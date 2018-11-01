Fresh cholera outbreak in Gombe kills five

Professor Olufemi Fasunade is the President of Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria and Consultant Endocrinologist in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). In this interview, he highlights the dangers inherent in some diet and counsels on the adaptation to local traditional diet as key strategies to curbing diabetes. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI was there

What are the factors driving high prevalence of diabetes in the country?

One of the factors blamed for this is sedentary lifestyle. Few people walk.

Those that are rich go by a taxis or their own cars and those that are poor go by motor bike or tricycle. So, nobody is walking.

That apart, the roads that are bad are also not helping and people also use excuses like heavy rain to evade walking.

Similarly,people also say they may be knocked off the road if they do any form of walk. These are some of the major challenges we have that are not making us to be physically active like before.

So, if you look at the photographs of children in and primary secondary school and you compare the photographs of school children today and those of school children 20 years ago, the children of today are about twice the size unlike before. What has happened is that the schools are getting smaller in size and school fields are disappearing. Consequently, many schools don’t even have a playing field and because of that our children are getting fatter and fatter.

The only games they play are those on their phones and games that are on the laptops of their parents.

Furthermore, before children used to close from 1pm and 2pm and thereafter go and play, but now children close at 3pm and go for extra lessons and they do the extra lessons till they get home again and thereafter do home work. So, we are becoming less physically active and that is reflecting in the increase the number of children and adults with high prevalence of non communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.

We are more or less carbohydrate oriented. How do we tell people to choose their diet whether they are already diabetic or trying to prevent it?

Again as I mentioned earlier, on what is call individualistic treatment or personalised care, in the area of diet the prescription for a person is also personalized. A person who is skinny is given a diet that is different from a person who is already obsessed but the person who is in between normal weight, that is someone that is not too fat and not too slim, we do allow such persons to take carbohydrates and there is nothing wrong with our traditional Nigerian diet, whether it is the ‘Igbo’ diet, the ‘Ibibio’ diet, ‘Yoruba’ diet, ‘Hausa’ diet, ‘Fulani’ diet, ‘Nupe’ diet ‘and Tiv’ diet.

Almost all these diets we have plenty of carbohydrates, but what people don’t realise is that there are different types of carbohydrates but the carbohydrates that these people in the rural areas eat is very safe. We call them complex carbohydrates.

Even the ‘Eba’ that that some are condemning is the best one. Local diets such as ‘eba’, ‘amala’, ‘fufu’, ‘tuwo’ all of these are good enough for our patients.

It is refined carbohydrates that is the problem. So, people run away from ‘eba and go to bread and cake and ‘puf puf’; that is the problem.

However, if people can stick to the traditional African diet, they won’t have problems at all. If you go to the villages how often do you hear that people have diabetes and they eat ‘eba’ in the morning, ‘fufu’ in the afternoon, ‘tuwo’ in the night and they don’t have diabetes because those carbohydrates they are eating are complex ones.

Secondly, they take lots of vegetables. Thirdly, they don’t take any soft drinks like we in the cities do.

On the contrary, when we eat ‘eba’, we drink tea, we take soda (soft drinks) in addition. People in the rural areas don’t do these.

Again, those in rural area do a lot of physical activities; they either walk to their farms or the cycle to their farms.

They either walk to the streams or they cycle to the streams. They either walk to school or they are riding their motorcycles to schools. It is the cycle that they are expending energy on.

Some recent reports claim that wheat is bad while othrs have advised those above 40 to resort to wheat to cut down on carbohydrates, resulting in confusion. What is the way forward?

Original African diet which we encourage Nigerians to eat includes ‘eba’, ‘tuwo’, pounded yam, ‘lafu,’ among others. These are the traditional African diet; wheat is not part of them. So, wheat is a refined carbohydrate that people now turn. If you place ‘eba’ and wheat side by side ‘eba’ beats wheat..

If you put ‘amala’ next to wheat, ‘amala’ beats wheat, if you place ‘archa’ next to wheat ‘archa’ beats wheat.

So, wheat is the last of all of them. People often say they don’t want the regular bread; they take wheat bread. Every bread is made from wheat; there is nothing like wheat bread because all bread is made of wheat. So, what we do encourage is that if you want to take bread go for whole wheat bread, which means that it is not refined. When you eat it it is like you are eating cardboard. So, it is not everybody that likes to eat such bread and usually the colour is grey or brown. That is whole wheat bread.

Sir, what should we be doing rightly now whether for policy by the governments or as a people?

The policy is that we should encourage physical activities. On how the government can encourage physical activities on the road, there should be designated walk paths. Unfortunately, in Nigeria when the authority tars a road and makes a road very beautiful, cars now park on top of the slabs and people now have to walk in the road. So, it is like where the cars are packed is where humans should use as walk paths and where humans walk on are where cars are packed. That is why people get knocked down on the road and that is why people are even afraid to jog.

So we should maintain that; once there is a walk way people should walk on it. We shouldn’t park our cars on those walk ways.

We shouldn’t allow traders to set up wares on those walk ways. Similarly, people who want to ride their bicycles should be able to find a place to ride the bicycles.

Government should also help by making sure that the roads are smother; you can’t ride a bicycle on a road with potholes and on a flooded road. Neither can you walk on such.

For our children government should legislate that no school should be licensed if they don’t have a play ground. And the educationists should look into the curriculum to determine how much time is allotted for the children to exercise. When we where young we used to have something like PE (physical education) or P T (physical training).

One of the first things we were given when we enrolled in school was the PE shorts both for male and female from primary one up to the end of secondary school. There used to be principal’s cup; there used to be hockey’s club, there use to be so many things but these days, it is just debating or science club. There is no physical activity. Student are carried from private schools to stadium once a week, especially towards inter house sport period. that is not enough. We must get people moving.

Managing diabetes is said to be individualistic. How do you manage diabetes in your facility to ensure that it is individualistic and how holistic can a patient be?

Yes what we do at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), for instance is that when a new patient comes in, a history is taken from the patient. The patient is examined and his own treatment is tailored towards him.

If we have three people coming to the hospital with diabetes in a place like LUTH, the chances are that the three people will go away with completely different prescriptions because they are individualised there are many drugs to choose from, there is a lot of diet to choose from and there are lots of lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle changes differ from person to person; you can’t tell an 80-year old person to start jogging, but you can tell a 25 years old person to do so.

So, the lifestyle changes are individualistic, the medications are also individualistic and the way we handle the patients, some patients need injections, some need tablets and some need a combination of all this different form of treatment. So treatment is personalised.

Like this: Like Loading...