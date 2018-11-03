News
Fayemi sets up c’ttee to reposition education in Ekiti
…inaugurates panels for tertiary institutions, broadcast service
In his bid to reposition Education in Ekiti State,the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, inaugurated visitation panels for three state-owned institutions . The governor also inaugurated a Fact Finding Committee for the state’s Broadcasting Service. (BSES) The visitation panels, which were set up through executive orders signed by the governor, are for Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, and College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti respectively. Inaugurating the panels at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi charged members to take proper review of the issues that have come up in past few years in the state, adding that government constituted the panels because it did not want to act on hearsay from some quarters of the society. The governor stressed the need for them to conduct a programme of evaluation of the philosophy and targets of the institu-tions and ensure that academic standard originally envisaged is not devalued.
He used the opportunity to assure the people that members of the panels are experts in their own rights with track records of expertise, excellence and integrity. While assuring the members of the panel that every information they needed to succeed in their assignments would be released to them, the governor stressed the need for them to complete their assignment within the ambit of time given to them as well as ensure that their reports contain specific measurable recommendations that are implementable. Fayemi said: “Rather than being arbitrary in some of the decisions we had to take, we felt it will be best to have the experts, people who are experienced, people who are knowledgeable, people who are also driven by passion and excellence to help us review some of the issues that have come up in the course of the past few years in our state. “We are in no doubt as to your experience, we are in doubt as to your knowledge and your passion for excellence in the areas we have requested you to serve.
“If you take time to look at the terms of reference of these panels which are set up in accordance with the statutes of the various institutions that we are examining, you will see that we are to ensure that this is a very comprehensive assignment. “We are not just looking at the laws of the institutions, you are looking at the management of the institution, financial, research, administration and so on.” For the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, the governor said: “This is an institution that ran foul of the law which caused its closure by the National Broadcasting Commission in order for it not to create crisis in the state. “We have asked those who are in that panel to look into what led to this and how to guide against this in the future and how to try to insulate the broadcasting service from undue political infiltration. It is also important to at least ensure that the statute setting up that institution is adhered to”.
Cleric warns against division in the church
Founder of Bearers of Light Missions World Outreach, Pastor Sam Oyemade has warned Christians against division saying they are acting contrary to the scriptures.
“If we are so divided and separated in concept and content without harmony, then which of us actually represent Jesus ideal church in pattern and outlook,” he queried.
Addressing newsmen in Lagos at the BOL Knowledge Centre in Igando, Lagos, towards the second International Ministers’ Conference slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oyemade said the significant of the topic “Dealing with the difference between our church and His Church, Our ministry/His ministry and our interest/His interest” is so apt especially at this period when there is so much division in the body of Christ.
“Significantly the church of Jesus Christ is one unit body, with universal objectives from which every unit, extension draw virtue and strength. That being the case why are we dysfunctionally different from one another to the extent of division and separation,” he said.
The cleric stressed further that the division among Christians reflects the difference they have with Christ’s ideal.
“Jesus ideal, objective, concept, content, pattern and outlook when properly aligned and harmonised in us would have brought about a unity of faith, spirit and love,” he said.
Oyemade said the root cause is that Christians have deviated from Christ’s church and settled in their own churches, diverted from His ministry into their ministry and dissociated from His interest to their personal interest.
“As civilisation is broadened, the future of the church is in jeopardy and souls are waning, the kingdom is under attack by the devil and we are the ones providing him the weapon,” he said.
According to him the 2nd BOL International Ministers’ Conference is set to open people’s eyes to the subject of disharmony in their functionalities, hence the hope to restore the glory of God to the church, preserve and build upon the massive gains Christ has made in this nation and attract intellectual minds into the church as well as to transform the church from a problem to a solution centre.
Discussants include President, Koinonia Ministries, Ibadan, Dr. Emiko Amotsuka; Founder, West Africa Theological Seminary, Dr Gary Maxey; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle (Prof) Alexander Bamgbola; Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State, Bishop Olusola Ore and other anointed Ministers of God.
Boss Mustapha blasts prophets of doom over fake prophecies
Not quite long after some Ifa priest warned against misleading prophecies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has condemned negative prophecies being bandied round by some prophets in the country.
Mustaphe, who was speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said Nigeria needs genuine prophets to stand and guide the nation on the path of righteousness.
He also noted that the primary responsibility of a prophet is to give guidance, direction and correction to the nation and the church, not create fear in citizens.
“A true prophet of God will be committed to speaking God’s truth. He or she will never contradict God’s revealed Word.
“We are living in a time in Nigeria where we need God’s power, when God’s purposes must be accomplished through “shaking” and protective prophecies,” he said.
The SGF stated that some of them also addressed their words to foreign nations and they demonstrated the ministry of a Prophet to Nations.
He urged prophets in the country to come together and proffer direction and correction from God that would bring lasting solution to challenges facing the country.
This, he said, was better than predicting death to the citizens.
Teenager raises £50,000 for Nigerian clinic
A 17-year-old teenager, Seth Thomas, left a land mark when he embarked on a mission to build a clinic for ravaged a community in Kaduna state.
The Christian teen eventually raised tens of thousands of pounds for a deprived Northern Nigerian community after a life changing trip to the region.
Thomas from Guildford visited Asso Village in the northern part of the country in 2017 and was moved to make a difference for the people there.
It was reliably gathered that the Christian community he visited in Kaduna State, was regularly targeted because of their faith and were in desperate need of a new health centre.
Hence he leveraged on his network, and within nine months, he secured funds from donors and his school and was able to build the clinic.
Encouraging other teenagers to make a difference, Seth told Premier: “I think impossible is two letters too long.
“What I did was change things in the world of Asso Village. Imagine what would happen if everyone my age did something like this. That could change the whole world.”
Thanking him for his fundraising efforts, Rev Yunusa Nmadu, who will oversee the clinic said: “I am so thankful for the vision Seth had to build a hospital/clinic for the local people following his visit to Asso a year ago.
“The villagers are immensely grateful, because in addition to providing building work for them, when completed the facility will ensure that healthcare is easily accessible and will without doubt save lives in the area.”
Seth hopes to return to the community soon to open the clinic and to spend more time with the villagers.
