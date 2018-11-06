Business
FRC publishes IFRS9, IFRS15 company disclosures
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) yesterday published two thematic reviews to help companies improve the quality of their corporate reporting in relation to the new accounting standards IFRS 9 ‘Financial Instruments’ and IFRS 15 ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers’.
The reports analyse the disclosures in a sample of companies’ June 2018 interim reports in relation to the adoption of the new standards and provide examples of better practice in explaining their effect. The FRC expects other companies to use these examples to benchmark the quality of their own disclosures in their upcoming annual reports and accounts.
Paul George, FRC’s Executive Director for Corporate Governance and Reporting, said: “Revenue is a key metric for all companies. IFRS 15 will have a significant impact on the timing of revenue recognition for many companies. It is very important that companies clearly explain the changes to their revenue recognition policies and the impact of the new standard on their results. Disclosures in the interim accounts that were reviewed as part of our thematic work were of mixed quality.
“The expected credit loss model introduced by IFRS 9 will have a major effect on how banks calculate their loan loss provisions. High quality disclosures, including quantification of estimation uncertainty, are essential in order to communicate the impact of the new model to users.
Although IFRS 9 will not have a material effect on many non-banking companies, we still expect them to undertake a thorough impact assessment to support that conclusion.”
Business
Unity Bank de-risks balance sheet
Unity Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced a total derisking of its balance sheet, ridding the bank of toxic legacy assets and paving the way for significantly improved return on shareholder value in the coming years.
Already, signs of a return to improved performance was evident in the third quarter, 2018 result of the bank, which showed a profitability of N644 million.
Derisking is an accounting terms that means the reduction of all risks that present threats to the growth of companies.
According to a statement from the Bank, the 2017 annual report of the bank, made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Unity Bank has successfully written off a total of N16 billion, being Goodwill that arose from legacy merger issues. This one-off derisking strategy that has cleaned up the bank’s books impacted the bottomline leading to a net loss of N14.2 billion.
The report also showed the ratio of non-performing loans standing at zero percent, a clear indication of the management’s excellent risk assessment for the period. The report also indicated a marginal Loan-to-Deposit Ratio of 3.6 per cent, pointing towards a significant room for growth and the attendant income boost.
Presenting the Facts-Behind-the-Figures, the lender said although financial performance declined in 2017, as the Bank took the bold action to tackle the lingering effects of legacy problems, the new Board & Management of the Bank took firm and strategic action in a bid to eliminate the drag on the Bank in the form of huge legacy non-performing loans, an inefficient operating structure, which manifested in excessive costs, poor branch spread and inadequate application of technology amongst others.
These strategic initiatives, amongst others, the report continued, are geared towards a complete transformation of the bank and setting it on the path of strong and sustainable growth and profitability.
“The courageous action taken by the Bank towards cleaning up the observed issues thus resulted in a negative capital base but also gave birth to a leaner, smarter and dynamic Bank with a healthy Balance Sheet,” the report stated.
To sustain the new momentum and return the bank to one of the best performing in the Nigerian market, the bank said it has been making significant progress in its ongoing capital raising exercise. The Bank said it is firmly on course to achieve sustainable growth and sound performance.
Unity Bank said it is optimistic that its liquidity and working capital will be significantly enhanced with the anticipated successful capital raising exercise, a development that is expected to make the bank one of the most liquid in the Nigerian market.
It also said that with a 0% non-performing loans portfolio and the now enhanced credit management process, Unity Bank has solved its debilitating legacy problems and will move more sure-footedly towards sustained revenue and profits growth, while capital adequacy is expected to rise above the regulatory minimum after the capital raising exercise.
In addition to this, the bank said it has taken a number of strategic initiatives among, which include; a revised market focus that has, and will continue to increase agriculture and agro-allied financing, youth and digital banking and women financing; enhanced retain banking drive; cost containment, among others.
Business
Boundary: Surveyors seek modern mapping technologies
Land surveyors have called for the adoption of continuous reference station (CORS) to prevent land boundary overlapping in Nigeria.
Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State chapter l, Mr Adesina Adeleke and Principal Consultant, Sacridion Geospatial Engineering, Mr Chika Okorocha, made these calls in Lagos.
According to them, the technologies will help to ease land administration system in the country.
Speaking on “Improving Geospatial Deliverables through Modern Mapping Technologies,” Adeleke described CORS system as the latest modern application used for land surveying and mapping for efficient and effective service delivery.
He stated that such technologies had been deployed for land administration system in other developed and developing countries.
The expert noted that there was only one existing and functional CORS system in Lagos, while the state government had embarked on the construction of five other CORS system across the state.
Adeleke urged the state government to hasten construction of the CORS system for effective mapping/surveying operation that could put an end to boundary overlapping across the state
He said that land survey practice was evolving with new trend, underlining the need for surveyors to move and keep abreast with new developments to remain relevant in their profession.
He said that the essence of the training programme was to maintain an up-to-date technical knowledge on modern surveying practices among members of the institution.
He noted that the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) was a skill renewal process and a channel for knowledge acquisition through training and retraining.
He said: “The aim of the programme is to encourage the use of modern mapping technologies in improving geosepatial deliverables.
“It also focussed on assisting surveyors for inter and intra professional competitiveness, and also help surveyors to discover new areas of opportunities open to them in this information age.”
Mr Okorocha urged surveyors to embrace usage of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for enhanced services delivery.
According to Okorocha, GNSS is a network system/instrument of the CORS that empowers its operation.
Business
Sapele Power, Seistech’s deals turn sour
The business transaction between Sapele Power Plc (SPP), owner and operator of the 1,020MW Sapele Power Plant, and Seistech has turned sour with the former alleging that the Police was bias in reconciling the two parties.
A Storage Lease Agreement dated September 6, 2016 was, according to checks by this newspaper, negotiated and executed between the two parties after Seistech Energy Limited, an oil and gas company, in 2016, secured SPP’s lease of one of its storage tanks in the plant for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited.
Before this, the Sapele Power Plc, had its assets, which include two storage tanks and a jetty located within the power plant, acquired by Eurafric Power Limited.
The power firm now alleges that Seistech failed to meet the terms of the agreement and has resorted to intimidation, attempt to forcibly takeover its facilities and repay debts in ’excess of N600, 000,000 (Six Hundred Million Naira.’
This came as Seistech Energy Limited also instituted a civil action against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos.
In a petition to the police highlighting the details of the contract with Seistech, the SPP alleged complicity of the Police in the matter for which it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, asking that he put a stop “to the use of the police to perpetuate illegality”.
The petition stated: “Sometime in 2016, Seistech Energy Limited (Seistech), an oil and gas company, approached us for the lease of one of our storage tanks in our facility for storage of crude oil produced by Mid-Western Oil & Gas Company Limited, A storage lease agreement dated September 6, 2016 was willfully negotiated and executed by both parties without cause for concern.
“Few months into the transaction, Seistech was unable to meet its financial obligations under the contract, Seistech then introduced Mid-Western to assume its financial responsibility and Mid-Western effected tank rental payments on behalf of Seistech. Subsequently, Seistech had a fall-out with Mid-Western and payment for the tank rental was suspended.
“Rather than look for creative means of liquidating its indebtedness, Seistech chose to cunningly cook up lies and misinform our business partners, regulatory authorities and unsuspecting third parties that the rented tank did not belong to SPP, rather, belonged to Seistech.
“As a result of this development, we terminated the tank rental contract with Seistech and asked them to pay up outstanding rental debt, evacuate the products from the storage tank in question and vacate our premises immediately.
Efforts to get an official reaction from Seistech proved abortive. A staff of the company who does not have clearance to speak to the press, however, denied the allegation.
He added that his company, which it described as “law-abiding’ had sought a legal help by dragging the SPP to Court.
“There is a transaction, which turned sour despite the fact that an agreement was signed by the two parties. What we have now is a party resorting to blackmail instead of adhering to the spirit and letters of the agreement earlier signed,” he said.
“As we speak, the matter is in Court and we took that action base on our belief in the judicial system.”
SPP however, insisted that it had written several petitions to the police to check the activities of Seistech.
Confirming that Seistech instituted a civil suit against SPP at the Federal High Court Lagos, challenging SPP’s title to its tank farm and jetty, Sapele Power said that rather than wait for the outcome of the matter, Seistech and Midwestern sought clearance from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to berth a vessel at the jetty to enable them forcibly evacuate the tank cargo. The request was rejected by NPA.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Lagos prophet arraigned for defrauding members of N54.5m
-
News19 hours ago
Kano Govt agrees to pay 30,000 minimum wage
-
News20 hours ago
ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike
-
Health20 hours ago
How Adewole assisted family of five suffering mental disorder
-
News8 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
News11 hours ago
BREAKING: Labour suspends planned nationwide strike
-
News8 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
-
News19 hours ago
19 suspects arraigned over killing of Rtd Major General Idris Alkali