice President of Nigeria and who turned out to be the brain box of that administration.
Although professionally and financially solid, Dr. Ekwueme was a politically neophyte at the time, but he went on to make a success of his tenure. He was to be relevant in the nation’s political system until his death recently.
In the stillborn Third Republic we all saw the drama that accompanied the emergence of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as the running mate to late business mogul M.K.O Abiola, a Muslim-Muslim ticket that went against all political calculations
Then came the current dispensation when Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in 1998 settled for an already elected governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar far ahead of notable front runners like late flamboyant former Kano State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.
In 2007 when Obasanjo was leaving the stage with Atiku, the choice of running mate for then candidate Umaru Yar’Adua was equally dramatic as the former Governors Peter Odili (Rivers) and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi) were already shortlisted and each with their prayer warriors were at the Eagle Square struggling to bring down holy spirit when something happened and a young harmless naïve then Bayelsa State governor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who had retired already to the lodge was called up and announced as the running mate to Yar’Adua. He was then just elevated to the position of governor as deputy governor following the controversial impeachment of his boss, DSP Alamieyeseigha. Dr. Jonathan was to eventually emerge as the President after the death of his boss. Even Jonathan did not end the drama as in picking his vice he kept to the tradition by going against bookmakers’ predictions to settle for the then Kaduna State Governor Namadi Sambo, another colourless politician of the time.
Even when PDP lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, the drama continued as President Muhammadu Buhari’s eventual choice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was clearly not in the equation when he emerged.
Against this backdrop therefore, the tumult that greeted the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi as the running mate to the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku, can be said to be in line with the tradition.
The choice of Obi has all the fragrances of divine hand in it as the opposition to his ambition started long during the gubernatorial election in Anambra State last year.
PDP had to lose an election it was designed to win because gladiators mostly from PDP in the state and environs felt that a victory for PDP candidate means a victory for Obi who could have a vantage position against them looking ahead. But here we are Obi emerging even without a gubernatorial backing and despite the ‘noise’ of his competitors his emergence has enjoyed tremendous goodwill across the country.
This is a man with extraordinary reputation in governance with an exceptional prudence level. Eight years as a governor he left a legacy unmatched by any other state in the country. The anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ordinarily should have recruited him as their ambassador plenipotentiary, as a face of a new Nigeria, but for his coming from the ‘enemy’ camp such recognition could give undue advantage over those beating their drum for now. One can imagine the frustrations of Obi’s competitors knowing that South-East would no longer be tricked by the so-called Igbo Presidency in 2023. As far as Ndigbo are concerned Igbo Presidency is an expired matter as the fad now is restructuring the country for a fair and balanced society.
No wonder the choice of Peter Obi as the running mate has thrown the polity into frenzy and some of his opponents strolled into the rage as social media soldiers fished on them.
The people to pity really in the Obi emergence are the Igbo leaders in the APC who have been warming up to market 2023 to the people as a carrot.
The PDP leaders in the South-East are already cashing in heavily on a recent disclosure by somebody who should know, Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola that President Muhammadu Buhari is not looking the way of the South-East in 2023. Ahead of 2019, the South-East PDP leaders are quick to remind their people of the 97/5% booty sharing formula personally introduced by the President to ensure that the region is punished for not voting him. How he threw away the zoning arrangement of the party that in absence of the Senate Presidency, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) should come from the South-East.
So, in truth Fashola’s exposure has helped to underscore the message of the opposition party in the region.
The other question to ask is why Obi’s choice generating all the interests and reactions even from within his own party and state of Anambra? The answer is clear; Obi is not in the greedy class of those arrogant leaders who treat public funds as their private inherited assets. He is coming into the job with a character, a reputation that is undented, and his records in governance are empirical and verifiable.
Those opposed to him within are the same group who ganged up against him during the gubernatorial election in Anambra State so as to weaken his political influence. But here we are even without gubernatorial backing, he has been chosen. The bashing they got from the public attests to the people’s resolve to change the trend in their lives which Obi represents. Who still doubts that God gives power to who he feels. And did Igbo proverb not caution us that: “Always being in a hurry does not prevent death, neither does going slowly prevent living,” meaning that we should all learn to take things as they really are coming from God.
