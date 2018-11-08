Forex: ‘CBN’s intervention buoys firms’ profitability’

The positive developments in the manufacturing sector have been attributed to easy access to foreign exchange.

Chairman, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu, said this in an interview with our correspondent in Lagos.

He said industrialists acknowledged that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s flexibility to access forex has buoyed their capacity to procure the much needed raw materials, finance capital projects and subsequently returning to profitability.

Besides, he said the organised private sector (OPS) operators noted that the apex bank’s intervention had impacted positively on volumes, prices and margins across most categories and segments of trading in the real sector of the economy.

He said that the availability of forex to manufacturers had turned around business activities in their sector, saying that many ailing industries have bounced back to profitability in the midst of economic recovery.

He said that increase in foreign exchange reserves and stable exchange rates had helped to rebound the real sector in terms of revenue growth and profit-taking.

Jamodu stated that the recovery in the economy was driven by strengthening of the oil sector and agriculture production, which contributed to increase in foreign exchange reserves and stable exchange rates.

He explained that the liquidity created by the favourable oil prices did not only flow into the economy, but also saw inflation dropping, as naira strengthened against dollar, thereby reducing competitive pressure on the economy.

The industrialist admitted that following the consistent forex availability in the market, PZ had been able to sustain its position in the market, improve efficiencies and performance of the business into the future.

He, however, revealed that many initiatives were being implemented.

“Global prices of crude oil, which rose to $67 per barrel by May 2018, compared to $47 in June 2017, contributed to this growth.

On the strategies the company is planning to overcome future challenges in manufacturing sector, the business mogul explained that the firm would further streamlining and optimisation of the product portfolio to bring more focus on brands and categories and to restore margins were in the pipeline.

Also, he stated that a further consolidation of existing infrastructure and facilities to create synergies and improve efficiency on the supply chain side of the business was also on.

