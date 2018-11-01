Health
Fresh cholera outbreak in Gombe kills five
Gombe State Government on Thursday said fresh outbreak of cholera had killed five people, while 16 others were hospitalised at the Primary Health Centre, Kembu in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.
The state Acting Epidemiologist, Dr Nuhu Bile, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.
Bile said that the cholera outbreak occurred in October.
He said that the State Rapid Response team alongside World Health Organisation (WHO) had visited the scene immediately it received news of the incident.
According to him, 70 patients were treated and discharged, while the five people died before medical help could reach them.
He added that 16 others were being treated at the health centre for the disease.
Bile said the recent deaths had brought the number of cholera mortality to 13, while no fewer than 500 patients had been treated and discharged in the last five months.
The epidemiologist attributed the cause of the outbreak to the damaged five hand pumps in the community which forced people to seek unsafe alternative source of water.
Bile added that five other water wells found to be contaminated had been sealed to prevent further spread of the disease.
He named some of the recently affected local governments to include Yamaltu-Deba, Funakaye Gombe with the most recent being Balanga.
The epidemiologist advised people to ensure clean and safe environmental, and as well improved personal hygiene.
“Enhance environmental and personal hygiene, boil water from the well before drinking.
“You must also ensure you properly wash uncooked food like fruits with salt or potash before eating,” Bile advised. (NAN)
Health
Space your children with at least two years, Okowa urges Bayelsa women
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has advised Bayelsa women to space their children with at least two years advising that they should not use the opportunity given by the safe motherhood scheme to overpopulate Bayelsa state.
Okowa gave the advice in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital during the official launch of the safe motherhood scheme where over one thousand pregnant women who have been captured in the state government’s free maternal care for pregnant women were given N3000 monthly stipends for their upkeep.
Okowa who was the special guest of honour said “I must advise that there is a temptation along the line once there is an allowance that
comes at the end of every month both our men and women will want to keep on giving birth.
Continuing he said “I also know that it is not medically right. So we want to plead with our women and our men that there is what we call
birth spacing. There is a need to space out the intervals at which we give birth to children.
Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa state Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had announced that the N3,000 stipend will be given monthly for all
pregnant women in them to help their transport fare to the hospitals and clinics for their medical care until they have put to birth.
The governor said: “On July, We convened a summit to deliberate on the issues of maternal and infant mortality and we arrived at the
resolution that a policy on safe motherhood be introduced.
“With the primary healthcare board and State ministry of health as partners, since then we have been working to implement the policy,
and with the launching of the campaign today, the issue of maternal and infant mortality death will be reduced to minimal in our state.”
He urged every pregnant woman in the state to register with anti-natal care, so that they can deliver in the hands of trained medical
personnel, adding that the state government has established medical facilities in almost every wards of the state to take care of the
programme.
Each of the one thousand registered pregnant women were given mother care kids containing 15 items to help them during pregnancy and
mosquito insecticide treated nets.
Health
Not having sex regularly can make you lose your job- Sex Therapist
A Sex Therapist and Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Tomi Imarah, says not having sex regularly, being part of a balanced diet, can make one to lose job.
Imarah, who runs an online Mental Health Counselling Service, called “Dr Tomi’s Haven’’, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.
According to her, sex is part of a balanced diet, reflecting how essential it is to overall health and wellbeing.
“With regards to the impact of sex on job performance, I will prefer an emphasis on sex in marriage; frequent unmet expectations stir frustrations and resentment, leaving you distracted at a subconscious level.
“Sex boosts endorphins and other productivity hormones; you go to work energised, work brilliantly and get promoted.
“The reverse is sexual frustration, and pent up emotions is highly distracting and you are prone to errors.
“From my interactions with male clients when they have a vibrant sex life, they feel energised to achieve so much in other areas of their lives.
“What they do not know is that sex releases endorphins, which are ‘feel good’ hormones.
“These hormones fill you with energy, just like when you go for a run or other rigorous exercises. It pumps blood to your brain and helps you operate more optimally.
“Not to talk of the fact that couples with frustrations in the bedroom have it spilling into other areas of their relationships, causing conflicts, leading to further repercussions outside the home including workplace,“ she said.
Imarah said that during sexual activities, certain hormones including oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, testosterone, estrogen were released.
“These sex hormones leave behind some effects, such as improved mood, stress alleviation, immune boosting, relaxed feeling, positive energy, improved attention and concentration, and improved memory capacity.
“All these effects culminate in improved emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing; that is why people walk around with a spring in their steps.
“Apart from these biochemical effects of sex, stoking the intimacy flames with someone you love helps your relationship thrive better, “ the therapist said.
Imarah said that many Nigerians’ attitude toward and perception about sex was very poor and attributed this to ignorance and poor education at all levels.
She said that only men were allowed to talk and engage in sexual activities, while sex for women was shrouded in secrecy.
“So, you now have a whole generation of women: wonderful mothers, devoted wives, great cooks, hardworking in every area of life, but struggling in the bedroom.
“To start changing this situation, sex education needs to be taken more seriously at all levels; right from home, parents need to have “The Sex Talk” with their adolescents, both boys and girls.
“Formal sex education needs to be included in school curriculum and delivered by specially trained sex educators.
“That we do not talk about sex does not mean our boys and girls are not experimenting, especially with the current information explosion on the internet.
“The least we can do is ensure we provide early foundation knowledge and put things in the right perspective.
“Also, there should not be stigmatisation of women who are sex enthusiasts; women should be free to express themselves as well as men.
“We should let go of the cultural nuances that feed the impression that women’s interest in sex reflects promiscuity, “ the sex therapist said. (NAN)
Health
Refined carbohydrates, fuelling diabetes
Professor Olufemi Fasunade is the President of Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria and Consultant Endocrinologist in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). In this interview, he highlights the dangers inherent in some diet and counsels on the adaptation to local traditional diet as key strategies to curbing diabetes. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI was there
What are the factors driving high prevalence of diabetes in the country?
One of the factors blamed for this is sedentary lifestyle. Few people walk.
Those that are rich go by a taxis or their own cars and those that are poor go by motor bike or tricycle. So, nobody is walking.
That apart, the roads that are bad are also not helping and people also use excuses like heavy rain to evade walking.
Similarly,people also say they may be knocked off the road if they do any form of walk. These are some of the major challenges we have that are not making us to be physically active like before.
So, if you look at the photographs of children in and primary secondary school and you compare the photographs of school children today and those of school children 20 years ago, the children of today are about twice the size unlike before. What has happened is that the schools are getting smaller in size and school fields are disappearing. Consequently, many schools don’t even have a playing field and because of that our children are getting fatter and fatter.
The only games they play are those on their phones and games that are on the laptops of their parents.
Furthermore, before children used to close from 1pm and 2pm and thereafter go and play, but now children close at 3pm and go for extra lessons and they do the extra lessons till they get home again and thereafter do home work. So, we are becoming less physically active and that is reflecting in the increase the number of children and adults with high prevalence of non communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.
We are more or less carbohydrate oriented. How do we tell people to choose their diet whether they are already diabetic or trying to prevent it?
Again as I mentioned earlier, on what is call individualistic treatment or personalised care, in the area of diet the prescription for a person is also personalized. A person who is skinny is given a diet that is different from a person who is already obsessed but the person who is in between normal weight, that is someone that is not too fat and not too slim, we do allow such persons to take carbohydrates and there is nothing wrong with our traditional Nigerian diet, whether it is the ‘Igbo’ diet, the ‘Ibibio’ diet, ‘Yoruba’ diet, ‘Hausa’ diet, ‘Fulani’ diet, ‘Nupe’ diet ‘and Tiv’ diet.
Almost all these diets we have plenty of carbohydrates, but what people don’t realise is that there are different types of carbohydrates but the carbohydrates that these people in the rural areas eat is very safe. We call them complex carbohydrates.
Even the ‘Eba’ that that some are condemning is the best one. Local diets such as ‘eba’, ‘amala’, ‘fufu’, ‘tuwo’ all of these are good enough for our patients.
It is refined carbohydrates that is the problem. So, people run away from ‘eba and go to bread and cake and ‘puf puf’; that is the problem.
However, if people can stick to the traditional African diet, they won’t have problems at all. If you go to the villages how often do you hear that people have diabetes and they eat ‘eba’ in the morning, ‘fufu’ in the afternoon, ‘tuwo’ in the night and they don’t have diabetes because those carbohydrates they are eating are complex ones.
Secondly, they take lots of vegetables. Thirdly, they don’t take any soft drinks like we in the cities do.
On the contrary, when we eat ‘eba’, we drink tea, we take soda (soft drinks) in addition. People in the rural areas don’t do these.
Again, those in rural area do a lot of physical activities; they either walk to their farms or the cycle to their farms.
They either walk to the streams or they cycle to the streams. They either walk to school or they are riding their motorcycles to schools. It is the cycle that they are expending energy on.
Some recent reports claim that wheat is bad while othrs have advised those above 40 to resort to wheat to cut down on carbohydrates, resulting in confusion. What is the way forward?
Original African diet which we encourage Nigerians to eat includes ‘eba’, ‘tuwo’, pounded yam, ‘lafu,’ among others. These are the traditional African diet; wheat is not part of them. So, wheat is a refined carbohydrate that people now turn. If you place ‘eba’ and wheat side by side ‘eba’ beats wheat..
If you put ‘amala’ next to wheat, ‘amala’ beats wheat, if you place ‘archa’ next to wheat ‘archa’ beats wheat.
So, wheat is the last of all of them. People often say they don’t want the regular bread; they take wheat bread. Every bread is made from wheat; there is nothing like wheat bread because all bread is made of wheat. So, what we do encourage is that if you want to take bread go for whole wheat bread, which means that it is not refined. When you eat it it is like you are eating cardboard. So, it is not everybody that likes to eat such bread and usually the colour is grey or brown. That is whole wheat bread.
Sir, what should we be doing rightly now whether for policy by the governments or as a people?
The policy is that we should encourage physical activities. On how the government can encourage physical activities on the road, there should be designated walk paths. Unfortunately, in Nigeria when the authority tars a road and makes a road very beautiful, cars now park on top of the slabs and people now have to walk in the road. So, it is like where the cars are packed is where humans should use as walk paths and where humans walk on are where cars are packed. That is why people get knocked down on the road and that is why people are even afraid to jog.
So we should maintain that; once there is a walk way people should walk on it. We shouldn’t park our cars on those walk ways.
We shouldn’t allow traders to set up wares on those walk ways. Similarly, people who want to ride their bicycles should be able to find a place to ride the bicycles.
Government should also help by making sure that the roads are smother; you can’t ride a bicycle on a road with potholes and on a flooded road. Neither can you walk on such.
For our children government should legislate that no school should be licensed if they don’t have a play ground. And the educationists should look into the curriculum to determine how much time is allotted for the children to exercise. When we where young we used to have something like PE (physical education) or P T (physical training).
One of the first things we were given when we enrolled in school was the PE shorts both for male and female from primary one up to the end of secondary school. There used to be principal’s cup; there used to be hockey’s club, there use to be so many things but these days, it is just debating or science club. There is no physical activity. Student are carried from private schools to stadium once a week, especially towards inter house sport period. that is not enough. We must get people moving.
Managing diabetes is said to be individualistic. How do you manage diabetes in your facility to ensure that it is individualistic and how holistic can a patient be?
Yes what we do at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), for instance is that when a new patient comes in, a history is taken from the patient. The patient is examined and his own treatment is tailored towards him.
If we have three people coming to the hospital with diabetes in a place like LUTH, the chances are that the three people will go away with completely different prescriptions because they are individualised there are many drugs to choose from, there is a lot of diet to choose from and there are lots of lifestyle changes.
Lifestyle changes differ from person to person; you can’t tell an 80-year old person to start jogging, but you can tell a 25 years old person to do so.
So, the lifestyle changes are individualistic, the medications are also individualistic and the way we handle the patients, some patients need injections, some need tablets and some need a combination of all this different form of treatment. So treatment is personalised.
