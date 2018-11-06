FWC vows to return NPFL action to FCT

The management board of the Family Worship Centre Champions Football Club has vowed to return Nigeria Professional Football League action to the Federal Capital in coming years.

With the team currently playing at the state level, the management board hinted that plans were already on the table to play in the lowest division of the Nigerian league as a way of starting step by step.

Revealing this at the club’s official launching at the weekend, the chairman of the management board of the club, Pastor Yakubu Adamu said although the major aim of the club would be to build the life of their players.

“We are moving up to the next league and we also intend to be one of the three top clubs in that league by next season,” the chairman of the management board of the club, Pastor Yakubu Adamu said.

“We have a plan that in the next five years, we would be a Premiership club side. Instead of hearing about Enugu Rangers, Enyimba from other places, we will begin to host them in the Federal Capital by the Grace of God.

“Our desire is that we will impact our players as individuals, develop them, build their characters and also build their careers.

“The ultimate for us is to see our players in our national teams and also see our players in big European teams as we watch on Television someday.

“We do not have the intention of keeping our players here at all. We are in the business of improving them and developing them.”

Like this: Like Loading...