Experts differ on failing antemalaria drugs

With 51 million cases of malaria and 207,000 deaths reported in Nigeria annually, the burden of the ailment in the country is huge. Amidst efforts to curb infections, concerns are now being raised to the effect that the World Health Orgnisation (WHO)’s recommended artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), the first line drug for the treatment of malaria is failing, report APPOLONIA ADEYEMI and SOLA ADEYEMO

The ineffectiveness of malaria drugs have been an issue of public discuss with some Nigerians claiming that World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) are no longer working. Based on this belief and claims, some Nigerians have already lost confidence in the potency of these class of drugs, while also saying the drugs may go the same way now abandoned antimalarials such as chloroquine has gone.

While toeing the same path recently, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayodele Falase, recently challenged medical practitioners and academic researchers in the country to intensify efforts in finding improved drugs to tackle malaria, as according to him, many malaria drugs have been failing.

Falase, a medical expert, made the call last Thursday at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan during the retirement programme of Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Olujinmi Akinkugbe who clocked 85 years.

The occasion tagged ‘Hanging the Stethoscope’ was an avenue to assess the health sector in the country where Falase said, “Researches should not be for mere purpose of promotion. Many malaria drugs have been failing, he stressed.

“When many patients are treated for malaria and they are not healed, they are told they have got typhoid. This is not always the case because I do tell such patients that they cannot have typhoid and be the one to tell me.

“It is high time we intensified our researches to find potent drugs for malaria. Do we have to wait for the advanced world to give us improved drug for malaria? I hope malaria will not send some of us away like I learnt it did to the colonialists, many of who died due to mosquito bites.

“If we do not get innovative, we will continue to suffer and the health sector will continue to suffer.

“Professor Akinkugbe’s researches were innovative; the younger ones should continue from where he has stopped”, the former vice chancellor advised.

Malaria is a life-threatening mosquito-borne blood disease caused by a plasmodium parasite. Once an infected mosquito bites a human, the parasites multiply in the host’s liver before infecting and destroying red blood cells.

Nigeria suffers the world’s greatest malaria burden, with approximately 51 million cases and 207,000 deaths reported annually (approximately 30 per cent of the total malaria burden in Africa), while 97 per cent of the total population (approximately 173 million) is at risk of infection.

Before claims that ACTs were failing, the WHO had stepped in to stop use of choloroquine, still on the claims that it was found to be ineffective.

In a major policy decision that altered the treatment of malaria in the country, the Federal Government in 2005 banned Chloroquine and Sulfadoxine – Pyrimethamine as first line drugs in the treatment of malaria.

The then Minister of Health, Prof. Eyitayo Lambo cited increasing evidence of drug resistance, which led to treatment failures as the reason for the decision.

However, Since April 2001, the WHO has recommended the use ACTs in countries where Plasmodium falciparum malaria was resistant to chloroquine, sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine and amodiaquine. And now, the latest malaria drugs are also said to be ineffective.

Although, the fear of Falase that malaria drugs including ACTs were no longer working was recently confirmed by a Family Physician and Medical Director of Divine Grace Medical Centre in Lagos, Dr. Adedayo Kayode Obafisoye who lamented that the impact of failing antimalariadrugs was real.

According to him, in those days when anyone saw malaria 1+, it was a big problem. “I tell you frankly, since I left medical school some thirty years back, we have now started to see malaria 4+, 3+ even in adults.”

Obafisoye explained that 1+, 4+, and 3+, is the density of the malaria parasite inside the blood under field of laboratory examination.

When asked for evidence of failing malaria drugs, Obafisoye said, “The evidence to me is that when I give you drugs which I expect to work and when you come back the sickness gets worse. “What have I given you? Nothing!”

He said when people who tested positive to malaria under microscopy were subjected to anti-malaria drugs, the result often is that when the blood is checked, the malaria parasite will still be there, adding, “I tell you in those days if you took a malaria drug after testing positive, the sickness goes.”

Obafisoye said the issue of failing antimalarial drugs was already in the public discuss in the country, saying recently, medical professionals challenged some 42 pharmaceutical companies over the issue, urging them to do their own research on the potency of malaria drugs on Nigeria. The companies were advised to involve teaching hospitals, private health facilities and Nigerian participants so as to come up with a control trial of their malaria drugs.

Speaking further, the family physician lamented that despite the fact that malaria is endemic in the country, the chaotic drug distribution system that is currently in place, has made it possible for businessmen to import all sorts of antimalaria drugs that has zero/reduced potency into the country, thereby worsening malaria treatment outcomes in patients.

He said, “If you come in with a drug that has no or reduced potency how do you expect to get the effectiveness? It’s not going to work.”

The family physician similarly cited the example of the current global failure of antibiotics, saying the global public health concerns it was presently generating has now prompted developed countries to send scientists back to the laboratory to go and produce new sets of antibiotics.

While reacting to claims that malaria drugs were failing, the Head of Advocacy, Communication & Social Mobilisation of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Dr. Okoronkwo Chukwu, a public health physician said, “We have evidence upon evidence that ACTs work.

According to him, there are ongoing studies to determine that the drug is efficacious, because the country would not want to be caught unawares. “But, presently, we don’t have any evidence that ACTs are not working,” Chukwu added.

He however blamed the populace most of whom the public health physician noted preferred to do presumptive treatment, which many Nigerians often do. “If they have fever, the first thing they do is to go to a patent medicine store, whether it is malaria or not.

“When they take the medication and it does not work, they are very quick to say the drug does not work.”

However, he said obviously such persons do not have malaria in the first instance, adding, “fever is a symptom of several illnesses. Chukwu stressed that ACTs work for uncomplicated malaria.

However, if one presents with severe malaria, the fellow must go to hospital where he will be given some kind of rescue medicines to make sure it is arrested and curtailed, said the head of Advocacy, Communication & Social Mobilisation of the NMEP.

