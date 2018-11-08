FEC approves N12.66bn for Prison vehicles, fire equipment

…N628m for Abuja airport runway

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved a total of N12.66 billion for the procurement of firefighting equipment for the Fire Service, Data control and communication centre for Nigeria Immigrations and procurement of 116 Green Maria vehicles for the Nigeria Prison Service.

The FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved N628 million as variation for the Abuja runway, making the total project N6.5 billion and another N1.2 billion for Pilot Cutters for Apapa and Tincan Ports in Lagos.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, who disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja, said that the approval of firefighting equipment was to contend fire incidents, while the 116 Green Maria vehicles were to convey prison inmates, especially those awaiting trials to courts.

He said: “The first memo has to do with procurement of fire trucks. I have informed this gathering before that when we came in, in 2015, I went round the Fire stations within Abuja here and what I found out was very awful because as at that time, there was only one rickety fire truck on ground.

“So, we embarked, (as part of the security sector reform efforts and also in order to reduce the loss and also curtail the incidence of fire) on the procurement of firefighting trucks, water tankers and so on. But the reform is not just about procurement of equipment. We are also focusing our attention on the issue of training and welfare of staff within the various services.

“In 2016, we procured 21 fire fighting vehicles plus other vehicles, such as water tankers. In 2017, the procurement were for 22 firefighting trucks and of course, 2018 is a repeat procurement of what we did in 2017 and also for this year to cost N3.952 billion for those fire trucks, water tankers and other related vehicles.

“The government is doing everything possible to ensure that the fire incidents are contained and also controlled. These fire trucks are being distributed accordingly. We identified areas that have the higher hazards and of course, we are just starting this and we will continue to do this effort.

“The second memo has to do with the Nigeria Immigration Service. I remember that sometimes in May, there was approval for Projects Consultants for the construction of what is termed as Technology Building, which is a data command control and communication centre. The whole idea is to bring together all the data used by Nigeria Immigration under one roof.

“For now, we have this data domiciled with the service providers. Even though we are able to bring them there, but they are in piece meal. So, within the command, the technology building, all these data will be brought together so that they can be able to interface with other institutions that have to do with internal security, border management and so on, including for instance, the Customs since the Immigrations and the Customs are always at the borders.

“The rationale is to be able to guarantee effective and efficient monitoring and management of the data and this is the focus. In this case, Julius Berger is going to construct this building including the furnishing. The Comptroller General has a power point presentation. That project is going to cost seven billion, one hundred and nineteen million, one hundred and thirty nine thousand, eight hundred and eighty three naira (N7,119,139,883).

“The third aspect is the Nigerian Prisons. That also has to do with procurement of operational and Green Maria vehicles, not Black Maria. We just changed the name to reflect the current thinking on rehabilitation and treatment of inmates. We are procuring 116 vehicles for this memo as presented, which will cost one billion five hundred and eighty four million sixty four thousand, five hundred and sixty naira,” he added.

The minister continued that “because of lack of logistics, the vehicles that have contributed in the past and even now, we are still having that because we are still not having enough vehicles that would be able to take inmates, those awaiting trials to court. There are over 5,000 courts distributed that on daily basis, 240 prisons will have to convey these awaiting trials inmates to court.

“If there are no vehicles, it becomes a problem and justice delayed is justice denied. For speedy dispensation of justice, we need to do that and also to find means of dealing with prison overcrowding because quite a number of them are in prisons, since they don’t have opportunity to go to court due to lack of vehicles, they remain in prison. But with this development, it is going to improve tremendously in ensuring that there is speedy dispensation of justice.

In his remarks, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said, “there are two memoranda that we presented from the Ministry of Transportation. One has to do with the Abuja runway variation of cost which had earlier come this year and was stepped down for the ministry to liaise in terms of pricing with the Ministry of Works. That was done and brought back to cabinet.”

He explained that, “so, the work reviewed and the cabinet approved the increase of N628,123,590.6k as variation on the job, which then will bring the entire contract to N6.5 billion.”

