Health
Experts champion safe birth to achieve SDG
…underscore role of biomedical engineering technicians
Twenty biomedical engineering technicians from 10 leading medical institutions across the country, comprising university hospitals, federal medical centres and general hospitals, are set to impact safe delivery of pregnant mothers and babies across the country.
The conclusion of the biomedical engineers training was made known at a stakeholder workshop aimed to ensure maternal and newborn health in Nigeria.
Tagged ‘Safe Birth Initiative’, the programme e, which held in Lagos at the weekend is aimed to support the attainment of the SDG targets on maternal and newborn deaths reduction.
Similarly, the programme will focus on strengthening the capacity of selected public hospitals through procurement of vital maternal and neonatal medical equipment and supplies; training biomedical engineering technicians to improve equipment maintenance and uptime; and reactivating a large stock of abandoned medical equipment wasting away in public hospitals.
The event was held under the auspices of the Safe Birth Initiative (SBI) sponsored by Coca-Cola in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and an NGO, Medshare International Inc.
The workshop also marked the completion of the maiden SBI capacity training for the 20 biomedical engineering technicians.
The two-week training was conducted by US-based Engineering World Health (EWH) at the School of Biomedical Engineering, Lagos University Teaching Hospital.
In his opening remarks at the event, Public Affairs & Communications Director for Coca-Cola West Africa, Clem Ugorji, shared highlights of the SBI rationale and implementation plan. He said in addition to completing the first batch of the biomedical engineering technicians training, the consignment of equipment and supplies required for the National Hospital, Abuja had been fully delivered; the consignments for Federal Medical Centres in Ebute-Metta and Owerri and General Hospital, Alimosho, Lagos were scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks; while needs assessments were ongoing at six other approved hospitals to determine their specific needs.
Ugorji said Coca-Cola’s commitment goes beyond donating equipment. Through the SBI, the company hopes to promote effective maintenance culture by empowering biomedical engineering technicians with the knowledge, skills, tools and confidence to take responsibility for ensuring maximum uptime for the new equipment, as well as reactivation of abandoned biomedical equipment in the target hospitals. “There is a limit to what our doctors and nurses can do with just their skills and passion, in the absence of the vital life-saving equipment required for effective diagnosis, testing and treatment,” he said.
According to the National Demographics and Health Survey (NDHS, 2013), Nigeria loses as many as 576 women per 100,000 childbirths and 37 newborn deaths per 1,000 live births, placing the country among the worst ratios for both maternal and newborn deaths globally.
The Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, represented by the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Dr Adedamola Dada , in his remarks, said, “We have always believed that our healthcare would improve with active collaboration and partnership from the private sector. The Safe Birth Initiative is a good example of such a partnership. Meticulous planning and identification of the needs of the beneficiary hospitals have been carried out with active involvement of partners and beneficiaries. We commend our partners on this programme, Coca-Cola, the SDG Office, Medshare International and the Engineering World Health and use this opportunity to call on other private sector players to join us in this battle to free our nation from diseases and major challenges in maternal and childhood health.”
The workshop shed light on the challenges of maternal and newborn healthcare in the country; the national SDG targets on maternal and child health; the measures Government is taking to meet these targets; and how the SBI will support these measures. Among those present were Professor Chinyere Ezeaka, Past President, Nigerian Society of Neonatal Medicine; Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Editor, Today’s Woman; Professor Carmen Walker, Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria BMET Program, Engineering World Health, as well as Mr. Eben Amstrong, Director of Biomedical Engineering Training and Technical Service, Medshare International.
Dr Bala Yusuf, representing the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said, “The Coca-Cola Safe Birth Initiative is working towards the third sustainable development goal – Health and Wellbeing for all, including our mothers and our children. This partnership is a classic example of what we can do when we combine our expertise and resources in support of the 2030 SDG agenda. We hope this event will strengthen our resolve to continue to work together as policy makers, development practitioners, academics, but more importantly as concerned citizens, in support of the 2030 agenda of the sustainable development goals.”
The official launch of the Safe Birth Initiative and inauguration of the first set of SBI equipment in the country will be performed by the Honourable Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, at the National Hospital in Abuja next week.
Space your children with at least two years, Okowa urges Bayelsa women
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has advised Bayelsa women to space their children with at least two years advising that they should not use the opportunity given by the safe motherhood scheme to overpopulate Bayelsa state.
Okowa gave the advice in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital during the official launch of the safe motherhood scheme where over one thousand pregnant women who have been captured in the state government’s free maternal care for pregnant women were given N3000 monthly stipends for their upkeep.
Okowa who was the special guest of honour said “I must advise that there is a temptation along the line once there is an allowance that
comes at the end of every month both our men and women will want to keep on giving birth.
Continuing he said “I also know that it is not medically right. So we want to plead with our women and our men that there is what we call
birth spacing. There is a need to space out the intervals at which we give birth to children.
Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa state Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had announced that the N3,000 stipend will be given monthly for all
pregnant women in them to help their transport fare to the hospitals and clinics for their medical care until they have put to birth.
The governor said: “On July, We convened a summit to deliberate on the issues of maternal and infant mortality and we arrived at the
resolution that a policy on safe motherhood be introduced.
“With the primary healthcare board and State ministry of health as partners, since then we have been working to implement the policy,
and with the launching of the campaign today, the issue of maternal and infant mortality death will be reduced to minimal in our state.”
He urged every pregnant woman in the state to register with anti-natal care, so that they can deliver in the hands of trained medical
personnel, adding that the state government has established medical facilities in almost every wards of the state to take care of the
programme.
Each of the one thousand registered pregnant women were given mother care kids containing 15 items to help them during pregnancy and
mosquito insecticide treated nets.
Not having sex regularly can make you lose your job- Sex Therapist
A Sex Therapist and Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Tomi Imarah, says not having sex regularly, being part of a balanced diet, can make one to lose job.
Imarah, who runs an online Mental Health Counselling Service, called “Dr Tomi’s Haven’’, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.
According to her, sex is part of a balanced diet, reflecting how essential it is to overall health and wellbeing.
“With regards to the impact of sex on job performance, I will prefer an emphasis on sex in marriage; frequent unmet expectations stir frustrations and resentment, leaving you distracted at a subconscious level.
“Sex boosts endorphins and other productivity hormones; you go to work energised, work brilliantly and get promoted.
“The reverse is sexual frustration, and pent up emotions is highly distracting and you are prone to errors.
“From my interactions with male clients when they have a vibrant sex life, they feel energised to achieve so much in other areas of their lives.
“What they do not know is that sex releases endorphins, which are ‘feel good’ hormones.
“These hormones fill you with energy, just like when you go for a run or other rigorous exercises. It pumps blood to your brain and helps you operate more optimally.
“Not to talk of the fact that couples with frustrations in the bedroom have it spilling into other areas of their relationships, causing conflicts, leading to further repercussions outside the home including workplace,“ she said.
Imarah said that during sexual activities, certain hormones including oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, testosterone, estrogen were released.
“These sex hormones leave behind some effects, such as improved mood, stress alleviation, immune boosting, relaxed feeling, positive energy, improved attention and concentration, and improved memory capacity.
“All these effects culminate in improved emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing; that is why people walk around with a spring in their steps.
“Apart from these biochemical effects of sex, stoking the intimacy flames with someone you love helps your relationship thrive better, “ the therapist said.
Imarah said that many Nigerians’ attitude toward and perception about sex was very poor and attributed this to ignorance and poor education at all levels.
She said that only men were allowed to talk and engage in sexual activities, while sex for women was shrouded in secrecy.
“So, you now have a whole generation of women: wonderful mothers, devoted wives, great cooks, hardworking in every area of life, but struggling in the bedroom.
“To start changing this situation, sex education needs to be taken more seriously at all levels; right from home, parents need to have “The Sex Talk” with their adolescents, both boys and girls.
“Formal sex education needs to be included in school curriculum and delivered by specially trained sex educators.
“That we do not talk about sex does not mean our boys and girls are not experimenting, especially with the current information explosion on the internet.
“The least we can do is ensure we provide early foundation knowledge and put things in the right perspective.
“Also, there should not be stigmatisation of women who are sex enthusiasts; women should be free to express themselves as well as men.
“We should let go of the cultural nuances that feed the impression that women’s interest in sex reflects promiscuity, “ the sex therapist said. (NAN)
Fresh cholera outbreak in Gombe kills five
Gombe State Government on Thursday said fresh outbreak of cholera had killed five people, while 16 others were hospitalised at the Primary Health Centre, Kembu in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.
The state Acting Epidemiologist, Dr Nuhu Bile, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.
Bile said that the cholera outbreak occurred in October.
He said that the State Rapid Response team alongside World Health Organisation (WHO) had visited the scene immediately it received news of the incident.
According to him, 70 patients were treated and discharged, while the five people died before medical help could reach them.
He added that 16 others were being treated at the health centre for the disease.
Bile said the recent deaths had brought the number of cholera mortality to 13, while no fewer than 500 patients had been treated and discharged in the last five months.
The epidemiologist attributed the cause of the outbreak to the damaged five hand pumps in the community which forced people to seek unsafe alternative source of water.
Bile added that five other water wells found to be contaminated had been sealed to prevent further spread of the disease.
He named some of the recently affected local governments to include Yamaltu-Deba, Funakaye Gombe with the most recent being Balanga.
The epidemiologist advised people to ensure clean and safe environmental, and as well improved personal hygiene.
“Enhance environmental and personal hygiene, boil water from the well before drinking.
“You must also ensure you properly wash uncooked food like fruits with salt or potash before eating,” Bile advised. (NAN)
