Fresh anxiety over planned relocation of Mile 12 foodstuff market

Indications emerged yesterday that the Lagos State government may again fail to relocate Mile 12 traders to Imota new site as earlier promised by the administration.

Although, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State had in October, announced December as the new date for the relocation of the foodstuff market in Mile 12 and other adjourning markets, developments at the new site didn’t show that the government would implement decision anytime soon.

Currently, the planned relocation of Mile 12 traders still remains uncertain, just as some residents are still worried over the possibility of the current administration completing some ongoing projects comprising those inherited and initiated by the governor Ambode-led administration.

Speaking through the state‘s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya during an inspection of ongoing projects in Ikorodu axis last months, the governor had announced: “We are moving everyone from that axis because their activity is causing gridlock on the road.

The car park we have here can accommodate over 1,000 vehicles. The aim is to make the axis a market hub, that is, whenever one visit here, he doesn’t need to go elsewhere.

Based on what we have done, we are looking at October this year. Meanwhile, the relocation of the traders would occur before the end of the year.” This was even as New Telegraph gathered that there is fresh anxiety over the fate of ongoing projects across the state following the outcome of the All Progressive Congress governorship and the spate of works in some of the ongoing projects’ sites.

