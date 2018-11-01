FG, oil marketers disagree over outstanding subsidy payment

FG owes us about N1 trillion outstanding –Marketers

It’s N386 billion –DMO

The Federal Government and Independent oil marketers, yesterday in Abuja, disagreed over the outstanding subsidy payment due to the marketers for the period spanning 2016 and 2017.

The disagreement occurred during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), the independent oil marketers and some relevant government agencies involved in the subsidy payment.

In her presentation before the Senate Committee, the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs Patience Oniha, said that the initial subsidy claims by the oil marketers amounted to N650 billion but was reviewed downward to N429 billion and later to N386 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

She, however, told the Committee that one of the conditions for payment of the subsidy claims was the appointment of an international audit firm, which would do a review of the figures claimed by the marketers.

The DMO boss also said that the payment would not be made in cash but in promissory note, stating that it would enable the Federal Government to know its total liabilities and for the oil marketers to know that they were holding government instrument, which the banks would accept rather than waiting for when to be paid cash.

“One of the conditions for payment included in the approval by FEC, was the appointment of an international audit firm who would do a review of the numbers. Then, after that we can proceed. As the Permanent Secretary said, these are promissory notes.

“We are not paying in cash; if it were in cash, it wouldn’t come to DMO, it would go for appropriation. It was sent to DMO for implementation because we are issuing a note that would then become part of the public debt stock. These are notes we are going to issue; exchange obligations and it benefits the two parties, because it enables the Federal Government to know its total liabilities and for the beneficiaries, the oil marketers to know they are holding government instrument, which the banks would accept rather than waiting for when to be paid”, she said.

However, in their response to the claim by the DG, DMO, the oil marketers said that the subsidy payment due them was about N1 trillion, appealing to the Senate to intervene and ensure that they were not short changed by government in the payment of their claims.

Speaking on behalf of the marketers, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd, lamented that the Federal Government arbitrarily discounted the subsidy claims of marketers without involving them in the meetings where such decisions were taken.

He said: “I listened very carefully to the chairman’s opening speech, where he traced the size of the debts starting from the quoted amount of N650 billion that was owed about two years ago, and that debt was supposedly discounted in a very mischievous way to N429 billion, and from there the size was again discounted. We were not involved in any of the changes, to N386 billion.

“I don’t understand how we can resolve this problem if we are dealing with numbers that have been pulled out of thin air because if so many people are owed money, where are you discounting it from? Is it from my money or the other guys’ money? I don’t know of any marketer who has agreed that the money he is owed is such that he can freely discount it because these monies are also owed to the banks.

“When our Executive Secretary was speaking, he told you about companies that banks sued; mine has been sued and injunction placed the day they heard an arbitrary report in the media that I was going to be paid N6.5 billion. We have a claim of N16.5 billion against the government. Where is the N10 billion? Assuming the DMO pays us the N6.5 billion, they are claiming N11 billion from us. We don’t even have enough money to pay the banks.

“So, all these numbers being bandied around from N650 billion down to N386 billion, who did they speak to? I wasn’t invited to prove the basis upon which they could discount. Let’s go back and look at the original figure. The amounts you saw in the media were arbitrary. They are not related to anything that we can talk about.

Also speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Olufemi Adewole, said that the way and manner the issue of subsidy had been handled by the government was frustrating the marketers out of business.

He noted that the non-payment of the fuel subsidy to marketers had led to many staff being laid off by the affected establishments, stressing that the affected members of the association were going through serious agony.

His words: “The processes they have highlighted is killing our businesses. Immediately the banks read in the media that the National Assembly had approved, they went to court, got injunction and seized our assets. Marketers are in dire straits.”

After listening to the DMO and the oil marketers, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Marafa, directed the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to immediately convene a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders, including the DMO to engage the marketers and tell them the process involved, when and how they are going to finish so that they could be paid.

He instructed them to carry out the directive and report back to the Senate within one week, so that a lasting solution could be proffered to the plight of the oil marketers.

