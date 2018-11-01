News
FG, oil marketers disagree over outstanding subsidy payment
FG owes us about N1 trillion outstanding –Marketers
It’s N386 billion –DMO
The Federal Government and Independent oil marketers, yesterday in Abuja, disagreed over the outstanding subsidy payment due to the marketers for the period spanning 2016 and 2017.
The disagreement occurred during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), the independent oil marketers and some relevant government agencies involved in the subsidy payment.
In her presentation before the Senate Committee, the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs Patience Oniha, said that the initial subsidy claims by the oil marketers amounted to N650 billion but was reviewed downward to N429 billion and later to N386 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
She, however, told the Committee that one of the conditions for payment of the subsidy claims was the appointment of an international audit firm, which would do a review of the figures claimed by the marketers.
The DMO boss also said that the payment would not be made in cash but in promissory note, stating that it would enable the Federal Government to know its total liabilities and for the oil marketers to know that they were holding government instrument, which the banks would accept rather than waiting for when to be paid cash.
“One of the conditions for payment included in the approval by FEC, was the appointment of an international audit firm who would do a review of the numbers. Then, after that we can proceed. As the Permanent Secretary said, these are promissory notes.
“We are not paying in cash; if it were in cash, it wouldn’t come to DMO, it would go for appropriation. It was sent to DMO for implementation because we are issuing a note that would then become part of the public debt stock. These are notes we are going to issue; exchange obligations and it benefits the two parties, because it enables the Federal Government to know its total liabilities and for the beneficiaries, the oil marketers to know they are holding government instrument, which the banks would accept rather than waiting for when to be paid”, she said.
However, in their response to the claim by the DG, DMO, the oil marketers said that the subsidy payment due them was about N1 trillion, appealing to the Senate to intervene and ensure that they were not short changed by government in the payment of their claims.
Speaking on behalf of the marketers, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd, lamented that the Federal Government arbitrarily discounted the subsidy claims of marketers without involving them in the meetings where such decisions were taken.
He said: “I listened very carefully to the chairman’s opening speech, where he traced the size of the debts starting from the quoted amount of N650 billion that was owed about two years ago, and that debt was supposedly discounted in a very mischievous way to N429 billion, and from there the size was again discounted. We were not involved in any of the changes, to N386 billion.
“I don’t understand how we can resolve this problem if we are dealing with numbers that have been pulled out of thin air because if so many people are owed money, where are you discounting it from? Is it from my money or the other guys’ money? I don’t know of any marketer who has agreed that the money he is owed is such that he can freely discount it because these monies are also owed to the banks.
“When our Executive Secretary was speaking, he told you about companies that banks sued; mine has been sued and injunction placed the day they heard an arbitrary report in the media that I was going to be paid N6.5 billion. We have a claim of N16.5 billion against the government. Where is the N10 billion? Assuming the DMO pays us the N6.5 billion, they are claiming N11 billion from us. We don’t even have enough money to pay the banks.
“So, all these numbers being bandied around from N650 billion down to N386 billion, who did they speak to? I wasn’t invited to prove the basis upon which they could discount. Let’s go back and look at the original figure. The amounts you saw in the media were arbitrary. They are not related to anything that we can talk about.
Also speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Olufemi Adewole, said that the way and manner the issue of subsidy had been handled by the government was frustrating the marketers out of business.
He noted that the non-payment of the fuel subsidy to marketers had led to many staff being laid off by the affected establishments, stressing that the affected members of the association were going through serious agony.
His words: “The processes they have highlighted is killing our businesses. Immediately the banks read in the media that the National Assembly had approved, they went to court, got injunction and seized our assets. Marketers are in dire straits.”
After listening to the DMO and the oil marketers, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Marafa, directed the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to immediately convene a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders, including the DMO to engage the marketers and tell them the process involved, when and how they are going to finish so that they could be paid.
He instructed them to carry out the directive and report back to the Senate within one week, so that a lasting solution could be proffered to the plight of the oil marketers.
National news
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
News
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
News
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
Politics19 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News19 hours ago
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos