Firm launches first inverter air conditioning with green refrigerant

Daikin, one of the the world’s leading manufacturer of heating, cooling and refrigerant products, has announced the debut of the world’s first R-32 inverter split wall mounted unit, specially designed for the African market.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, Suraj Rupani, Promoter for Panaserv Nigeria Limited, the authorised distributor of Daikin in Nigeria, emphasised that the new technology incorporated into the GTKL-TV1 series air conditioners boast the reliability and unparalleled quality than the Nigerian consumer has come to expect from Daikin products.

“The Nigerian consumer is highly sophisticated when it comes to new technology, and inverter technology combined with a more environmentally friendly refrigerant will bring more effective cooling and lower running costs,” he added.

“The brand speaks to the quality of the product, and the new series of air conditioners is a huge win for Nigerian consumers.”

For Sana Hamdani, DX Product Manager, Daikin Middle, East and Africa, the company believes that it is crucial to start using non-ozone depleting refrigerant on new A/C as soon as possible considering the lifetime of equipment.

“Daikin split ranges will be using low GWP and zero ODP refrigerant R-32, in combination with the unique Daikin Swing compressor, to offer the highest real-life energy efficiency and to minimize the impact to the environment,” he said.

“Casing design and other specifications have been improved, such as the voltage range and sound level, etc., to enhance the customer experience and offer the most powerful, efficient and reliable cooling.”

According to him, the new range GTKL-TV1 series offers powerful and efficient cooling performances with the best built-in voltage protection,adding that it can withstand the widest voltage range from 160-265V for an AVS free operation.

He said also that anti-corrosion protection is offered as standard and the robustness of this unit has been designed for Africa.

“Designed to meet the constraining requirements of the African market, the newly developed Daikin air conditioner will exceed the end-user expectations by offering a year-round powerful and efficient cooling without compromising on the design, comfort or reliability,” he said.

“Leading by example, Daikin has decided to launch this new series using the best available technology to minimize the impact on the environment.”

Though, the smart inverter technology is manufactured to provide users with continuous adjustment of the unit’s capacity through variable speed as needed without stopping its operation, whereas traditional systems regulate temperature by switching the compressor on and off, which results in temperature fluctuations.

