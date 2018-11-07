Sports
Ghana 2018: Coach names Super Falcons’ final squad
Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has released a list of 21 players who will fly Nigeria’s flag at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana. The championship starts next week, with cup holders Nigeria heading Group B of the competition, to contend with South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.
The eight-time champions, presently at the Sol Beni, Abidjan (academy of 1998 African champions ASEC Mimosas FC) for an eight-day final camping, will depart for Ghana on Wednesday, November 14th.
Nigeria takes on South Africa on November 18, before matches against Zambia and Kenya in Cape Coast.
Hosts Ghana, Algeria, Mali and Cameroon will battle things out in Group A in Accra.
THE 21 FALCONS FOR GHANA 2018
Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)
Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC, Cyprus); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden)
Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Halimat Ayinde (Asarum AIF, Sweden)
Forwards: Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)
Sports
Volleyball League: NSCDC, Nigeria Customs win first matches
Actions continued yesterday in the ongoing Volleyball League with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and Nigeria Customs Service male teams winning their respective opening matches in Abuja.
NSCDC beat Kano Pillars 3-1 in an entertaining match which saw fans of both teams put up entertaining display at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium Package B.
A youthful Kano Pillars stole the show in the first set winning 25-22 points. The coach of NSCDC, Dennis Eleri, who was furious at the display of his boys in the first set, took his time to motivate his wards before the resumption of the three sets.
NSCDC took the last three sets by 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 with the help of experienced players like Sunday Akinbo, Emmanuel Jatto and Emmanuel Samuel to remain contenders of the premier league.
In the second men’s match, Nigeria Customs defeated Plateau Stars 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-19) in an action filled game.
The game between Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Police is postponed till further notice from the LMC due to technical issues
In the female matches on Day 2, Nigeria Immigrations defeated Delta Force 3-1 (25-23, 25-10, 21-25, 25-12) NSCDC beat Kada Emeralds 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-17) while Nigeria Customs overwhelmed Benue Queens 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 27-25).
Sports
AWCON 2018: Falcons’ players lament shoddy preparations Players
Players depart for Abidjan in coat of many colours
Still in dark over bonus, allowances
The players of national women football team the Super Falcons are heading for the 2018 African Women Championship slated for Ghana later in the month but their morale is at lowest ebb if feelers from their camp is anything to go by.
The disgraceful handling of their build up to the tournament took a more disturbing turn when they headed for Abidjan for the final camping exercise in Cote d’Ivoire different colours.
The players’ appearances at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport from where they headed for Abidjan on Tuesday afternoon have sparked off outrage from among many Nigerians who have berated the Nigeria Football Federation for poor handling of the welfare of the women team.
The stars were seen in different attires, unlike their male counterparts the Super Eagles who usually embark on national assignment in national colours.
The shambolic appearance of the players typified the preparation of the team ahead of the competition; this much was what New Telegraph learnt when our correspondent interacted with some of the players.
They utterly bemoaned their build up to the tournament.
A player who pleaded anonymity said one of the most disturbing things was that they did not play grade-A friendly matches ahead of the tournament. She said they were aware of how top countries like Ghana, South Africa and even Kenya played top warm-up games.
“The only friendly game we have played so far is against a male club in Nigeria and now we are going to have a camping for few days before the start of the tournament. That is not good enough for us; especially if we look at how our opponents have prepared,” she said.
However, sources in the team said that players were getting set for a showdown with the NFF over their allowances and bonus. Our correspondent learnt that critical decisions regarding their emoluments of the team had not been discussed with the players
“It has become a normal situation that they will not discuss anything with us regarding how and when they are going to pay us. We all can remember what happened two years ago when we won in Cameroon but we don’t want a repeat of that; we are hoping that before the tournament starts, they will talk to us and make sure that our money is ready. That won’t stop us from going out there and do the country proud, we will wait until we have done our job,” the player said.
However, Falcons will fly into Ghana for start of the tournament on November 14 from their latest training base in Sol Beni, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
Sports
Zenith Bank Women’s B’ball League final takes centre stage
The 14th 2018 annual Zenith Bank Basketball League ends today with the final of the Final Six competition at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.
First Bank, the defending champions of the tournament will attempt to retain the title they are used to winning year in, year out, except two seasons ago when Dolphins broke the record books to win the title.
The Elephant girls defeated Nigeria Customs only yesterday to book a place in today’s final while the other semifinal saw Dolphin defeating Mountain of Fire Ministry 57 points to 44 points to book their place in the final.
In a classification match decided also yesterday, Kaduna Angels defeated Plateau Rocks 68-51 and that means the Angels finished fifth in the Final Six while Plateau Rocks are 6th.
At the end of the third place match and the finals today, the complete picture of the final standings would have been decided.
The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, is expected to be in attendance along with other top dignitaries of the sponsors while the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Musa Kida will also be all out to witness the final of this competition.
“We are proud of the progress recorded over the years by Nigerian women in basketball over the years because many of those who made it happen for he country ant continental and global levels are products of this competition,” Amangboi said.
The winner of the tournament will go away with a cash prize of N1m, second place will win N500,000 while the third position will win N250,000.
Winner and 1st runners up will represent Nigeria at the FIBA Zone 3 Women Champions qualifiers in Cotonou between November 12th and 15th
