News
Fayose to Ekiti CJ: Disparaging me over court complex, an act of cowardice
Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose has told the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ayodeji Daramola to stop demonstrating unnecessary hatred for him in view of his underserved comment on court complex built and commissioned by his administration about five months ago.
The former governor in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi yesterday reacted to a statement credited to the Chief Judge on Ekiti High Court complex constructed by the Fayose administration, saying Daramola had only lent credence to the Yoruba adage that the horse of our enemy is never tall enough in our reckoning.
The Chief Judge although appreciated the former governor on the construction of the new court complex, he described the court complex as “hybrid of absurdity.”
The Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, spoke on Tuesday at a special court sitting to markthe commencement of the 2018/2019 Legal Year of Ekiti State Judiciary held at High Court One.
Justice Daramola at the event said ” As laudable as the new building is, it still in a way, a hybrid of absurdity. In its present state, it can’t properly and comfortably function as court house as it was not properly designed for that purposes or was it designed for administrative purposes.”
“That of course is why we have not been able to put it into use since that building was commissioned earlier in the month of May this year.”
Fayose, while reacting to Daramola’s statements said “reproach and bad-belle apart, the high court complex built by Fayose is world class. It is also the first of its kind since the creation of Ekiti state in 1996.
“If Daramola cannot commend Fayose, he could as well shut up his mouth and stop behaving like a cry-baby.”
Adelusi described Daramola’s statement that the new high court complex, built and commissioned five months ago, was hybrid of absurdity that could not be put to use, as an after-thought and an exercise in futility.
“It is shameless pull-him-down syndrome at work.
“Daramola was there at commissioning; he should have spoken there and then or is he a coward? Disparaging Fayose now is an act of cowardice.
“Speaking now after Fayose has left office tantamount to back-biting and stabbing the former governor in the back.”
“Justice Daramola has never hidden his displeasure towards Fayose, dating back many years. He had time and again allowed himself to become willing tool in the hands of some politicians to be used against the former governor.
“Justice Daramola was bitter and shed tears at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti on October 16, 2014, the day Fayose was being sworn in for second term because the former governor triumphed over all their conspiracies.
“Throughout the four years of Fayose’s administration, Justice Daramola never attended state functions personally and on the day when the foundation of the new high court complex was being laid, Justice Daramola openly expressed doubt of Fayose completing the project.
“In this regard, what does any right-thinking person expect Justice Daramola to say of one of Fayose’s legacy projects?
“When the project started, if truly he had noticed certain defects, why did he fail to point them out? Why did he have to wait till now? This, certainly, is not the act of a forward-looking person. It is without doubt an act of backwardness.
“Had this project been executed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration whose interest Daramola leaves no one in doubt he represents, he would have commended it to high heavens.
“Justice Daramola will be well advised to please insulate himself from politics and allow Ekiti judiciary to remain the last hope of the common man”, Fayose concluded.
National news
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
News
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
News
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
Politics19 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News19 hours ago
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
-
News19 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos