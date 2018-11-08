FX restriction as boost for local industries

Three years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) restricted access to foreign exchange for 41 items, it has reiterated that the policy helped to save the economy from collapse, as well as boosted the profile of local industries. Taiwo Hassan reports.

Indeed, the decision taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict access to foreign exchange for some 41 imported items in the wake of decline in the prices of crude oil at the international market in 2015 appears as one of the best things to have ever happened to Nigeria’s economy in the last three years.

From all indications, the move saved the economy from collapse, as many local industries were already being stifled following continuous importation of foreign goods into the country.

No doubt, the monetary policy of the CBN was very challenging for manufacturing firms that rely more on foreign inputs. They were, however, compelled to sacrifice at that period, as encouraging investments in critical sectors of the economy was the focal point of government.

Restricted items

While announcing the policy in July 2015, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, argued that most of those items, including rice, cement, margarine, palm kernel, palm oil products, vegetable oils, meat and processed meat products, vegetables and processed vegetable products, among others, could be sourced locally, if the country set its mind to it.

The other goods include poultry, including chicken, eggs, turkey, private airplanes/jets, Indian incense, tinned fish in sauce (sardines), cold rolled steel sheets, roofing sheets, wheelbarrows, head pans, metal boxes and containers, enamelware and steel drums. Others are steel pipes, wire rods (deformed and not deformed), iron rods and reinforcing bars, wire mesh, steel nails, security and razor wire. Also included are wood particle boards and panels, wood fiber boards and panels and wooden doors, among others.

Trade protectionism

Emefiele said although the policy was restrictive of trade, it was necessary to protect the economy from importation of items that could dampen local production and economic growth.

According to him, the implementation of the policy led to improvements in domestic production of those items and a reduction in Nigeria’s import bill.

He noted that in today’s world, countries use trade protection repeatedly as a policy to resolve negative perceptions and shocks.

He said: “In other words, should Nigeria with insatiable taste for foreign goods to the detriment of the domestic economic realities (unemployment and imported inflation) throw its borders open to indiscriminate importation of goods and services? This was the prevailing condition in Nigeria before the introduction of restriction of official foreign exchange for the importation of 41 items.

“It was an eclectic policy carefully crafted with a view to reversing the multiple challenges of dwindling foreign reserves, contracting Gross Domestic Production -recession and an embarrassing rise in the level of unemployment confronting the economy.

“The implementation of the 41 items, in addition to the other complementary macroeconomic policies, no doubt, was effective in lifting the Nigerian economy out of recession.”

Manufacturers’ tales

In fact, at the peak of the implementation, many manufacturing firms faced difficulties in accessing forex at the inter-bank market amid forex scarcity and this, consequently, took a toll on their investments and factories.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) revealed then that its association was interfacing with all relevant agencies of government, including CBN, to ensure that all raw materials that were erroneously included in the exclusion list were restored to boost local capacity utilisation.

A former President of MAN, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, explained that the association was having a robust engagement with the management of CBN to further review the list of items not valid for official forex allocation in order to boost manufacturing capacity.

Jacobs said the outcome of the meeting with CBN and other relevant agencies of government were critical since it would significantly improve foreign exchange allocation to the industrial sector.

Also, it was reported that the ban on oil palm had led to the loss of about 100,000 jobs over the period, while the ban on glass and glassware led to the loss of 80,000 jobs, mainly in the pharmaceutical industry, as companies in this sector now found it difficult to package their products.

The policy is also reported to have led to the closure of some companies and the relocation of some other major blue chip companies from Nigeria to neighbouring countries.

Last line

Indeed, the bold step taken by CBN in the wake of restriction was germane in all ramifications, as manufacturers admitted that the policy now enabled them to procure the much needed raw materials locally, finance capital projects and returning to profitability.

Like this: Like Loading...