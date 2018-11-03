News
FG’ll pay UBEC’s N71bn outstanding counterpart fund –Bobboyi
The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said the Federal Government will pay N71.29 billion directly to the commission being the outstanding counterpart funds. Bobboyi, who made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja, said the Federal Government will deduct the entire outstanding counterpart fund against all states of the federation from their Paris Club Refund.He explained that the Federal Government will provide the matching grants while the state governments provide the counterpart fund to be able to access the funds provided by the Federal Government.
“There is a new development and the Federal Government has given us a schedule of these states. The total amount the Federal Government is going to pay and remit directly to the commission is N71, 292, 316, 087.84. “So, UBEC in disbursing the funds will put the counterpart funds along with the matching grants and disburse to states if they meet the conditions.
“The issue of funds not accessed in UBEC will soon come to an end at least for 2018, which is a good thing.” Bobboyi, however, said progress had been made by states in accessing their matching grants from UBEC, adding that previously there would be stacks of money in the commission waiting to be accessed. According to him, in the last few years, states had made a lot of efforts to ensure they pay their counterpart funding in order to access the matching grants provided by the Federal Government. “For example, we are in 2018; the funds have not finished accruing to the account; so it will take up to December 31 when you will have the entire amount.
“By the time we are in December, you will be sitting on half of the allocation of the year not accessed because the matching grant is 50 per cent. By the time you add it to some of the money not accessed for other years, the figure balloons. “Majority of the states will want the money to be completed in order to be able to access the entire amount; so they have to wait till 2019 to start accessing fund for 2018.
This is a cyclical phenomenon and it happens every year,” he said. The executive secretary said as at October15, in the North -West zone, majority of the states had accessed the entire amount till 2017. The states are Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi and Sokoto while Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states had accessed the funds up to 2016.
He also said the North – East zone such as Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Taraba states had accessed the money up to 2017 while Yobe and Bauchi had accessed to 2016. Bobboyi said the South -West zone had recorded phenomenal progress except Ekiti State that had a bit of 2015 funds yet to be accessed as well as 2016 and 2017. “Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states have accessed up to the first quarter of 2018, while Osun State had accessed till 2017 and Ondo State which accessed last in 2013, was able to pay its counterpart funds and access from 2014 to 2016. So, the picture is not as bleak as sometimes we painted it,” Bobboyi said.
News
Oshiomhole, others can’t stop my guber ambition, says Akinlade
Despite the rejection of his candidacy by the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the governorship contenders in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his ambition is still on course.
He said the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and those he described as “gang of marauders” can never stop his gubernatorial ambition.
This came amid speculation that loyalists of incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun were planning to defect to another party following the decision of the APC to recognise Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 elections.
Already, some loyalists and appointees of the governor have reportedly been planted as candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to be substituted later for real contestants.
But in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, Akinlade urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.
The House of Representatives member said he stood by the mandate freely given to him at the gubernatorial primary election held on October 2.
He pointed out that he had waited for four weeks hoping that the APC leadership will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the “overwhelming majority” of members of the party in the state.
Akinlade stated that his supporters had been asking what his next step would be after Oshiomhole and others frustrated his efforts.
He said, “Dear compatriots, I have been inundated with calls by party faithfuls, the good people of Ogun State and well wishers from within and across the Nation since yesterday’s pronouncement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the gubernatorial ticket of APC, Ogun State.
“I wish to state categorically that i stand by the mandate freely given to me at the primary election of October 02, 2018. Although, we have spent the past four weeks (2nd Oct – 2nd Nov) hoping that the leadership of the party will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the overwhelming majority of members of APC in Ogun State.
“I wish to call on our members to remain calm and peaceful. Although the singular most asked question is what next? It is you, the good people of Ogun State, not Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any other person that will decide our fate.
“I therefore want to state here that despite the attempt by a very few individuals to distort the course of history in the case of Ogun State, my believe that justice will prevail on this matter is unshaken.
“As for Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his gang of maurauders, all they have succeeded in doing is to dance naked in the market centre despite all opportunity open to them to do otherwise.
“Now they will see the manifestation of God’s glory when a people remain true to their conscience and justice.”
News
FG, NLC to meet on Sunday over minimum wage
The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.
According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.
Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.
He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.
The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.
News
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Eight-nine out of the 91 registered political parties were in frantic rush to beat the November 2 deadline for the submission of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As at 6 pm, INEC official who asked to be quoted, disclosed that 38 political parties have completed submission, among them, according to him, “major political parties.”
A member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sighted at the venue, said the party completed submission on Thursday. He said: “We started submission after the publication of presidential and National Assembly candidates. “We didn’t wait for all the forms to come. As they come, we bring them. That’s why you did not see crowd here.” He, however, said it was the list from Ogun State submitted by Adebayo Dayo-led faction that was accepted by the commission. Other parties were struggling to meet deadline.
But INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said there will be no extension of time. Chief Anayo Arinze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the party has been listed and would soon submit. Arinze said the party was fielding governorship candidates in the 29 states where there be vacancies in next year.
