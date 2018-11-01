Health
Experts differ on failing antemalaria drugs
With 51 million cases of malaria and 207,000 deaths reported in Nigeria annually, the burden of the ailment in the country is huge. Amidst efforts to curb infections, concerns are now being raised to the effect that the World Health Orgnisation (WHO)’s recommended artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), the first line drug for the treatment of malaria is failing, report APPOLONIA ADEYEMI and SOLA ADEYEMO
The ineffectiveness of malaria drugs have been an issue of public discuss with some Nigerians claiming that World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) are no longer working. Based on this belief and claims, some Nigerians have already lost confidence in the potency of these class of drugs, while also saying the drugs may go the same way now abandoned antimalarials such as chloroquine has gone.
While toeing the same path recently, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayodele Falase, recently challenged medical practitioners and academic researchers in the country to intensify efforts in finding improved drugs to tackle malaria, as according to him, many malaria drugs have been failing.
Falase, a medical expert, made the call last Thursday at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan during the retirement programme of Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Olujinmi Akinkugbe who clocked 85 years.
The occasion tagged ‘Hanging the Stethoscope’ was an avenue to assess the health sector in the country where Falase said, “Researches should not be for mere purpose of promotion. Many malaria drugs have been failing, he stressed.
“When many patients are treated for malaria and they are not healed, they are told they have got typhoid. This is not always the case because I do tell such patients that they cannot have typhoid and be the one to tell me.
“It is high time we intensified our researches to find potent drugs for malaria. Do we have to wait for the advanced world to give us improved drug for malaria? I hope malaria will not send some of us away like I learnt it did to the colonialists, many of who died due to mosquito bites.
“If we do not get innovative, we will continue to suffer and the health sector will continue to suffer.
“Professor Akinkugbe’s researches were innovative; the younger ones should continue from where he has stopped”, the former vice chancellor advised.
Malaria is a life-threatening mosquito-borne blood disease caused by a plasmodium parasite. Once an infected mosquito bites a human, the parasites multiply in the host’s liver before infecting and destroying red blood cells.
Nigeria suffers the world’s greatest malaria burden, with approximately 51 million cases and 207,000 deaths reported annually (approximately 30 per cent of the total malaria burden in Africa), while 97 per cent of the total population (approximately 173 million) is at risk of infection.
Before claims that ACTs were failing, the WHO had stepped in to stop use of choloroquine, still on the claims that it was found to be ineffective.
In a major policy decision that altered the treatment of malaria in the country, the Federal Government in 2005 banned Chloroquine and Sulfadoxine – Pyrimethamine as first line drugs in the treatment of malaria.
The then Minister of Health, Prof. Eyitayo Lambo cited increasing evidence of drug resistance, which led to treatment failures as the reason for the decision.
However, Since April 2001, the WHO has recommended the use ACTs in countries where Plasmodium falciparum malaria was resistant to chloroquine, sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine and amodiaquine. And now, the latest malaria drugs are also said to be ineffective.
Although, the fear of Falase that malaria drugs including ACTs were no longer working was recently confirmed by a Family Physician and Medical Director of Divine Grace Medical Centre in Lagos, Dr. Adedayo Kayode Obafisoye who lamented that the impact of failing antimalariadrugs was real.
According to him, in those days when anyone saw malaria 1+, it was a big problem. “I tell you frankly, since I left medical school some thirty years back, we have now started to see malaria 4+, 3+ even in adults.”
Obafisoye explained that 1+, 4+, and 3+, is the density of the malaria parasite inside the blood under field of laboratory examination.
When asked for evidence of failing malaria drugs, Obafisoye said, “The evidence to me is that when I give you drugs which I expect to work and when you come back the sickness gets worse. “What have I given you? Nothing!”
He said when people who tested positive to malaria under microscopy were subjected to anti-malaria drugs, the result often is that when the blood is checked, the malaria parasite will still be there, adding, “I tell you in those days if you took a malaria drug after testing positive, the sickness goes.”
Obafisoye said the issue of failing antimalarial drugs was already in the public discuss in the country, saying recently, medical professionals challenged some 42 pharmaceutical companies over the issue, urging them to do their own research on the potency of malaria drugs on Nigeria. The companies were advised to involve teaching hospitals, private health facilities and Nigerian participants so as to come up with a control trial of their malaria drugs.
Speaking further, the family physician lamented that despite the fact that malaria is endemic in the country, the chaotic drug distribution system that is currently in place, has made it possible for businessmen to import all sorts of antimalaria drugs that has zero/reduced potency into the country, thereby worsening malaria treatment outcomes in patients.
He said, “If you come in with a drug that has no or reduced potency how do you expect to get the effectiveness? It’s not going to work.”
The family physician similarly cited the example of the current global failure of antibiotics, saying the global public health concerns it was presently generating has now prompted developed countries to send scientists back to the laboratory to go and produce new sets of antibiotics.
While reacting to claims that malaria drugs were failing, the Head of Advocacy, Communication & Social Mobilisation of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Dr. Okoronkwo Chukwu, a public health physician said, “We have evidence upon evidence that ACTs work.
According to him, there are ongoing studies to determine that the drug is efficacious, because the country would not want to be caught unawares. “But, presently, we don’t have any evidence that ACTs are not working,” Chukwu added.
He however blamed the populace most of whom the public health physician noted preferred to do presumptive treatment, which many Nigerians often do. “If they have fever, the first thing they do is to go to a patent medicine store, whether it is malaria or not.
“When they take the medication and it does not work, they are very quick to say the drug does not work.”
However, he said obviously such persons do not have malaria in the first instance, adding, “fever is a symptom of several illnesses. Chukwu stressed that ACTs work for uncomplicated malaria.
However, if one presents with severe malaria, the fellow must go to hospital where he will be given some kind of rescue medicines to make sure it is arrested and curtailed, said the head of Advocacy, Communication & Social Mobilisation of the NMEP.
Space your children with at least two years, Okowa urges Bayelsa women
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has advised Bayelsa women to space their children with at least two years advising that they should not use the opportunity given by the safe motherhood scheme to overpopulate Bayelsa state.
Okowa gave the advice in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital during the official launch of the safe motherhood scheme where over one thousand pregnant women who have been captured in the state government’s free maternal care for pregnant women were given N3000 monthly stipends for their upkeep.
Okowa who was the special guest of honour said “I must advise that there is a temptation along the line once there is an allowance that
comes at the end of every month both our men and women will want to keep on giving birth.
Continuing he said “I also know that it is not medically right. So we want to plead with our women and our men that there is what we call
birth spacing. There is a need to space out the intervals at which we give birth to children.
Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa state Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had announced that the N3,000 stipend will be given monthly for all
pregnant women in them to help their transport fare to the hospitals and clinics for their medical care until they have put to birth.
The governor said: “On July, We convened a summit to deliberate on the issues of maternal and infant mortality and we arrived at the
resolution that a policy on safe motherhood be introduced.
“With the primary healthcare board and State ministry of health as partners, since then we have been working to implement the policy,
and with the launching of the campaign today, the issue of maternal and infant mortality death will be reduced to minimal in our state.”
He urged every pregnant woman in the state to register with anti-natal care, so that they can deliver in the hands of trained medical
personnel, adding that the state government has established medical facilities in almost every wards of the state to take care of the
programme.
Each of the one thousand registered pregnant women were given mother care kids containing 15 items to help them during pregnancy and
mosquito insecticide treated nets.
Not having sex regularly can make you lose your job- Sex Therapist
A Sex Therapist and Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Tomi Imarah, says not having sex regularly, being part of a balanced diet, can make one to lose job.
Imarah, who runs an online Mental Health Counselling Service, called “Dr Tomi’s Haven’’, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.
According to her, sex is part of a balanced diet, reflecting how essential it is to overall health and wellbeing.
“With regards to the impact of sex on job performance, I will prefer an emphasis on sex in marriage; frequent unmet expectations stir frustrations and resentment, leaving you distracted at a subconscious level.
“Sex boosts endorphins and other productivity hormones; you go to work energised, work brilliantly and get promoted.
“The reverse is sexual frustration, and pent up emotions is highly distracting and you are prone to errors.
“From my interactions with male clients when they have a vibrant sex life, they feel energised to achieve so much in other areas of their lives.
“What they do not know is that sex releases endorphins, which are ‘feel good’ hormones.
“These hormones fill you with energy, just like when you go for a run or other rigorous exercises. It pumps blood to your brain and helps you operate more optimally.
“Not to talk of the fact that couples with frustrations in the bedroom have it spilling into other areas of their relationships, causing conflicts, leading to further repercussions outside the home including workplace,“ she said.
Imarah said that during sexual activities, certain hormones including oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, testosterone, estrogen were released.
“These sex hormones leave behind some effects, such as improved mood, stress alleviation, immune boosting, relaxed feeling, positive energy, improved attention and concentration, and improved memory capacity.
“All these effects culminate in improved emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing; that is why people walk around with a spring in their steps.
“Apart from these biochemical effects of sex, stoking the intimacy flames with someone you love helps your relationship thrive better, “ the therapist said.
Imarah said that many Nigerians’ attitude toward and perception about sex was very poor and attributed this to ignorance and poor education at all levels.
She said that only men were allowed to talk and engage in sexual activities, while sex for women was shrouded in secrecy.
“So, you now have a whole generation of women: wonderful mothers, devoted wives, great cooks, hardworking in every area of life, but struggling in the bedroom.
“To start changing this situation, sex education needs to be taken more seriously at all levels; right from home, parents need to have “The Sex Talk” with their adolescents, both boys and girls.
“Formal sex education needs to be included in school curriculum and delivered by specially trained sex educators.
“That we do not talk about sex does not mean our boys and girls are not experimenting, especially with the current information explosion on the internet.
“The least we can do is ensure we provide early foundation knowledge and put things in the right perspective.
“Also, there should not be stigmatisation of women who are sex enthusiasts; women should be free to express themselves as well as men.
“We should let go of the cultural nuances that feed the impression that women’s interest in sex reflects promiscuity, “ the sex therapist said. (NAN)
Fresh cholera outbreak in Gombe kills five
Gombe State Government on Thursday said fresh outbreak of cholera had killed five people, while 16 others were hospitalised at the Primary Health Centre, Kembu in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.
The state Acting Epidemiologist, Dr Nuhu Bile, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.
Bile said that the cholera outbreak occurred in October.
He said that the State Rapid Response team alongside World Health Organisation (WHO) had visited the scene immediately it received news of the incident.
According to him, 70 patients were treated and discharged, while the five people died before medical help could reach them.
He added that 16 others were being treated at the health centre for the disease.
Bile said the recent deaths had brought the number of cholera mortality to 13, while no fewer than 500 patients had been treated and discharged in the last five months.
The epidemiologist attributed the cause of the outbreak to the damaged five hand pumps in the community which forced people to seek unsafe alternative source of water.
Bile added that five other water wells found to be contaminated had been sealed to prevent further spread of the disease.
He named some of the recently affected local governments to include Yamaltu-Deba, Funakaye Gombe with the most recent being Balanga.
The epidemiologist advised people to ensure clean and safe environmental, and as well improved personal hygiene.
“Enhance environmental and personal hygiene, boil water from the well before drinking.
“You must also ensure you properly wash uncooked food like fruits with salt or potash before eating,” Bile advised. (NAN)
