Ghana 2018: Falcons off to Abidjan for final camping

Coach groans over federation’s interference

The Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is no longer enjoying a cordial relationship with his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, after he complained about undue and constant interference with his job.

Rohr started his career with the Eagles on a strong footingwith the NFF chieftains throwing their weight behind him, offering the German unalloyed support to succeed in his position. The coach was even excused from being scrutinised by the then powerful technical committee of the federation, allowing him to take critical decisions without recourse to the body except to the President of the soccer house, Amaju Pinnick.

However, New Telegraph reliably learnt that things were changing in the relationship between the coach and his employers as he was growing frustrated over the overwhelming interference with his job.

A source in the federation told our correspondent that the coach was unhappy that many of his recommendations regarding the team had been disregarded and several decisions forced on him by the federation.

New Telegraph also learnt that the German was unhappy that external influence was becoming overbearing regarding his team’s selection; choices of match venues and even players’ welfare.

The source said; “Rohr is getting frustrated with the way many decisions were taken against his recommendations. For instance, he had to practically beg Pinnick before venue of the Eagles’ last home match against Libya was changed from Kaduna to Uyo. He was so upset that despite his recommendation that the Ahmadu Bello Stadium pitch was bad, the NFF was hell bent on prosecuting the game there until sanityprevailed. He is even feeling bad that his team is being forced to play a friendly at the Asaba Stadium despite his recommendation against it.

“He is more concerned about how his bosses are forcing him to invite players he didn’t need; for instance, he never wanted to invite any homebased player for the South Africa game but NFF insisted. He’s also feeling terrible over ncessant queries of his tactical and technical decisions; it got so bad that one of the chieftains of the federation confronted him on why he used two defensive midfielders in the 3-0 win against Seychelles; he’s worried such scenario is becoming a regular.

Many times he had been gagged, with express orders that he should stop talking to the press and now his salary is not even coming regularly.”

