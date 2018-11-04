Exit of Chief Tony Anenih, the Political Iroko of our time

“Are there still two Romans living such as these?…The last of all the Romans, fare thee well”-William Shakespeare (1564-1616) in Julius Caesar. There is no better way of describing this iroko of a Nigerian of Edoid origin; this iconic prodigy of a politician par excellence and this pan-Nigerian Nationalist of a colossus, than to use the above words. He was an unforgettable politician who brought colour, candour, exoticism, mystique, enchantment, effervescence and glamour to bear on politics and politicking.

Never since the days of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa) and Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe (the man of timber, obeche, iroko and caterpillar), had we beholden a man so deft in political sagacity, acuity, percipience, perspicacity, shrewdness and strategic discernment. Chief Anenih was brutally frank, honest and sincere to a fault. I was close enough to him to know these facts first hand. He was like a father to me, always giving free elderly advice laden with wisdom and perception. He wore humility like a second skin. Easily accessible and gregarious, yet oximoronically shy and taciturn, Chief Tony Anenih, ever sartorial and dignifying in carriage, will be missed in the political space of Nigeria as a resonating voice in an oasis of fear and silence. He, it was, who joined other forces to bring about democracy in 1999, after the better forgotten annulment of the June 12, 1993 fairest, freest and most credible election ever held in Nigeria.

To say that this patriarch of many mentees stamped his political feet on the sands of time is a gross understatement. Popularly called “Mr Fix It” for his uncommon political navigational skills and proactive dexterity in wading into and solving complex governance, and political logjams and puzzles, the Iyasele of Esanland was an embodiment of what principled politicians should be. He saw politics from the nationalistic prism of inclusivity, uniting Nigeria and giving her peace, unity, stability, cohesion, justice, equity and egalitarianism. He never discriminated against anyone on the basis of his gender, religion, tribe or station in life. His soft spoken nature was a mere veneer and coating for a steady personae, one who was hard on principles and discipline.

Chief Anenih came. He saw. And he conquered. Vini, Vidi, Vici. Let us not mourn, but celebrate this African octopoidal octogenarian. It was calpurnia, wife of Julius Caesar, who, while begging her husband not to venture out on the ideas of March (the day he was later killed), made the memorable speech: “When beggars die, there are no comets seen; the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of Princes”. Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, CFR, easily fits into this narrative. God, grant his soul eternal repose. God, grant his entire family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Amen.

OBA EWUARE II: GIANT STRIDES WITHIN A SHORT TIME

INTRODUCTION

Oba Ewuare II (N’ Ogidigan), Uku Apkolokpolo, the 40th Oba of Benin, is the scion of Oba Ewuare the Great (1440-1473), who reigned after Oba Uwafiokun (1443-1473) and was succeeded by Oba Ezoti (1473-1475). Ewuare the Great, it was, who developed the Edaiken title for the eldest son of the Oba, to stamp succession authority in the royal lineage. A warrior par excellence, who built city walls, moats and boulevards within Benin City and led his army to conquer many cities and towns, up to Owo and the Niger Delta area, Ewuare the Great no doubt reincarnated in the present Oba of Benin, Ewuare II. The handsome quintessential Diplomat illuminated the dark crevices of locked diplomatic channels during and after the military years, as Nigerian envoy to Angola, Italy (with concurrent accreditation to Albania), the kingdom of Sweden (with concurrent accreditation to the Scandinavian countries of the Republic of Finland and the kingdom of Denmark and Norway). Since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers two years ago, Oba Ewuare II has achieved so much within a very short time on the throne. He is development conscious for his people.

SOME IMPRINTS

He has since strongly called for the repatriation of all Benin artefacts carted away during the mindless and punitive British expedition and invasion of Benin kingdom in 1897. He has implored the federal government to have more federal presence in Edo State. He has called upon Edo State government to introduce Benin language and history in the curriculum of schools. Using what he coined as “cultural diplomacy”, Oba Ewuare called for cultural renaissance as a great tool to promote harmonious relationships, respect traditional institutions, unify the people and resolve communal and individual disputes through the principles of social justice and equity.

DISBANDMENT OF CDAs

One of his earliest actions on being crowned on 20th October, 2016, was to order the immediate disbandment of the notorious and parasitic Community Development Associations (CDAs). This was a platform used by unemployed youths in virtually all the communities within Benin kingdom, to perpetrate heinous crimes. Potential investors were serially chased out with machetes, clubs and guns, whenever they refused to pay huge sums of extortionist money to them. Private homes and property developers were not spared this anguish and nightmare. The Oba immediately set up a Committee of intellectuals, professionals, security gurus and traditional chiefs to map out a roadmap towards elimination of this anti-development menace. Yours sincerely was privileged to be part of this historic platform. The result was the Oba’s forging of a close alliance with the Edo State executive and legislative arms of government to promulgate a law criminalizing and out lawing CDAs and their ill-wind deleterious effects.

Today, Edo state, especially the Benin Kingdom axis, is seen by investors that troop in, as a safe haven for investment. Inspite of this, His Royal Majesty, during his thank you visit to present Muhammadu Buhari in Aso villa, emphasized the strengthening of security in Edo State and the dire need of infrastructural development in Edo state.

ADVOCACY FOR GELEGELE SEA PORT DEVELOPMENT

One project quite dear to the heart of the Oba who has since modernized the royal palace and vicinity, is the Gelegele seaport. He implored president Buhari to help develop it, to open up the state to commerce and industry.

SATELLITE TOWN

Perhaps, the most ambitious project so far embarked upon by the Oba, and indeed any royal father anywhere in the world, is the proposed satellite town to be established at Ugoneki, in the Uhunmwonde L.G.A. of Edo State, along the Benin – Agbor road. The proposed town to be known as “Oba Ewuare II satellite town”, is to be self-sufficient, with sundry basic amenities of life and 24 hours of security and power supply.

OBA EWUARE II FOUNDATION

His focus on development led him to set up the Oba Ewuare II Foundation, which, in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has since organized skills acquisition programmes, training over 50 youths, including returnees from Lybia. The Foundation is geared towards eradicating poverty amongst youths and the most vulnerable of the society. It is to halt social vices, illegal migration and human trafficking of Edo indigenes to foreign countries, in the vain hop of greener pastures; and to provide empowerment through scholarships, skills acquisition and total liberation and re-orientation of the “get-rich-quick” mentality of the new generation.

The Foundation seeks to develop Edo language and provide free feeding for the needy, with over 1000 already fed. The revered Oba has even placed many Lybia returnees on salary. He retired into the sacred realm of his ancestral abode, came out and placed a curse on human traffickers who prey on young, vulnerable and innocent ladies, with the words, “our gods will destroy you”. He even cursed native doctors who administer oath of secrecy on unsuspecting victims.

ALL HAIL A ROYAL TOUCH

Thus, within the short span of two years, Oba Ewuare II, like his forebear, Oba Ewuare the Great, has changed the face of traditional institution in Nigeria, striving for development and modernism, even as he jealously guards our prime culture, customs and traditions.

Oba gha to kpere, isee.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“No evil can happen to a good man, either in life or after death.” (Plato).

LAST LINE

Nigerians, please continue to engage me in the national conversation, whilst awaiting explosive topic of Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb, Ph.D, LL.D.

