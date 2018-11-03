FG’ll pay UBEC’s N71bn outstanding counterpart fund –Bobboyi

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said the Federal Government will pay N71.29 billion directly to the commission being the outstanding counterpart funds. Bobboyi, who made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja, said the Federal Government will deduct the entire outstanding counterpart fund against all states of the federation from their Paris Club Refund.He explained that the Federal Government will provide the matching grants while the state governments provide the counterpart fund to be able to access the funds provided by the Federal Government.

“There is a new development and the Federal Government has given us a schedule of these states. The total amount the Federal Government is going to pay and remit directly to the commission is N71, 292, 316, 087.84. “So, UBEC in disbursing the funds will put the counterpart funds along with the matching grants and disburse to states if they meet the conditions.

“The issue of funds not accessed in UBEC will soon come to an end at least for 2018, which is a good thing.” Bobboyi, however, said progress had been made by states in accessing their matching grants from UBEC, adding that previously there would be stacks of money in the commission waiting to be accessed. According to him, in the last few years, states had made a lot of efforts to ensure they pay their counterpart funding in order to access the matching grants provided by the Federal Government. “For example, we are in 2018; the funds have not finished accruing to the account; so it will take up to December 31 when you will have the entire amount.

“By the time we are in December, you will be sitting on half of the allocation of the year not accessed because the matching grant is 50 per cent. By the time you add it to some of the money not accessed for other years, the figure balloons. “Majority of the states will want the money to be completed in order to be able to access the entire amount; so they have to wait till 2019 to start accessing fund for 2018.

This is a cyclical phenomenon and it happens every year,” he said. The executive secretary said as at October15, in the North -West zone, majority of the states had accessed the entire amount till 2017. The states are Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi and Sokoto while Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states had accessed the funds up to 2016.

He also said the North – East zone such as Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Taraba states had accessed the money up to 2017 while Yobe and Bauchi had accessed to 2016. Bobboyi said the South -West zone had recorded phenomenal progress except Ekiti State that had a bit of 2015 funds yet to be accessed as well as 2016 and 2017. “Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states have accessed up to the first quarter of 2018, while Osun State had accessed till 2017 and Ondo State which accessed last in 2013, was able to pay its counterpart funds and access from 2014 to 2016. So, the picture is not as bleak as sometimes we painted it,” Bobboyi said.

