Fayemi’s wife tasks theatre practitioners on peace, unity

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has enjoined theatre art practitioners in the country to use their profession to build peace and unity in Nigeria. Erelu Fayemi described arts as a veritable weapon to ensure the stability of the country at a practical period of time.

The governor’s wife made the remarks yesterday while declaring open the 31st Annual Convention and International Conference of the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) holding at Theatre complex of the Department of Theatre and Media Arts, Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) The general theme for the convention is “Theatre, Counter Terrorism and the Nigerian Space.”

Leading playwrights, authors and theatre arts scholars like Prof. Femi Osofisan, Prof. Shamsudeen Amali, Prof. Bode Sowande and Prof. Olu Obafemi were present at the opening ceremony of the conference. Mrs. Fayemi who described artists as storytellers, advocated teachers as truth tellers ,urged them to be vanguard for a better Nigeria through their works.

FUOYE Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, said the general theme was apt at a time the country was going through security challenges. Soremekun said terrorism goes beyond the Nigerian space noting that terrorism also has sanctuary across the borders.

Commenting on his impression about the conference, the Vice chancellor said: “This varsity is coming into its own, because here we are hosting great scholars like Profs Femi Osofisan, Olu Obafemi, Bode Sowande Samideen Amali, and for a young university, this is remarkable, it tells you many things that we are going places. Ideas will be generated such that the theatre industry, intellectually will gain a higher momentum,” he said.

