FG highlights achievements of school feeding programme

The National Social Investments Office (NSIO) has highlighted achievements and critical areas of economy which the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) had positively impacted on since its launch in 2016.

NSIO, however, explained that the school feeding initiative had driven financial inclusion by reducing poverty while boosting prosperity of cooks as it provided access to useful and affordable financial products and services which had met expected needs.

Special Adviser on Social Investments to the President, Mrs. Maryam Uwais has said that in addition to the over nine million pupils in classes 1 to 3 currently benefitting from the programme in 26 states, almost 97,000 community women had been engaged and trained to prepare locally grown food and serve local delicacies to primary beneficiaries of the programme in almost 50,000 public primary schools nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...