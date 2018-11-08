Falase warns researchers on malaria drugs

Former Vice Chancellor of the Premier University of Ibadan, Professor Ayodele Falase, has challenged medical practitioners and academic researchers in the country to intensify efforts in finding improved drugs to tackle malaria, as according to him, many malaria drugs have been failing.

Falase, a medical expert, made the call recently at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan during the retirement programme of Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Olujinmi Akinkugbe, who clocked 85 years.

Akinkugbe, the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, was a teacher to many physicians including Falase at the College of Medicine, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He was celebrated by many dignitaries including royal fathers, academics, medical professionals and well wishers, at a very colourful event chairmaned by the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

A very close friend and former resident Senior Registrar of the UCH in 1963, Sir Eldryd Parry and his wife Helen, used the occasion to felicitate Akinkugbe with a guest lecture entitled: “Africa’s Health: Matters Arising.”

The occasion tagged: “Hanging the Stethoscope” was an avenue to assess the health sector in the country where Falase said, “Researches should not be for mere purpose of promotion. Many malaria drugs have been failing. When many patients are treated of malaria and they are not healed, they are told they have got typhoid. This is not always the case because I do tell such patients that you cannot have typhoid and be the one to tell me.

“It is high time we intensified our researches to find potent drugs for malaria. Do we have to wait for the advanced world to give us improved drug for malaria? I hope malaria will not send some of us away like I learnt it did to the Colonialists, many of who died due to mosquitoes bite. If we do not get innovative, we will continue to suffer and the health sector will continue to suffer. Professor Akinkugbe’s researches were innovative, the younger ones should continue from where he has stopped”, the former vice chancellor advised.

Reinforcing Falase’s advocacy, the guest lecturer, Parry, said “Malaria need no longer be the killer of infants and the fragmenter of families. Africa’s health was facing a lot of threats.

They remain formidable. Africa is the Continent of the 21st century and this great country is its most dynamic. As friends of Nigeria, we want it to lead and not to lag behind”, Parry said.

In his appreciative remark, Akinkugbe said, “I decided to hang my stethoscope because I do not want to be a patient in my own Clinic. The past must not quarrel with the present. This is because if the past quarrels with the present, the major casualty is the future”.

