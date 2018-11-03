Fayemi sets up c’ttee to reposition education in Ekiti

…inaugurates panels for tertiary institutions, broadcast service

In his bid to reposition Education in Ekiti State,the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, inaugurated visitation panels for three state-owned institutions . The governor also inaugurated a Fact Finding Committee for the state’s Broadcasting Service. (BSES) The visitation panels, which were set up through executive orders signed by the governor, are for Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, and College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti respectively. Inaugurating the panels at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi charged members to take proper review of the issues that have come up in past few years in the state, adding that government constituted the panels because it did not want to act on hearsay from some quarters of the society. The governor stressed the need for them to conduct a programme of evaluation of the philosophy and targets of the institu-tions and ensure that academic standard originally envisaged is not devalued.

He used the opportunity to assure the people that members of the panels are experts in their own rights with track records of expertise, excellence and integrity. While assuring the members of the panel that every information they needed to succeed in their assignments would be released to them, the governor stressed the need for them to complete their assignment within the ambit of time given to them as well as ensure that their reports contain specific measurable recommendations that are implementable. Fayemi said: “Rather than being arbitrary in some of the decisions we had to take, we felt it will be best to have the experts, people who are experienced, people who are knowledgeable, people who are also driven by passion and excellence to help us review some of the issues that have come up in the course of the past few years in our state. “We are in no doubt as to your experience, we are in doubt as to your knowledge and your passion for excellence in the areas we have requested you to serve.

“If you take time to look at the terms of reference of these panels which are set up in accordance with the statutes of the various institutions that we are examining, you will see that we are to ensure that this is a very comprehensive assignment. “We are not just looking at the laws of the institutions, you are looking at the management of the institution, financial, research, administration and so on.” For the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, the governor said: “This is an institution that ran foul of the law which caused its closure by the National Broadcasting Commission in order for it not to create crisis in the state. “We have asked those who are in that panel to look into what led to this and how to guide against this in the future and how to try to insulate the broadcasting service from undue political infiltration. It is also important to at least ensure that the statute setting up that institution is adhered to”.

