Agric
Floods: Need for Nigeria farmers to embrace insurance
Statistically, it is estimated that Nigeria’s agricultural sector losses about N20 billion annually due to failure of insurance companies to create products to cover small farmers. However, the resurgent flood destroying many farmlands has added to the renewed calls for insuring this sector. Taiwo Hassan reports.
At the 2018 national insurance brokers’ conference and exhibition in Lagos recently, stakeholders in Nigeria’s agric sector admitted that absence of insurance cover for smallholder farmers is part of the reason why livestock agriculture is not growing in Nigeria.
Particularly, they are of the opinion that many farmers operating in the Nigerian agricultural sector are not keen or even belief in getting insurance covers for their farms.
Insensibility to insurance policy in the country’s agriculture have resulted to severe loss in agric produce running into an estimated N20 billion annually.
Stakeholders’ views
Speaking on the theme, ‘Insurance industry: survive, thrive,’ Dr. Kolade Adebayo, Executive Director, Zynosism Nigeria Limited, said that the insurance sector should create products that capture small farmers.
Adebayo stated: “The absence of insurance products for small farmers is costing the agricultural sector over N20 billion annually. We need insurance products that will aggregate small farmers cooperatively and provide cover for them. As such, insurance companies need to deal with poultry associations, rice farmers association and so on so that agricultural produce can be enhanced.
“Risk is an integral element of the farming industry, but the challenge we are having is that we don’t have the insurance partnership to cover most of our risks. The association of livestock farmers usually organize annual agric forums where we come together to discuss issues. For years we have always invited stakeholders from other sectors to rob minds together on ways of moving agric business forward. For over 10 years that we have been having this forum, while we have had many representatives from other sectors, we only see one person from the whole of the insurance industry. This is not good for the insurance sector.”
Also speaking, Biodun Oladapo, Chairman, Small and Medium scale Enterprises Trade Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, said that the livestock business is still stunted in Nigeria because over the years, there has not been insurance support to give it a boost.
Oladapo said, “We have seen little growth in livestock business in the country because we have not had adequate insurance support. Any farmer that has any insurance cover today got it because they wanted bank loans. Unfortunately, no bank in Nigeria will give any farmer loan without insurance cover.
“For the farmers that have insurance, when cows enter a rice farm and eat up the rice, the insurance companies will tell you that ‘cow eating rice’ was not covered. At the end of the day, no claim will be paid and the farmer is abandoned to his fate. Such incidents have contributed in impoverishing many farmers and the experience is causing apathy between us and insurers. So there is need for the insurance sector to introduce products that will cover all our risks.”
Responding to the concerns raised, President of the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Tope Smart, said that the insurance industry need to partner with the agricultural sector going forward as part of measures to survive and thrive.
Smart stated: “The insurance sector is under threat of survival, as such, it should re-strategize and innovate to continue to exist.”
Nigeria’s insurance sector
The main concept of insurance is that of spreading risks. Insurance facilitates investment by reducing the amount of capital that businesses and individuals need to keep at hand to protect themselves from uncertain events.
Particularly, insurance is a barometer of economic activity in a country and thus, protects the success of emerging economies.
Insurance in Nigeria can be traced back to the 20th century when Nigeria’s economy was solely dependent on agriculture. Then, there was a need for merchants to transport their cash crops to Europe and also reducing the risk of such transportation. This majorly contributed to the dominance of marine insurance in Nigeria at that time.
Despite its importance for economic development, the gross premium collected by insurance companies in Nigeria is about $2 billion compared to the $4.8 billion collected in South Africa.
In the United Kingdom, the insurance industry contributes about 20 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. In South Africa, the insurance industry contributes 17 per cent of the total GDP and in Kenya, the insurance industry contributes 3.4 per cent of its nation’s GDP. However, despite the astronomical growth of the Insurance companies from just one agency in 1918 – Royal Exchange Assurance Agency to the present number of 56 insurance companies as stated on National Insurance Commission (“NAICOM’s”) website, the Nigerian Insurance industry contributes a meagre 0.7 per cent of the total GDP of Nigeria. Consequently, it will be right to say that the performance of Nigerian insurance industry is sub-optimal.
Flood adversity
In fact, the adverse effects of flood on many farms across the country have reiterated the need for Nigerian farmers to get insurance cover to protect the risk in agriculture in order to survive the severe damages to their farmlands amid the consistent rainfalls.
Recently, it was reported that the N50 billion Sunti Golden Sugar Estate built by giant food and agro-allied company, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc in Mokwa, Niger State, commissioned early this year by President Muhammadu Buhari was ravaged by massive flood, resulting in the suspension of the sugar crushing exercise originally billed to commence production last month-October.
In fact, the massive flood threatening the coming on-stream of the FMN multi-billion sugar project is expected to impede the realization of the proposed one million tonnes of sugarcane production projection.
In addition, other tales of woes in terms of flooding experiences have trailed the state of Nigeria’s agriculture following several losses of farm produce, livelihood, properties and farmlands, which have caused looming famine in some states amid the inability to harvest crops for consumption.
Hence, the need for Nigeria’s farmers to get insurance cover for their produce has become more compelling than ever.
Last line
As agric stakeholders continue to clamour for insurance cover for farm investments, there is also a need for insurance companies to become more innovative by churning out attractive products that endear them to farmers.
Agric
Flood: Nigeria’s agriculture in stormy petrel
The recent flood and outbreak of fungal disease amid heavy rainfall across Nigeria have threatened food security, as many farms have been destroyed in the process. Taiwo Hassan examines the economic implications of these
The rainy season is the time of the year when most of a regions’ average annual rainfall occurs, the average in this part of the world is approximately 180cm (70in) in the West to about 430cm (170in) in certain part of the East, but only 50cm (20in) in the extreme North. The rainy season is very essential in Nigeria because this is the period where economic activities are hampered and the same time flourishes agriculture products.
Besides, the rainy season comes with both the negative and positive effects. If the rain is on the moderate side, plants can have water everyday thereby giving farmers a better crop. On the other hand, if the rain is intense, it can kill the plants because of erosion in the farm.
Nigeria has two rainy seasons with the first lasting from March to the end of July. June is, therefore, noted as the month with the heaviest downpour.
The second commences in early September and ends around mid-October. Nigeria often experiences flash floods in these periods; but this year, the scale of latter rainy season has an unusual intensity. It rains virtually every day in most part of the country.
Rain has a dramatic effect on agriculture as we all know plants need at least some water to survive, therefore rain, being the most effective means of watering, is important to agriculture.
During this season, farmers plant various kinds of crops ranging from food crops and grains, among others.
Farmers are saddled with the responsibility on which kind of crops to plant, and the duration for the crops to be harvested, so that they can meet the said time.
Tales of destruction
Indeed, the tales of destruction following heavy downpour across the country have been very discerning on the environment in the past weeks, as the peaked rain fall has caused havoc on homes, lives, properties and farm lands in some states, such as Kogi, Enugu, Anambra, Zamfara, Ogun and others.
However, the aspect of the disaster on the country’s agricultural produce has been so disturbing following farmers’ outcry that they had lost millions of naira to the flooding.
In fact, this is not the best of time for the country’s agric sector because the effect of the flood on farm investments has been a cause of concern for agric stakeholders.
Particularly, the agricultural production risk imposed by rainfall variability is hindrance to investment in improved agricultural technology and climate resilient agriculture.
Notwithstanding, the continued rainfall in Nigeria is already causing looming famine in some states, as farmers have been sacked from their farmlands by flood and the ability to harvest crops for consumption is threatened.
Agric export stalled
There is a report that floods and an outbreak of fungal disease already threaten Nigeria’s cocoa harvest, as heavy rains fall, according to the Cocoa Association of Nigeria.
The association stated that in spite of Nigeria being one of the main growing cocoa nations in West Africa region, its ability to meet her cocoa export is now being threatened by flood, which has ravaged many farmlands in some states.
“It has been raining heavily and non-stop, almost daily since late July,” Sayina Riman, president of the Cocoa Association of Nigeria, said by a phone conversation from the southeastern cocoa-trading hub of Ikom, where he runs a 112-hectare (276-acre) farm. “Just as flooding is threatening the survival of the cocoa trees, excessive rain is boosting the spread of black pod disease.”
A fungus that attacks both pods and trees, black pod spreads fast in damp weather, causing pods to shrivel and turn black while trees whither. The worst-affected southeastern cocoa belt could lose as much as 40 per cent of its estimated output of 72,000 metric tons of cocoa beans, according to Riman.
Nigeria currently ranks joint fifth with neighboring Cameroon among the world’s biggest cocoa producers, with the International Cocoa Organization estimating its 2017-18 output at 240,000 metric tons.
The local cocoa association estimates that production will be little changed in the 2018-19 season due to start in October.
Nigeria has two cocoa seasons comprising the smaller mid-crop running from April to June, and the main crop from October to December.
More than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s cocoa is produced in the southwestern region, with the city of Akure as the main trading center.
RIFAN plights
Recently, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Kano state disclosed that the recent flood destroyed over 5,000 hectares of rice farm in some local government areas of the state.
The RIFAN state chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, said in Kano recently that the rice farms were affected in 10 local government areas of the state.
Aliyu, who spoke through his Assistant Secretary, Alhaji Ado Yakasai, listed the affected local government areas as: Warawa, Minjibir, Bunkure, Wudil, Gaya, Garko, Gabasawa, Kabo, Rimin Gado and Ajingi.
He said the disaster, which occurred in August affected most of the rice farms situated in Fadama areas, pointing out that only farms located upland were not hit by the disaster.
“Each hectare of farm was expected to produce between six and seven tonnes of the commodity but with this disaster, the production will be seriously affected.
“You know most of the rice farms are situated at Fadama, areas which are water settlements. So when the incident happened many farms were submerged by water,” he said.
Aliyu said that the farmers, who collected loan facility under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrower Programme, had lost over N5 billion as a result of the flood.
“Each of the farmers collected fertilizer and other inputs worth N210, 000 as the total loan package while some of them have even spent additional amount of money on top of the total loan package.
“The association has already reported the incident to the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Scheme (NAISAL) since the farmers are covered by the insurance company,” he said.
He noted that the collapse of an earth dam in Bunkure local government area aggravated the situation.
The chairman, however, called on the Federal and state governments to come to the aid of the affected farmers in view of the huge loss they incurred.
He disclosed that no fewer than 44,800 rice farmers benefited from the Federal Government’s agricultural loan under the Anchor Borrower Programme this wet season.
Last line
Going through memory lane, in 2012, the country witnessed the worst flooding that led to the deaths of hundreds of Nigerians, the displacement of over a million people, and the destruction of hundreds of thousands of hectares of farmland. However, with the situation of things, this season’s rainy period is already threading that path of ‘national disaster.’
Agric
Restructuring of cotton industry lauded
The Cotton Ginners Association of Nigeria has affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention in the country’s agricultural sector has created more jobs for cotton farmers.
A member of the association and cotton farmer in Gombe State, Alhaji Abbas Na-Bingi, disclosed this in an interview in Gombe .
He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention in the country’s agricultural sector has created more jobs for cotton farmers.
He said he had abandoned cotton farming before President Buhari’s administration as a result of poor motivation, adding that the Federal Government’s seriousness towards the sector gave him the needed motivation to return to farming.
According to him, cotton farming is one lucrative type of farming, which many jettison because of the difficulties in getting buyers since textile industries in Nigeria are not as functional as they used to be.
Na-Bingi said the efforts of the current administration in resuscitating the textile industries, which had improved the demand for cotton was commendable.
“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the changes we have seen in the agricultural sector. This has created more jobs especially in the area of cotton farming,” he said.
“Before this administration, I had abandoned cotton farming because there was no motivation in that regard. Today, our morale has been boosted by the Federal Government’s agriculture-friendly policies.
“Cotton farming is good investment and profitable enough but most farmers jettison this type of farming because of the market. As we know, the textile industries has been in comatose.
“Since there were no industries to collect our produce, many abandoned cotton farming for rice and other crops.
‘‘Now that the Federal Government’s efforts in resuscitating textile industries are yielding results, we are back to cotton business.
“With the improvement in textile industries, demand for cotton has also improved. The Federal Government has really created the environment for cotton farming and today I am not regretting coming back to cotton farming,’’ he said.
Agric
Seed licence: Agenda to enhance food security
To enhance food security, the Federal Government has licensed 158 seed companies to commence production of quality seeds. Taiwo Hassan reports
The use of improved quality crop seed by farmers has been recognised as the most important effort in boosting agricultural production and ensuring food security.
Improved quality seed is not only the cheapest and basic potential for increasing yield but also fundamental in raising the efficiency of other inputs like fertilisers, agro-chemicals and agro-machinery.
In fact, greater percentage of improvement in agricultural production has come from the use of improved seed.
In essence, no agricultural practice can improve crop production beyond the limit set by seed.
Notably, Nigeria now has crop varieties that are higher yielding, early maturing, more resistant to diseases and pests, and better adapted to different ecologies.
The means of transferring these benefits to farmers is the seed.
Seeds are therefore a means of technology transfer to farmers, who have certain expectations from new crop varieties as promised by breeders.
To realise these expectations, seeds of new varieties must be made available to farmers in adequate quantity and quality and at affordable prices.
Dearth of local seed industry
Unfortunately, the Nigerian seed industry has not fully developed the capacity to perform this role very well.
For example, the current national seed uptake is less than 10 per cent, while the regulatory and enforcement capacity in the industry has been weak.
This has contributed largely to the inability to source for quality seeds in the market.
Besides, the Nigerian agricultural seed sector has evolved over the last 30 years in terms of seed science and commercial seed production capabilities.
However, the sector is still under-performing in terms of meeting the agricultural seed needs of the country.
Consequently, the Federal Government imported rice seeds in 2012, while vegetable seeds are still mostly imported through informal channels.
The development and performance of the seed sector is constrained by many factors, which include weak technical capacity, poor market mechanisms, inefficient enforcement of seed law, information asymmetry, insufficient capital investment and low utilisation of innovations.
All these have contributed to the dearth of Nigeria’s seed industry.
Reduction in wheat seed imports
Alarmed by the spate of importation of seeds into the country, the Federal Government pledged to reduce the country’s wheat importation by 60 per cent by 2025 in order to harness local farm production.
The Team Leader, Wheat Value Chain in Nigeria and Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute, Dr. Oluwasina Olabanji, made this known in Abuja after inspection of wheat seed production farms in Ringim and Hadejia Local Government Areas of Jigawa recently.
He said that local investors had intensified their distribution of wheat seed to farmers to achieve wheat sufficiency in the country, which will automatically reduce importation of wheat into the country.
According to him, the Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) initiated and supported the production of improved and high yielding wheat seed in Jigawa and Kano states in order to boost local wheat production.
Olabanji said the firm had supported farmers with seed and fertiliser to cultivate 45 hectares of the improved seed, with 30 hectares in Kano and 15 in Jigawa.
According to him, seed is critical to crop production, hence the need to support and encourage its production.
He identified lack of adequate seed as a major challenge in the value chain agenda in Nigeria.
Benefits of good quality seeds
The most important prerequisite for good crop production is the availability of good quality seeds of high yielding varieties, adapted to the growing area, and preferred by the farmers.
The quality of seeds alone is known to account for an increase in productivity of at least 10 per cent–15 per cent.
To achieve this high quality, all the factors in production that will affect viability and genetic purity should be taken into account.T
The production techniques should be mastered and the environmental conditions known.
However, until farmers are provided with quality seed, particularly the improved varieties, it would be uneconomic for many countries of the world to spend precious foreign exchange on fertiliser or other agric inputs.
Investments in plant breeding varietal development would also be a waste if the improved seed are not passed on to farmers in the form of quality seeds.
Crop research institutions in Nigeria (national and international) have developed many varieties of their mandate crops that are high yielding, disease and pest resistant, early-maturing, and aimed at increasing the productivity, income, and livelihoods of resource-poor farmers.
It is important that improved seeds of these varieties are disseminated to farmers at the right time and in the right quantity and quality.
All farming activities depend on a continuous supply of good quality seeds and planting materials.
Traditionally, farmers select the best grains from their harvest and store these for use as seeds in the following season.
However, having enough for reproduction in the coming season has become increasingly difficult as a result of a drop in crop yield and the food shortage that has made it difficult for farmers to save enough seeds.
The alternative is to turn to commercially produced seeds.
Seed systems have close linkages with other systems, particularly research and extension.
Without an effective extension system, quick response to farmers’ needs, it would be difficult to develop a seed system, particularly in the informal category.
Substandard seeds in circulation
Recently, the Federal Government disclosed that there was an increase in substandard seeds in circulation and they posed a threat to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) development.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audi Ogbeh, bemoaned the threat, which the menace portends to farmers and food security, and once declared “I am a victim of fake seeds.”
He was reported to have said that “over 70 per cent of people who have no business with seeds jump into the business and selling junk to farmers without getting certified by the Seed Council- National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC).
“We are going to open extension offices in every local government to monitor the quality of seeds being supplied to farmers. We shall also be compelling agro companies to sell their seeds to authorised dealers.
“Farmers will be told if you buy seed from anybody else aside the authorised dealers, don’t blame us if you buy fake seeds from them.
“And if they buy from authorised dealers and it turns out to be adulterated report them to us, and we will get the police to arrest them.”
New seed companies
In order to correct the abnormalies in the country’s seed industry, the Federal Government issued licence to 158 new seed companies to commence production of quality seeds in the country.
Speaking at the occasion, the Director-General, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, disclosed in Abuja that the new approvals were given in addition to the 156 already existing licences.
Ojo said that Ogbeh gave the approval in order to address the problem of inaccessibility and lack of quality seedling.
He said that the approvals were made up of 16 new small-scale companies, 133 producer and seller entrepreneurs and nine seed dealers.
According to him, the approval also became necessary in order to allow more players in the seed industry to produce and distribute quality seeds to farmers.
He added that out of the 158 new seed entrepreneurs, 10 were foreign companies while the rest 148 were Nigerian outfits.
Ojo admitted that though a deficit in seed availability still exists, this would be bridged to a large extent with the new approvals.
“The Governing Board of NASC under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has ratified and approved the licensing of 158 new seed entrepreneurs of different categories to add to the existing 156 already operating.
“I want to assure you that this is borne out of the determination to allow many qualified entrepreneurs to explore the bidding liberalised landscape of the seed industry.
“I wish to allay your fears that most of these newly licenced companies are greenhorns in the business, but are mostly out-growers with long years of experience.
“They have acquired necessary facilities in relevant categories they have been classified into after due assessment by NASC.
“We all know that presently, the seed supply-demand gap is still wide and there are more calls from our neighbouring countries that look up to us for their seed supply,’’ he said.
According to him, Nigeria now has 314 seed entrepreneurs, 223 produce sellers and 20 seed dealers.
He clarified that NASC was not interested in the number of seed entrepreneurs but the quality of seeds being supplied to farmers.
Last line
Agric stakeholders are hoping that this new certification to seed companies will help to tame the menace of fake seed peddling.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
Politics18 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News18 hours ago
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos