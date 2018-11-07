FG closes case in $110m suit against Agip Oil

The Federal Government yesterday closed its case in a $110 million suit it filed against Nigeria Agip Oil Company Limited before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the suit, the Federal Government accused the oil firm of under-declaring the volume of crude oil it shipped out of the country between January 2011 and December 2014 to the tune of $55 million. Government is praying for an order compelling Agip to pay the $55 million with an annual interest of 21 per cent. It also wants the court to award another $55 million against Agip as exemplary damages.

The matter continues today for the oil firm to open its defence. Similar lawsuits were filed against Total E&P Nigeria Plc and Chevron Nigeria Limited by the Federal Government. In the case of Total, FG sought to recover $245,258,640, “being the total value of the missing revenues from the shortfall under-declared/ undeclared crude oil shipments of the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

