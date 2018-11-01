Foreign-based stars storm Falcons’ camp

Overseas –based professionals invited by Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, for next month’s 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana have been swarming into the team camp at the Jubilee Chalets and Resort, Epe in Lagos State.

As at Wednesday morning, 15 home –based and nine overseas –based professionals trained under the watchful eyes of Dennerby and his assistants, as the team prepares to defend its continental crown.

Charity Adule, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Osinachi Ohale, Josephine Chukwunonye, Rita Chikwelu, Ogonna Chukwudi, Ebere Orji, Chinaza Uchendu and Faith Michael were at the morning training session, while Ngozi Okobi and Halimat Ayinde came into the country on Wednesday morning.

The Super Falcons will on Thursday test strength against Dominion Hotspur FC, a boys’ team based in Lagos, in its first friendly match since opening camp two weeks ago.

Nigeria is drawn to play South Africa, Kenya and Zambia in Group B of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations, with Cape Coast as venue, starting with an opening encounter against the Banyana Banyana on Sunday, 18th November.

