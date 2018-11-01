Columnists
Garlic: Nature’s powerful antibiotic
Garlic, Allium sativum, belongs to the Alliums family, which comprises some 700 species. Garlic is among the earliest known medicinal plants. The Babylonians [c.3000 BC] are said to make profuse use of garlic. The Jews love garlic, and when they were deprived of it in the wilderness, they grumbled: “The rabble with them began to crave other food, and again the Israelites started wailing and said, ‘If only we had meat to it! We remember the fish we ate in Egypt at no cost-also cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions, and garlic. But now we have lost our appetite: we never see anything but this manna!” [Num.11: 4-6] Garlic would surely restore their lost appetite.
Garlic was widely consumed in ancient Greek and Rome. Aristotle recommended garlic for those who wish to remain strong and healthy. The Roman soldiers were fond of planting garlic in vegetable pots near their abode since they believed that eating garlic would improve their fighting spirit. The father of modern medicine, Hippocrates, prescribed raw garlic for bronchitis. The tomb of the Egyptian king, Tutankhmen, was said to contain six bulbs of garlic, perhaps to ward off dangers on his way to the other world.
There are many myths and legends about garlic. One Muslim legend said when Satan left the Garden of Eden after the fall; garlic sprang up from his left footstep and onion from his right. In the 17th Century Europe, garlic was believed to ward off vampires and make moles jump out of the ground. Greek athletes were given garlic to chew before competitions in Olympic Games to make them run faster or excel. In ancient Greek, those who smelt of garlic were not allowed to enter the temple of Greek gods.
In the middle ages, physicians used a mask smashed with garlic when treating patients with infectious diseases. In Ayurvedic medicine, garlic is called rashona, meaning, “lacking one taste.” This refers to the fact that garlic possesses all the other five tastes, namely, pungent (root), bitter (leaf), astringent (stem), saline (stem), sweet (seed), but “lacking in one taste,” sourness.
When garlic is eaten, its odour impregnates all the body secretions: breath, sweat, urine, belches, saliva, and even the milk of breastfeeding mother. The peculiar smell of garlic is due to the presence of diallyl disulphide, an enzyme derived from alliicine, which is a by-product of alliinase.
Garlic contains alliin, niacin, and vitamins A1, B1, B2. As volatile substances, alliin and diallyl dysulphur easily permeate all body organs and tissues, making it impossible to hide the smell. The body organs, which benefit most from garlic, are the organs of elimination such as the lungs, bronchi, liver, kidneys and the skin.
Methods of applying garlic
Method one
Swallow four cloves of garlic three times daily, the same way as you swallow tablets or capsules. This is by far the simplest and most convenient way to take garlic. It also solves the problem of the smell. However, note that anything less than the stated 12 cloves daily will give very little therapeutic effect.
Method two: Mash three bulbs of garlic and soak in one bottle of hot water overnight. Drink a glassful thrice daily.
Method three: Blend 10 bulbs of garlic with two bottles of honey. Please do not add water. Drink two dessertspoons three times daily.
Medicinal properties of garlic
Antibiotic: Garlic is one of the most effective natural antibiotics there are. It is scientifically proven that garlic works powerfully against the following bacteria: Escherichia coli, which causes intestinal dysbacteriosis and urinary infections, salmonella typhi, which causes typhoid fever, shigella dysenteriae, which causes bacillus dysentery, staphylococcus & streptococcus, which cause inflammation of the genital organs, damaged sperm cells, and skin infections and blemishes. Unlike synthetic antibiotics, garlic has no side effect whatsoever.
Hypolidemic: Garlic is found to lower noxious cholesterol level in the blood. This makes it indispensable for many Nigerians who consume a lot of fat, palm oil, and butter. Over-consumption of palm oil is partly responsible for cases of high cholesterol level in Nigerians today, thereby increasing the risk of heart problems. God has given us garlic as a remedy for this ailment.
Anti-diabetec: Combined with other herbs, garlic has proved useful for lowering blood sugar. Those who are afraid of developing diabetes because of the fact that their parents are diabetic should make friend with garlic, as it is very good prevention against diabetes.
Anti-tumour: Garlic strengthens the blood cells that protect the body against a microorganism. If these cells are weak, the body becomes prone to viral infections, such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, pneumonia and cough. Garlic also destroys cancerous cells in the body. It is no wonder that the people of central Asia, who are reputed to be great consumers of garlic, live longest and recorded the lowest incidence of cancer.
In Nigeria, cases of cancer, especially of the breast, are increasing daily. I wish to suggest that our women should take garlic as much as possible. Garlic will act as good prevention against cancer as well as help in dissolving cancerous tumours.
Anti-hypertensive: Garlic has been a beckon of hope for hypertensive patients all over the world. It not only helps to regulate blood pressure but also helps to keep it normal.
Worms: Garlic is very good against intestinal worms. Follow method two or three above. Garlic is also good for Indigestion, as it promotes catabolism [waste excretion]. Follow any of the three recipes above.
For various illnesses such as bronchial infections, diarrhoea, general weakness, tiredness, lack of appetite, arthritis, convulsion and epilepsy, garlic is your best bet.
Smokers and alcoholics can also benefit immensely from garlic. I have used garlic therapy to treat many smokers and alcoholics, and the result has been impressive.
In the first place, garlic takes care of the ailments often associated with drinking and smoking, namely, hypertension, kidney and liver problems and lungs infections.
Garlic helps to overcome the urge to smoke or drink, perhaps because of its peculiar odour. For smokers, I often recommend chewing three cloves of garlic three times daily, while drinkers blend garlic, carrot and honey and water together. The dosage is one glass thrice daily.
Back Page Column
Sex toys as alternatives?
Since Funke Egbemode wrote about sex toys for women, an article she coded as “A Deputy for Your Busy Husband…” in her Adam’s Apple column of July 28, 2017, I knew the “war” in the bedroom was assuming a frightening dimension. Many married women are groaning under tensed, emotionally abrasive and simmering sexless atmosphere. While I hope the situation would improve with time, the incursion of sex toys into the market has further aggravated the “cold war” in the bedroom thereby widening the gap of sexual intimacy among “warring” couples.
In the lucid narrative embroidered in flowery expressions typical of witty Egbemode, she weaved her theme around a conversational scenario of a trio, two of whose lamentations for being left in the cold by their ever busy husbands resorted to self-help through the use of sex toys – vibrators. She wrote: “The sex toy also comes in handy with men who leave their women half way to Paradise for all kinds of reasons…
Absentee husbands and busy blokes like Liz and Mofe’s husbands also need deputies before their wives begin to climb scandalous things. Sex toys are here, all over the place. Women are resorting to self-help to the cha¬grin of their men and their pastors.” I have been counselling a number of my married female contacts and readers who complained of having sex issues with their spouses. There are those with months, one, two and even four years of sexless experiences in their homes. I received a mail early in the week from a reader and she detailed her frustration based on her sexless life in marriage. According to her, she was at her wit end and was considering a divorce as a way out of her predicament until… Excerpts of the mail read: “I have been going through a hell in my marriage. My husband, after I caught him pant down with another woman in our matrimonial bed, has refused to let go his act of infidelity.
He apologised for his misdemeanours, several of them though, and I have since forgiven him but he won’t let things return to normalcy. I have asked him if I have done anything wrong to which he said “NO” but why he has refused to sleep with me since, I cannot fathom. “Six months down the line, my friends advised that I should get a sex toy to ease my urges since I declined to engage in extra-marital affair despite pressures from male admirers. Initially I thought I could control the use of the toy without sliding into addiction, nay, I enjoyed engaging in the game every night.
I eventually got addicted to the toy as if my happiness and fulfilment depended on it. Eight months into the addiction, I couldn’t extricate myself from the enslaving hook of the toy. “My problem now is that I couldn’t flow with normal sex life with my husband even weeks after we have fully reconciled.
To be sure that I was not having real emotional challenge in my sex life, I regret to violate my cherished principle by experimenting with a guy to see if my dry romantic life was due to long absence of his touches or due to our prolonged quarrel. I also thought it was due to the psychological trauma I endured while my husband abandoned me or for the hatred I developed for him while the rift lasted. Sadly, the effect was the same, even with a guy I had a crush on among my admirers. “I need your help on how to restore my sex life with my spouse.I’m in a deep mess and I believe you can help me out.
Thanks so much for the great work you are doing, Michael West. God bless you sir. Amen. – Mrs. M. Anonymous, Abuja. Next week, God willing, I will respond to this issue and make our women know the hidden truth about the dangers inherent in the use of sex toys. Please watch out! Re: He Wants Sex Worker as Wife Hello Mike, Your article is a balanced one: presenting the two sides, that is, the genuine convert and the Gomer type. I have the latter type in my area. She used to be obedient to her husband and humble until recently. They have five children now.
The eldest is in her final year in the secondary school. Everything about her changed suddenly. Her mode of dressing was outrageous. It was so bad that she was caught pant down in her shop while a man was ‘pumping’ her. The husband was at his wit end. Out of provocation, he lamented one day that he regretted bringing her out of her whore trade at Alapere (area of Ketu, Lagos). He even mentioned the (particular) hotel; both of them are of the same tribe.
She has since mellowed but refused to return to her initial humble and obedient self, rather, she’s always haughty, saucy and arrogant.
The husband seems to have accepted her as his cross.
– Femi Abulude, Lagos.
Send your responses/private issues to: Email: mikeawe@yahoo.co.uk +234-(0)8035304268 – SMS/WhatsApp +234-(0)8059964446 – Hook Up
Back Page Column
Running mate drama and the Obi question
Men use thought only as authority for their injustice, and employ speech only to conceal their thoughts – Voltaire
The history of picking running mates in Nigeria has always been full of drama. Never has those emerging as running mates in presidential elections in the country been as the bookmakers desired it. In the Second Republic as we can remember the big names like K.O Mbadiwe, RBK Okafor, C.C. Onoh, and Mbazulike Amaechi among others were lining up to emerge as running mate to the then presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Alhaji Shehu Shagari but rather than look their way the candidate went for then relatively unknown young architect Dr. Alexander Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme who was to be the first Vice President of Nigeria and who turned out to be the brain box of that administration.
Although professionally and financially solid, Dr. Ekwueme was a politically neophyte at the time, but he went on to make a success of his tenure. He was to be relevant in the nation’s political system until his death recently.
In the stillborn Third Republic we all saw the drama that accompanied the emergence of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as the running mate to late business mogul M.K.O Abiola, a Muslim-Muslim ticket that went against all political calculations
Then came the current dispensation when Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in 1998 settled for an already elected governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar far ahead of notable front runners like late flamboyant former Kano State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.
In 2007 when Obasanjo was leaving the stage with Atiku, the choice of running mate for then candidate Umaru Yar’Adua was equally dramatic as the former Governors Peter Odili (Rivers) and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi) were already shortlisted and each with their prayer warriors were at the Eagle Square struggling to bring down holy spirit when something happened and a young harmless naïve then Bayelsa State governor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who had retired already to the lodge was called up and announced as the running mate to Yar’Adua. He was then just elevated to the position of governor as deputy governor following the controversial impeachment of his boss, DSP Alamieyeseigha. Dr. Jonathan was to eventually emerge as the President after the death of his boss. Even Jonathan did not end the drama as in picking his vice he kept to the tradition by going against bookmakers’ predictions to settle for the then Kaduna State Governor Namadi Sambo, another colourless politician of the time.
Even when PDP lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, the drama continued as President Muhammadu Buhari’s eventual choice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was clearly not in the equation when he emerged.
Against this backdrop therefore, the tumult that greeted the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi as the running mate to the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku, can be said to be in line with the tradition.
The choice of Obi has all the fragrances of divine hand in it as the opposition to his ambition started long during the gubernatorial election in Anambra State last year.
PDP had to lose an election it was designed to win because gladiators mostly from PDP in the state and environs felt that a victory for PDP candidate means a victory for Obi who could have a vantage position against them looking ahead. But here we are Obi emerging even without a gubernatorial backing and despite the ‘noise’ of his competitors his emergence has enjoyed tremendous goodwill across the country.
This is a man with extraordinary reputation in governance with an exceptional prudence level. Eight years as a governor he left a legacy unmatched by any other state in the country. The anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ordinarily should have recruited him as their ambassador plenipotentiary, as a face of a new Nigeria, but for his coming from the ‘enemy’ camp such recognition could give undue advantage over those beating their drum for now. One can imagine the frustrations of Obi’s competitors knowing that South-East would no longer be tricked by the so-called Igbo Presidency in 2023. As far as Ndigbo are concerned Igbo Presidency is an expired matter as the fad now is restructuring the country for a fair and balanced society.
No wonder the choice of Peter Obi as the running mate has thrown the polity into frenzy and some of his opponents strolled into the rage as social media soldiers fished on them.
The people to pity really in the Obi emergence are the Igbo leaders in the APC who have been warming up to market 2023 to the people as a carrot.
The PDP leaders in the South-East are already cashing in heavily on a recent disclosure by somebody who should know, Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola that President Muhammadu Buhari is not looking the way of the South-East in 2023. Ahead of 2019, the South-East PDP leaders are quick to remind their people of the 97/5% booty sharing formula personally introduced by the President to ensure that the region is punished for not voting him. How he threw away the zoning arrangement of the party that in absence of the Senate Presidency, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) should come from the South-East.
So, in truth Fashola’s exposure has helped to underscore the message of the opposition party in the region.
The other question to ask is why Obi’s choice generating all the interests and reactions even from within his own party and state of Anambra? The answer is clear; Obi is not in the greedy class of those arrogant leaders who treat public funds as their private inherited assets. He is coming into the job with a character, a reputation that is undented, and his records in governance are empirical and verifiable.
Those opposed to him within are the same group who ganged up against him during the gubernatorial election in Anambra State so as to weaken his political influence. But here we are even without gubernatorial backing, he has been chosen. The bashing they got from the public attests to the people’s resolve to change the trend in their lives which Obi represents. Who still doubts that God gives power to who he feels. And did Igbo proverb not caution us that: “Always being in a hurry does not prevent death, neither does going slowly prevent living,” meaning that we should all learn to take things as they really are coming from God.
Back Page Column
Buhari’s certificate saga
I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep for ever
– Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers of the United States of America.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate saga is trending again! As in the run-down to the last presidential election in 2014/2015, Buhari is again unable or unwilling to present his certificates. Specifically in question is the president’s West African School Certificate, which is a prerequisite for candidates seeking elective posts in any election in the country. Nigeria must have one of the mildest electoral requirements in the whole world. What is required of the candidate is not a pass in WASCE (mere secondary school level) but evidence that he attended school up to that level and that he sat the exams, even if he records F9 parallel, as they say, like Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, PDP’s governorship candidate in last September’s election in Osun State. There is evidence that Buhari attended secondary school but what is in contention is whether or not he completed it – and whether or not he sat for the WASC examination. A school of thought is of the view that he never sat for it; that army recruiters came while he was in school and recruited him into the Army and he never went back to complete his secondary school education. If this is the correct narrative, why is the president or anyone hiding the truth? For a fact, the various Army courses Buhari attended while in active military service and the cognate experience chalked up in his chequered public service career are more than the WASC and, I dare to say, are enough academic qualifications for the office of president.
Why, then, is Buhari hiding the truth and dodging behind one finger? It is likely that, from the outset, he had been misadvised and misled to play politics with this matter. Once he fell into that pit, like many other Nigerian politicians, it became difficult for him to extricate himself. He must continue to stick to his earlier narrative so as to appear consistent, no matter how awkward, laughable, and indefensible that position might seem. Salisu Buhari, the young Speaker of the House of Representatives at the outset of the Fourth Republic in 1999; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and, lately, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun are some other Nigerians who have fallen into similar pit. Our political leaders, rather than speak up, often apply political solutions to glaring inadequacies; which was why the late Zik, when he was caught napping on tax issues, played the ethnic card rather than own up. “I am being victimised because I am Igbo”; he cried out and, pronto, he was left off the hook! They don’t own up here; rather, they give untenable excuses, like Adeosun did and like his Communications colleague, Adebayo Shittu, is doing with their NYSC discharge certificate scandal. Our leaders lack self-esteem and deem us, the people, as scum that they simply bluff their way through, like Shittu and another presidential aide, Obla, are doing right now and like the Jagaban did in his own time. President Buhari did similarly in 2015 and is again trying to do now. But if Buhari’s alibi of “my certificates are with the military and I have no access to them” sufficed in 2015, it no longer does now for the simple fact that as President/Commander-in-Chief, Buhari by now should have access to his certificates.
In 2014/2015, Buhari was candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan were perceived by many as playing dirty politics with Buhari’s certificates. No one expected Buhari to have access to his certificates if truly they were in possession of Army authorities; so the doubt was, therefore, resolved in his favour. Even when the Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Olajide Laleye, said Buhari’s certificates were not with the military, few believed him. Everyone thought it was politics; that PDP and Jonathan were merely trying to rubbish Buhari ahead of the 2015 presidential election. That was then. When Buhari won the election and became President/Commander-in-Chief, one of his very first actions was to retire Gen. Laleye. Four or five years after, however, the same alibi of “my certificates are with the military” no longer suffices for Buhari for the same simple reason that he now has access to his certificates. And he should go get them! The only excuse or explanation that can save Buhari now is: if the Army comes out to say that Buhari’s certificates got lost or got burnt in its possession. Otherwise, the president is guilty of telling a lie under oath and that is perjury, a criminal offence punishable under our laws – laws which Buhari had sworn to uphold and defend and which he has been applying to others. It is now time to apply the same laws to Buhari himself.
Buhari need not travel the ignoble, ignominious, and reprehensible path of lying under oath. He need not be desperate for office, too. He should simply declare the truth and let the truth stand up for him. What will be; will be! Qui sera; sera! For sure, truth will come out, no matter how long and not minding whatever is done to cover it up. As matters stand today, the famed integrity of Buhari is gutted and his garment of probity in tatters. Using the above prisms, one begins to have a clearer understanding of who Buhari really is. He might have been unduly over-priced. We may all along have bedecked him in borrowed robes. We have poured on him accolades he least deserves. As we begin to have better understanding of why he is surrounded by the likes of Shittu, Babachir Lawal, Daura, Maina, etc., we have better clarity why his anti-corruption war is skewed; and why corrupt politicians who defect to his side are immediately and automatically declared saints and left off the EFCC hook. One cannot but shudder to recall the decadent Christian era of the days of Martin Luther of the Reformation when stinking corrupt Catholic Church leaders sold indulgences to sinners for a fee and decreed their sins forgiven!
If gold rusts, what will silver do? If our “incorruptible” leader is who we have now come to perceive him to be, what level of probity should we expect of his followers? Could this not be the reason why the Presidency is inchoate and everyone is law unto himself; why impunity and corruption run riot right under Buhari’s nose; why Mr. President is powerless in dealing with obvious cases of corruption and other administrative lapses to the consternation of reasonable Nigerians; why cabals do as they wish and the “lion” (to quote the First Lady, Aisha) is unable to rein-in the hyenas, jackals, wolves, etc? I have had enough glimpses into the corridors of power to know that once aides have hold of their bosses’ secrets, they exploit them to utmost advantage. Once they have you by the balls or, quoting another colleague, once they know your template or weak points, aides become uncontrollable and act rampantly only to feather their own nests. Why end the career of Gen. Laleye when it is now obvious he spoke the truth? That was abuse of power. It was injustice and it was corruption. Political leaders like kings Ahab and David, who abused their office to oppress hapless citizens, were given exemplary punishment by the Most High God. Placed side-by-side and with the benefit of emerging facts, I will rather recommend Adeosun, and not Buhari, for sainthood.
This, then, is where we close with Jefferson’s immortal words quoted above. God is a God of justice. He may be slow, as some will say, but He will surely act. His justice may tarry but it will not sleep forever.
FEEDBACK
“Oshiomhole: What goes around comes around” was an interesting piece. – 08033227983.
Yours on Oshiomhole was instructive. May your pen never dry! My take, however, is that Oshiomhole should answer to Bishop Ochei’s accusation. – Uzor.
What Oshiomhole suffers today was his inability to see beyond the trap set for him by Oyegun who, when his plan for tenure extension failed, went ahead to conduct kangaroo congresses that brought back most of the old chairmen and he hurriedly inaugurated them even when most of them were being challenged in court. When Oshiomhole came on board, he was not smart enough to see that some of these chairmen were planted to frustrate his leadership while “angelizing” Oyegun. Oshiomhole’s first action should have been to dissolve them and conduct a new congress in states where there were parallel EXCOs emanating from Oyegun’s evil arrangement. In so doing, he would have caged the raging tigers because most of them would have lost out and there would have been peace in those states where there are problems now; for instance, Enugu State. -Engr. Frank.
