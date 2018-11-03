FWC Champions FC official launch holds today

The official launching of the Family Worship Centre Champions Football Club, will be holding at the Youth Church Auditorium today, at Wuye, District, Abuja. The event will kickoff at 3pm with a green carpet and arrival of important personnel while the launching kicks-off by 4pm at the same venue. Accordding to the church’s pastorate, having existed for a while, there is a need to officially unveil the club, its players, technical crew and backroom staff at an event that promises to be excellent. FWC Champions FC, with the slogan, “Champions that Care” was born out of the realisation that the church must begin to take its place within the seven pillars of the society, thereby fulfilling its original mandate to have dominion over the earth and to occupy till Jesus returns.

“With the increase in the number of youths dropping out of school, rise in crime rate, the menace of drug and substance abuse, and lack of mentorship, it has become imperative for the church as hope of mankind to rise up and turn our failing youth into fruitful grounds by developing their God-given football talent and raise them as distinguished leaders in football career,” the chairman management board of the club, Pastor Yakubu Yola, said. “Also, the club was set up to fill the gap of unemployment and under development in our society; to develop and raise our young ones as professionals in football industry and make them responsible adults. “All of these would be achieved with our pious desire to create better ways of doing the things we do.

We will not rest on our accomplishments, but will certify value and quality in all our productivity in order to achieve excellent output. “We can assure you all that FWC Champions has arrived on the scene – let the game begin! “Therefore, we cease this opportunity to invite our esteemed football family across the country most importantly, the FCT FA, the gentlemen of the press and other well wishers as we unveil the Champions.”

