Fayose to Ekiti CJ: Disparaging me over court complex, an act of cowardice

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose has told the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ayodeji Daramola to stop demonstrating unnecessary hatred for him in view of his underserved comment on court complex built and commissioned by his administration about five months ago.

The former governor in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi yesterday reacted to a statement credited to the Chief Judge on Ekiti High Court complex constructed by the Fayose administration, saying Daramola had only lent credence to the Yoruba adage that the horse of our enemy is never tall enough in our reckoning.

The Chief Judge although appreciated the former governor on the construction of the new court complex, he described the court complex as “hybrid of absurdity.”

The Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, spoke on Tuesday at a special court sitting to markthe commencement of the 2018/2019 Legal Year of Ekiti State Judiciary held at High Court One.

Justice Daramola at the event said ” As laudable as the new building is, it still in a way, a hybrid of absurdity. In its present state, it can’t properly and comfortably function as court house as it was not properly designed for that purposes or was it designed for administrative purposes.”

“That of course is why we have not been able to put it into use since that building was commissioned earlier in the month of May this year.”

Fayose, while reacting to Daramola’s statements said “reproach and bad-belle apart, the high court complex built by Fayose is world class. It is also the first of its kind since the creation of Ekiti state in 1996.

“If Daramola cannot commend Fayose, he could as well shut up his mouth and stop behaving like a cry-baby.”

Adelusi described Daramola’s statement that the new high court complex, built and commissioned five months ago, was hybrid of absurdity that could not be put to use, as an after-thought and an exercise in futility.

“It is shameless pull-him-down syndrome at work.

“Daramola was there at commissioning; he should have spoken there and then or is he a coward? Disparaging Fayose now is an act of cowardice.

“Speaking now after Fayose has left office tantamount to back-biting and stabbing the former governor in the back.”

“Justice Daramola has never hidden his displeasure towards Fayose, dating back many years. He had time and again allowed himself to become willing tool in the hands of some politicians to be used against the former governor.

“Justice Daramola was bitter and shed tears at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti on October 16, 2014, the day Fayose was being sworn in for second term because the former governor triumphed over all their conspiracies.

“Throughout the four years of Fayose’s administration, Justice Daramola never attended state functions personally and on the day when the foundation of the new high court complex was being laid, Justice Daramola openly expressed doubt of Fayose completing the project.

“In this regard, what does any right-thinking person expect Justice Daramola to say of one of Fayose’s legacy projects?

“When the project started, if truly he had noticed certain defects, why did he fail to point them out? Why did he have to wait till now? This, certainly, is not the act of a forward-looking person. It is without doubt an act of backwardness.

“Had this project been executed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration whose interest Daramola leaves no one in doubt he represents, he would have commended it to high heavens.

“Justice Daramola will be well advised to please insulate himself from politics and allow Ekiti judiciary to remain the last hope of the common man”, Fayose concluded.

