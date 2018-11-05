Business
Ghana: 20 banks meet $82.62m capital base
Twenty out of the 30 existing universal banks in Ghana have met the GHC400 million (about $82.62million) minimum capital requirement of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as the 31 December 2018 deadline approaches.
BoG’s Second Deputy Governor, Elsie Awadzi, revealed this at a Finance forum in Accra last weekend.
He said: “Over 20 banks have met (the minimum capital requirement) or are already there and we have 30 banks, so, the rest, we are meeting them on a daily basis to say: ‘Tell (us) where you are on your capital raising plans’.
“We are confident that they are going to meet (it) but if for some reason they cannot meet and will not merge, well, then that is another matter altogether, but we cannot allow banks that are not well-capitalised to remain in the system after 1 January”.
The regulator has said that lenders that fail to meet the new capital requirement will be downgraded to Savings & Loans or Microfinance institutions.
Business
Hunsu: Labour should be proactive in engaging govt
A former President of National Union of Textile and Garment Workers of Nigeria (NUTGWN), Comrade Oladele Hunsu, in this interview with SUNDAY OJEME, speaks on the brewing controversy between organised labour and the Federal Government on a new minimum wage and sundry issues. Excerpts:
Labour has threatened to go on strike again over breakdown in minimum wage negotiation. Do you think the action is necessary?
In the contest of the issue at hand, I want to say the strike is necessary, because you recall there is what we call a breakdown in negotiation for a new minimum wage and, of course, since government is not willing to negotiate with workers by refusing to accede in the spirit of negotiation, which they entered. You recall that before the negotiation, it was a tripartite issue between government, employers on one hand and the trade union. They all had their proposals and they all met, but there is this argument as to which is the appropriate minimum wage to be paid to workers. That is why the threat of strike to be embarked upon is being issued by the trade union. So, if you look at it in that context, it is justified.
What in your view should be the appropriate minimum wage?
This minimum wage is becoming an outdated phrase; it should have been living wage. Living wage encompasses everything to take care of an average worker. However, if you look at government, the current minimum wage and the one that is on the table, you discover that from the time the first minimum wage was signed to this time, five years had lapsed. Ordinarily, there should have been a second review of the minimum wage now. The minimum wage of N18,000 should have been reviewed twice, but, however, it is better late than never. So if you look at the proposal, it was initially N65,000, later they brought it down to N56,000, but at the end of the day, labour agreed for N30,000, yet Federal Government is saying they can’t pay N30,000. I even heard the Minister of Labour saying that an employee cannot determine the amount of wage to be paid. To me, it doesn’t make sense because it was a tripartite agreement among the three groups earlier mentioned. If you look at the N30,000 as compared with the cost of living, you will discover that the N30,000 is nothing. What is N30,000, given the exchange rate of N360 to a dollar, that is less than $100. If someone works for 22 days, if you divide that, how much does he go home with on a daily basis? So, you discover that it is grossly inadequate. However, now that they have met and agreed on N30,000, well, it is manageable, at least better than N18,000. But government should not just say no, that they can’t pay up to that amount.
How about state governors who can’t even pay N18,000 conveniently?
The states are the worst. You see, what the state governors are doing, in terms of denying workers of their wages, is a sin. Those governors that have refused to pay workers their salaries promptly as and when due are sinners. I say this because the two holy books that we all subscribe to, the two religious books, condemn non-payment of wages. The Quran says don’t allow the sweat of a labourer dry up before you pay his wage and the Bible says, before sun set, pay a labourer his wages. So, those governors are sinners for not paying workers their wages. And based on sheer wickedness, there are some governors that owe up to 30 months, 15 months and these governors are still there, doing what? Have you seen the convoy of a governor? About 16 vehicles in the convoy of a governor; these vehicles have to be fuelled; the drivers and the aides have to be paid all sorts of allowances. Why don’t they reduce those things? Governance is too expensive in Nigeria. So, any governor who says he cannot pay minimum wage has no business being a governor and there are many of those governors who are just comfortably seated and workers are not paid. Even when the president gave them bailout, they didn’t pay workers. They diverted it. When that bailout was given I even frowned at it because when there is recession and you want to bailout, you don’t bailout for expenditure, you don’t bailout to pay salaries. Bailout should be to aid productivity, to keep people on their jobs, to create more jobs, to allow for job security. Bailout should be on things that will add value to the economy, not salaries. I frowned at it. Well, fine it was given, but most of these governors did not even pay. Now, the Paris Club Refund, you know what happened to that too. The governors collected this money and they pocketed it. It is sheer wickedness. So, labour has a monumental job on their hands and this is the right time to really roll up their sleeve and begin to engage these people.
Apart from this constant demand for minimum wage, what else do you think labour should do to make government improve on welfare of Nigerians?
If you look at welfare, you agree with me that Nigerian workers are the worst. What do they get? I would have suggested that we change our methodology or our strategy. I have this advice for the labour movement because by the time you want to concentrate on embarking on strike to demand a new minimum wage, most people will argue and say, afterall, they are not captured by it because they are not in paid employment. So labour should have agitated for improved welfare packages for workers. Before now, they are supposed to weep up sentiments, get people’s sympathy on their side before embarking on any of these strikes. For instance, if labour had been canvassing for reduction in government expenses, like the president made a pledge before he became president that the presidential fleet would be reduced drastically because he doesn’t need those things; but they are still there, consuming billions of naira on maintenance and nothing has happened. Better still, engage government on utility bills being paid by workers. Labour should insist that the cost of governance be reduced, the allowances of lawmakers be cut down, the industry policy of government be more liberal to allow for investment, as the cost of doing business in the country is too high. These are the issues they should be engaging government on. If they had done that up to this period and the government refused to yield, they now have room to agitate that workers’ salaries be increased to a certain amount and you discover that every Nigerian, including even the unemployed, would support them because it is long overdue because labour had demanded for this and that and nothing was done. There are many ways we can do that. We have to be more proactive. Now, let me shock you. If eventually labour succeeds in making government to agree to pay N30,000 minimum wage, there will be change of batons in most states, I want to tell you that governors who cannot pay N18,000 would say they were not part of the negotiation, therefore they will not pay. Mark my word. That is if labour succeeds in achieving what they are doing now. That is why I said it should be a process, demanding for other welfare packages that will culminate to demanding new minimum wage or increase in salaries.
We often hear labour threatening to report government to International Labour Organisation. Are there really punitive measures in this regard?
You see, every country is sovereign and there are statutes, there are conventions and all members of ILO ratify these conventions. Whereby any country refuses to ratify or violates some of these conventions, it can be reported to ILO. It is not as if ILO is coming to shut down the country, but searchlight would be beamed on such country and the image of that country in the international community will be dented. It is not only labour that has the right to report to ILO, even government can also report labour to ILO, the employers have the right to report to ILO on issues. So, it is not only labour. Each of the bodies represented at ILO are given fair hearing at ILO if the issue gets there. In all these conventions, you have the right to maternity, right to safety and even right to strike. You can’t beat a child and ask him not to cry. That takes me back to this issue of ‘no work no pay.’ Labour should equally invoke ‘no pay no work.’ In fact, they should demand that the one that have worked and have not been paid should be paid, because it is a social contract. That is why I said these governors, whoever has not paid salaries is a sinner, and sinners will go to hell.
What are your views as regards states that have failed to tap into their resources to boost internally generated revenue (IGR)?
If I have to be frank with you, most of these state governors are just lazy. There are ways you can generate money if you actually look inward. God has so blessed this country. All the 36 states of the federation, there is no one that is not endowed with one resources or the other.
Some of these resources are in the Exclusive List. Will it not amount to lawlessness if they decide to explore them independently?
You see, when some resources are in the Exclusive or Concurrent, whichever way, if you can mobilise to explore some of these resources in your domain, then you can negotiate with the Federal Government; just like the oil producing areas. Forget about which list they are. If you can look inward and add value to the resources, then you can begin to negotiate. After all, there is derivation because the resources are from your domain. Once you do that, your reliance on allocation from the federation account would have been minimised. If you ask me, most of these candidates aspiring to be governors should be engaged. They should be asked the efforts they would make to ensure resources in their domains are well explored to boost their IGR. Most of these governors don’t even have idea about the number of resources in their states. Even if they do, it is just to project the image of their states. The large bitumen in Ondo is even oozing out. Nobody is looking at that.
How would you rate the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari as regards job creation in the last three year?
People have different ways of assessing the administration of President Buhari, but as far as I am concerned, looking at it from the constituency where I come from in terms of job creation, job opportunities, protection of industries, I would say this government has not performed at all. Take for instance, before the coming on board of the administration of President Buhari, he made a lot of promises. Take textiles for example, because that is my constituency. Before coming on board, the president made promises that the revival of the sector would be paramount. I and members of the union even met with the vice president, but up till now, there are more industrial obituaries in the textile sector than it was three, four years ago. At least, if we cannot add more, the existing ones should be made to survive. They should not be killed. Workers are losing their jobs in droves, in thousands, in hundred.
What’s actually the problem with the textile industry? Is it raw materials, machineries or policy?
The number one problem is government policy. The second is smuggling and faking of products. The third one is unfavourable business climate and the fourth one is exchange rate. Nigeria has the capacity to produce, we have the market. About 19 states in Nigeria can produce cotton. In fact, they used to be cotton producers. In those days, textile industry did not source their raw material, which is mainly cotton, from outside. They were all sourced within. In fact, there are ginneries everywhere, but go there now. What are they planting? They are planting soya beans. Nobody is planting cotton any longer because, of course, one, nobody is buying because the value chain, from the factory to the textile – up to the fashion designer, the entire value chain has been disrupted. So, the death of the textile industry automatically meant the death of cotton growers. During the last administration when Olusegun Aganga was the minister of trade and investment, there was a textile policy. I want to advise government to fish out that policy. If that policy is implemented, the textile policy will be back because it captures from the farm to the shop. The entire value chain is captured in that policy. So, you can see insincerity on the part of government. And I want to say this too, we can’t be apolitical, we must start demanding from some of these leaders, some of these political parties, just like in South Africa, no party wins election in South Africa if they don’t listen to what COSATU (Confederation of South Africa Trade Union) says. They submit their own proposal to the ruling party because workers have input. I am looking forward to the day that labour will present its demands as workers to any of the parties in Nigeria before any of them emerges as the ruling party. Whoever is ready among these political parties to implement all of these things, Nigerian workers will overwhelmingly vote for that person. I think the time has come for us to start engaging them.
Business
Oteh joins Oxford varsity
World Bank Vice President and Treasurer, Arunma Oteh, has secured a job with St Antony’s College, Oxford University.
She will leave the bank on December 1, 2018 and resume as an academic in January, 2019, at the university, according to a statement.
Prior to joining the World Bank, Oteh had served a five-year term as the director general of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
She studied computer science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and obtained a master degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.
She started working with the African Development Bank (ADfB) and stayed at the bank for 14 years.
In 2014 she was named West Africa’s Business Woman of the Year at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA).
Also, she was named the Capital Market Personality of the Year at the Africa Investor (AI) Index Series Awards in the same year.
Business
Honeywell Flour Mills: High costs cut earnings
The manufacturing industry has continued to struggle with high operational challenges and unfavourable business environment, which have eaten into the earnings of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. Chris Ugwu writes
Given headwinds such as weak demand on the back of a squeeze on household wallets, most consumer goods companies in Nigeria have continue to find it difficult to weather the storm.
Rising cost of raw materials, driven by the challenging macro environment and fiscal and monetary headwinds have resulted in marked reduction in domestic output, which have impacted negatively on companies’ bottom line.
The impact has been more especially on multinational consumer goods firms who have taken up foreign currency liabilities.
Also, infrastructural deficit, particularly electricity supply and bad road networks have continued to hit hard on manufacturers, at times forcing some of them to fold up.
The prevailing macro-economic indicators also point to a sector, which is headed for collapse if adequate measures are not taken to arrest the situation.
One of the companies negatively affected is Honeywell Flour Plc, which have seen continuous decline in profits.
Due to high cost of sales occasioned by operational challenges, the company had ended the year 2018 with a marginal growth.
However, it ended the first and second quarters of the year unimpressive with 84 and 90 per cent decline in net earnings respectively. Market watchers majorly attributed this to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and lack of accessibility to key markets in some parts of the country coupled with increased costs, which have resulted in slow growth of many fast-moving consumer goods companies.
Following the sell offs that had enveloped equities market in recent times, market sentiments for the shares of Honeywell, one of the Nigeria’s fast moving consumer goods companies listed on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) has also depreciated significantly.
The share price, which closed at N2.10 per share last December, has dropped in growth, closing at N1.08 per share last Friday, a decrease of N1.02 or 48.57 per cent year-to-date.
Financials
The jump of 64 per cent in financing cost had affected the profitability of Honeywell Flour Mills for the year ended March 31, 2018. Although the company recorded a growth of 34 per cent in revenue, it ended the year with a marginal growth of three per cent in profit after tax. However, the board of directors recommended a dividend of N476 million, which translates to six kobo per share.
An analysis of the audited results of company showed that it recorded revenue of N71.476 billion in 2018, up by 34 per cent from N53.228 billion in 2017. In line with the high cost of doing business in the country, cost of sales increased from N40.5 billion to N55.422 billion. Gross profit stood at N16.052 billion, up from N12.713 billion the previous year.
Other income fell from N1.212 billion to N202 million. The company tried and reduced administrative expenses from N2.243 billion to N2.059 billion. However, finance cost jumped by 64 per cent from N2.792 billion to N4.605 billion.
Consequently, Honeywell recorded a profit after tax of N4.426 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 as against after tax profit of N4, 304 billion a year earlier, representing a marginal growth of three per cent.
The company in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) however, reported a profit before tax of N4,872 billion from a profit before tax of N5,469 billion.
The board recommended a dividend of N476 million, which is six kobo per share – the same amount paid last year.
The firm released its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, posting N17.7 billion revenue from net sales of flour, semolina, wheat meal, pasta and instant noodles products.
This represents a three per cent decline from the N18 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2017.
Further analysis of the result shows that cost of goods sold increased by 0.78 per cent relative to same period last year following rising prices of wheat; a major raw material input and this contributed to a decline in Gross Profit from N3.8 billion to N3.2 billion.
Cost of sales stood at N14.546 billion from N14433 billion recorded a year earlier. Operating profit was about N1 billion after netting off Selling and Administration costs in the period. However, the company was able to manage its finance costs, which declined by N892 million for the quarter from N1.3 billion in the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Consequently, Profit before Tax was down to N127 million as N804 million in 2017, accounting for a drop of 84 per cent. Profit after tax equally dropped to N102 million from N643 million the previous year, representing a decline of 84 per cent.
Honeywell Flour Plc recorded a profit after tax of N223 million for the half-year ended September 30, 2018 as against after tax profit of N2.214 billion, a year earlier, representing a decline of 90 per cent.
The company in a filing with the Exchange, equally reported a profit before tax of N253 million from a profit before tax of N2.768 billion, accounting for a decrease of 91 per cent.
Revenue dropped by 7 per cent to N36.222 billion in 2018 from N39.131 billion in 2017.
Cost of sales stood at N29.747 billion during the period under review, from N29.966 billion in 2017.
Operational challenges
The key impediment to growth during the period, according to the company, was the Apapa Traffic Gridlock, which has virtually crippled business activities in Lagos State. The company, in a statement said: “The dilapidated road infrastructure and chaotic traffic situation in and around the nation’s premier port has made it inordinately difficult and enormously expensive to transport goods out of the factory in Tin can Island. This challenge has resulted in an effective freight cost increase of about 25 per cent.”
Future outlook
Speaking at the company’s 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Oba Otudeko, said that the firm was extremely focused on its main priority, which was consistent delivery of profitable top line growth through high capacity utilization.
He assured shareholders that in the new financial year; the company will remain committed to its vision to build strong market, highly desired and recognizable consumer brands that are well distributed across Nigeria.
He, however, called on the Federal Government to address the challenges associated with roads in and around Tin Can and Apapa ports, which is affecting businesses operating from that axis.
He encouraged the Federal Government to allow active participation of the private sector in the development and operation of ports in strategic regions of the country.
In his own remarks, Managing Director, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, said the company successfully contended with macroeconomic challenges, including higher energy and transportation costs, through meticulous execution of its continuous improvement strategy.
Last line
With continuous improvement strategies, it is hoped that the company will be out of woods. However, as the high cost of operations have adversely affected the real sector, it is important for the company to continue to manage its cost base tightly to deliver moderate operating margins for growth and profitability.
Trending
-
News6 hours ago
Failed agreement: ASUU begins indefinite strike
-
News6 hours ago
Okorocha withdraws officials from Deputy Gov’s office
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Amaechi rescues kidnapped victim in Rivers
-
News6 hours ago
Minimum wage: Labour shuns parley with FG over strike
-
News7 hours ago
Defeating Buhari won’t be easy in 2019, says Egwu
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
IDPs attack Action Aid officials
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Ilobu hosts Aregbesola, others at community’s anniversary
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects