Fayose berated for calling bishop insincere, partisan

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has been criticized for accusing Anglican Bishop, Rt. Rev. Christopher Omotunde and Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola of being insincere and partisan.

The criticism came from the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Ekiti State.

Condemning Fayoise’s tirade against the Anglican Bishop, Rt. Rev. Omotunde and Justice Daramola, the CNPP said the attack is “shameful, disrespectful and uncultured act” which was contrary to virtues of respect, honour and integrity of an average Ekiti person.

The cleric had condemned what he described as Fayose’s anti-people policies including imposition of taxes on school pupils and failure to empower the youths during his administration.

For his own part, the CJ slammed Fayose for constructing a defective new High Court complex which he described as a “hybrid of absurdities,” while speaking during the commencement of the new legal year.

But Fayose accused Omotunde and Daramola of insincerity and partisanship.

In a recent statement, CNPP’s acting State Chairman, Olu Akomolafe, said the bishop and the CJ’s positions had been corroborated by the claim of the state’s Council of Obas that the monarchs were maltreated by Fayose during his administration.

The CNPP, however, commended Fayemi for the prompt payment of workers’ October salaries “as against the former practice of delaying or outright failure of salary payment by the past administration.”

“The continued rascality and immoral conducts of Mr. Ayo Fayose in and outside government is becoming more embarrassing and undignified to Ekiti State. Ekiti people are known for respect, dignity, hard work, sincerity and forthrightness among others.

“It is now a moral burden on Fayose and his Cohorts to apologize to the respected Bishop Omotunde who had earlier without biased mind described the last ignoble Fayose’s administration in Ekiti State as “a wasted four-years.”

“But to corroborate the priest’s submission, the monarchs and Chief Judge of the State had also berated the way and manner Fayose ran the State for four years and described same as barbaric and uncouth.

“The level of shameful conducts of Mr. Fayose and hiis cohorts who are supposed to, by now bury their heads in shame by concentrating on Fayose’s trial by the EFCC over mismanagement of the state funds and others charges is alarming and unexpected.

“Original Ekiti people will not even associate with anybody who is being accused of looting or stealing not to talk of a prime suspect who is now dancing in naked at the market place. Therefore, the need to rebuild Ekiti State’s image must be one of priorities of the present administration in order to restore its real values.

“The immediate past government in Ekiti State had in no small measure bastardized the image and dignity of the respected people of Ekiti State through its unguided vituperation and conduct especially against president Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerian leaders to gain cheap publicity among the few gullible Nigerians,” the statement read.

