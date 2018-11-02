Floods: Need for Nigeria farmers to embrace insurance

To enhance food security, the Federal Government has licensed 158 seed companies to commence production of quality seeds. Taiwo Hassan reports

The use of improved quality crop seed by farmers has been recognised as the most important effort in boosting agricultural production and ensuring food security.

Improved quality seed is not only the cheapest and basic potential for increasing yield but also fundamental in raising the efficiency of other inputs like fertilisers, agro-chemicals and agro-machinery.

In fact, greater percentage of improvement in agricultural production has come from the use of improved seed.

In essence, no agricultural practice can improve crop production beyond the limit set by seed.

Notably, Nigeria now has crop varieties that are higher yielding, early maturing, more resistant to diseases and pests, and better adapted to different ecologies.

The means of transferring these benefits to farmers is the seed.

Seeds are therefore a means of technology transfer to farmers, who have certain expectations from new crop varieties as promised by breeders.

To realise these expectations, seeds of new varieties must be made available to farmers in adequate quantity and quality and at affordable prices.

Dearth of local seed industry

Unfortunately, the Nigerian seed industry has not fully developed the capacity to perform this role very well.

For example, the current national seed uptake is less than 10 per cent, while the regulatory and enforcement capacity in the industry has been weak.

This has contributed largely to the inability to source for quality seeds in the market.

Besides, the Nigerian agricultural seed sector has evolved over the last 30 years in terms of seed science and commercial seed production capabilities.

However, the sector is still under-performing in terms of meeting the agricultural seed needs of the country.

Consequently, the Federal Government imported rice seeds in 2012, while vegetable seeds are still mostly imported through informal channels.

The development and performance of the seed sector is constrained by many factors, which include weak technical capacity, poor market mechanisms, inefficient enforcement of seed law, information asymmetry, insufficient capital investment and low utilisation of innovations.

All these have contributed to the dearth of Nigeria’s seed industry.

Reduction in wheat seed imports

Alarmed by the spate of importation of seeds into the country, the Federal Government pledged to reduce the country’s wheat importation by 60 per cent by 2025 in order to harness local farm production.

The Team Leader, Wheat Value Chain in Nigeria and Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute, Dr. Oluwasina Olabanji, made this known in Abuja after inspection of wheat seed production farms in Ringim and Hadejia Local Government Areas of Jigawa recently.

He said that local investors had intensified their distribution of wheat seed to farmers to achieve wheat sufficiency in the country, which will automatically reduce importation of wheat into the country.

According to him, the Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) initiated and supported the production of improved and high yielding wheat seed in Jigawa and Kano states in order to boost local wheat production.

Olabanji said the firm had supported farmers with seed and fertiliser to cultivate 45 hectares of the improved seed, with 30 hectares in Kano and 15 in Jigawa.

According to him, seed is critical to crop production, hence the need to support and encourage its production.

He identified lack of adequate seed as a major challenge in the value chain agenda in Nigeria.

Benefits of good quality seeds

The most important prerequisite for good crop production is the availability of good quality seeds of high yielding varieties, adapted to the growing area, and preferred by the farmers.

The quality of seeds alone is known to account for an increase in productivity of at least 10 per cent–15 per cent.

To achieve this high quality, all the factors in production that will affect viability and genetic purity should be taken into account.T

The production techniques should be mastered and the environmental conditions known.

However, until farmers are provided with quality seed, particularly the improved varieties, it would be uneconomic for many countries of the world to spend precious foreign exchange on fertiliser or other agric inputs.

Investments in plant breeding varietal development would also be a waste if the improved seed are not passed on to farmers in the form of quality seeds.

Crop research institutions in Nigeria (national and international) have developed many varieties of their mandate crops that are high yielding, disease and pest resistant, early-maturing, and aimed at increasing the productivity, income, and livelihoods of resource-poor farmers.

It is important that improved seeds of these varieties are disseminated to farmers at the right time and in the right quantity and quality.

All farming activities depend on a continuous supply of good quality seeds and planting materials.

Traditionally, farmers select the best grains from their harvest and store these for use as seeds in the following season.

However, having enough for reproduction in the coming season has become increasingly difficult as a result of a drop in crop yield and the food shortage that has made it difficult for farmers to save enough seeds.

The alternative is to turn to commercially produced seeds.

Seed systems have close linkages with other systems, particularly research and extension.

Without an effective extension system, quick response to farmers’ needs, it would be difficult to develop a seed system, particularly in the informal category.

Substandard seeds in circulation

Recently, the Federal Government disclosed that there was an increase in substandard seeds in circulation and they posed a threat to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) development.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audi Ogbeh, bemoaned the threat, which the menace portends to farmers and food security, and once declared “I am a victim of fake seeds.”

He was reported to have said that “over 70 per cent of people who have no business with seeds jump into the business and selling junk to farmers without getting certified by the Seed Council- National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC).

“We are going to open extension offices in every local government to monitor the quality of seeds being supplied to farmers. We shall also be compelling agro companies to sell their seeds to authorised dealers.

“Farmers will be told if you buy seed from anybody else aside the authorised dealers, don’t blame us if you buy fake seeds from them.

“And if they buy from authorised dealers and it turns out to be adulterated report them to us, and we will get the police to arrest them.”

New seed companies

In order to correct the abnormalies in the country’s seed industry, the Federal Government issued licence to 158 new seed companies to commence production of quality seeds in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director-General, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, disclosed in Abuja that the new approvals were given in addition to the 156 already existing licences.

Ojo said that Ogbeh gave the approval in order to address the problem of inaccessibility and lack of quality seedling.

He said that the approvals were made up of 16 new small-scale companies, 133 producer and seller entrepreneurs and nine seed dealers.

According to him, the approval also became necessary in order to allow more players in the seed industry to produce and distribute quality seeds to farmers.

He added that out of the 158 new seed entrepreneurs, 10 were foreign companies while the rest 148 were Nigerian outfits.

Ojo admitted that though a deficit in seed availability still exists, this would be bridged to a large extent with the new approvals.

“The Governing Board of NASC under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has ratified and approved the licensing of 158 new seed entrepreneurs of different categories to add to the existing 156 already operating.

“I want to assure you that this is borne out of the determination to allow many qualified entrepreneurs to explore the bidding liberalised landscape of the seed industry.

“I wish to allay your fears that most of these newly licenced companies are greenhorns in the business, but are mostly out-growers with long years of experience.

“They have acquired necessary facilities in relevant categories they have been classified into after due assessment by NASC.

“We all know that presently, the seed supply-demand gap is still wide and there are more calls from our neighbouring countries that look up to us for their seed supply,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria now has 314 seed entrepreneurs, 223 produce sellers and 20 seed dealers.

He clarified that NASC was not interested in the number of seed entrepreneurs but the quality of seeds being supplied to farmers.

Last line

Agric stakeholders are hoping that this new certification to seed companies will help to tame the menace of fake seed peddling.

