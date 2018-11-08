FG: Buhari’ll decide on minimum wage soon

Atiku: Keep your promise to workers

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari was already studying the report of the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee and would soon make Public his decision on the N30,000 recommendation.

Buhari, on Tuesday, received the report from the chairman of the committee, Amma Pepple at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President.

Buhari had, while receiving the report, promised to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly on the recommendation as soon as possible for consideration and approval.

The President was, however, silent on whether he endorsed the N30,000 new wage or not.

Asked specifically to clarify the position of government, the Minister of Information told reporters that President Buhari would study the recommendation and get back to the Tripartite Committee.

According to him: “I think it was a recommendation. Mr. President will consider it and will make his views known in due course.”

When pressed further, he added: “I said a recommendation was submitted. Mr. President will get back to the committee after he has studied the recommendation.”

On whether the revenue sharing formula might be reviewed if the new minimum wage is approved to enable the states to pay, the Minister stated: “Once again, like I said, a recommendation has been made and in responding to the recommendation, all these views will be taken into consideration.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has advised President Buhari not to renege on the N30,000 new minimum wage he promised to pay Nigerian workers.

Atiku said in a statement yesterday by his campaign office that his attention was drawn to a statement from the presidency denying President Buhari’s earlier pledge to pay the workers the agreed new minimum wage.

He expressed worry at what he described as “approbation and reprobation”, which he said has become a characteristic of the Buhari administration in the last three years.

The former vice president blamed the nation’s economic woes on lack of policy direction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

“Just two weeks ago, two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and UBS, pulled out of Nigeria, citing lack of policy stability as their reason. This same reason was given by Procter and Gamble when they pulled out last year.

“In the span of the three years that this administration has been in office, more than 500 companies have pulled out of Nigeria for similar reasons. Nigeria, under President Buhari, has become synonymous with policy flip flopping,” Atiku noted.

He reminded President Buhari that a government was only as reliable as its word, adding that if its word is not reliable, then nothing else about the government would be stable.

“This is why Nigeria suffered from a recession under this administration and is right now at risk of another recession.

“At the risk of repeating ourselves, we urge the Buhari administration to note that Nigerian workers are the goose that lays the golden egg that top members of this government are enjoying to the detriment of those laying the egg,” he stated.

The former vice president said he was aware that both President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo, “despite living and feeding at the public expense, collect a hardship allowance of 50 per cent of their annual basic salary, whereas, the long suffering Nigerian workers, who are the main sufferers of the hardship caused by the incompetence of this administration, do not have any hardship allowance and are expected to live on the unliveable minimum wage of the Buhari government.

“It is a testament to how badly we have treated our workforce over the last three years that Nigeria was officially declared the world headquarters for extreme poverty by the World Poverty Clock and the World Economic Forum.

“We can only change this by paying our workers a living wage as opposed to the starvation wages now paid to them by the Buhari administration.”

Atiku called on President Buhari to keep faith with the agreement his government freely reached with labour and pay the new minimum wage.

