Firm floats specialised power backup solutions

Simba Industries, one of the leading companies in the power backup industry in Nigeria, has introduced KStar UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems to the market.

KStar according to a statement from the firm, is recognized for its specialized power backup solutions, capable of handling mission-critical electrical equipment including hospital diagnostic and surgical apparatus, data centres and Bank ATMs.

Speaking at the unveiling of the solutions in Lagos, the representative of Simba Industries, Mr Prasanna Sridhar, explained that KStar is the sixth largest manufacturer of UPS in the world, offering high quality products and full service support to more than 90 countries.

Sridhar noted that the different ranges of KStar UPS can cater to every power demand and needs across different sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, medical establishments, businesses and other key industries.

“Hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world depends on reliable power back-up solutions for their critical systems,” he said.

“Downtime is simply not an option for them, as it results in potentially millions of dollars of losses per second. “TheKStar UPS draws on the latest research and development to offer unparalleled power backup solutions for a diverse range of industries.”

Head of Simba Service, Mr Suresh Kumar, added that KStar UPS is supported by Simba Service in Nigeria, which provides power audit consultation, installation, 24 hour customer support, and Annual Maintenance Contracts. He noted, “at Simba, we believe that total customer satisfaction is only achieved, when a good quality product is supported by attentive and responsive customer care and after sales service.”

He said that KStar offers an extensive range of UPS solutions, including Online Transformer/Transformer-less UPS, Line Interactive UPS and Modular UPS all of which are aimed at delivering optimized energy sourcing, cost savings as well as minimizing downtime – thereby meeting the critical needs of its customers in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

