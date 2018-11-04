Opinions
Gov. Ugwuanyi’s show of strength in selfless service
The Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as usual featured prominently in the news in the last three weeks. During the period under review, Gov. Ugwuanyi was named the “2018 Sun Governor of the Year” for good governance; rapid rural development; regular payment of workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions even without the receipt of federal allocation; nurturing peace and harmony among the political class and critical support for security agencies, among others.
Prior to this well-deserved feat, the National President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade (Dr.) Bobboi Bala Kaigama, while in Enugu for the ground breaking of 100 Housing Units for Nigerian workers, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his sterling performance in office and outstanding commitment to the welfare of the state’s civil servants.
Comrade Kaigama added that his leadership was proud of Gov. Ugwuanyi for paying workers’ salaries regularly and ensuring that they “have decent working environment”, saying, “If there is any governor that Nigerian workers can come up and work for his success particularly for his second term, we are proud to say that our members will work for you”.
The housing project under reference is being developed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in collaboration with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Nigeria Employer’s Consultative Association (NECA) and the Enugu State Government. The Gov. Ugwuanyi administration in fulfillment of one of its contributions to the speedy actualization of the project, which is so dear to the workers, recently awarded contract for the construction of access roads to the site.
Also within the weeks under review, the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu staged one of the greatest soccer comebacks to win the 2018 NFF/ AITEO cup after 35 years of the club’s last victory in the competition. It would be recalled that Enugu Rangers FC, under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, exhibited similar historic feat when it won the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) cup – breaking the jinx of being unable to win a trophy after 32 years.
Also, the World Bank Group rated Enugu State as the second most advanced state in Nigeria towards the frontier of global good practices with regards to Ease of Doing Business.
The objective rating, which was contained in the recently released World Bank Doing Business in Nigeria 2018 report, by implication, proves that Enugu State, under the visionary leadership of Gov. Ugwuanyi has institutionalized far-reaching socio-economic reforms and provided critical infrastructure and security that have engendered a robust climate of Ease of Doing Business, creating an increased inflow of local and foreign direct investments in the state. It has also gone a long way to showcase the ingenuity of the present administration in advancing the cause of business engagements in the state through innovations, accountability, fiscal discipline and efficient public expenditure management for the overall wellbeing of the masses.
Prior to the recent World Bank rating, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration had received an avalanche of similar verdicts and commendations from well-respected bodies. These include the Senate on the judicious utilization of the bailout funds; the BudgIT report, which listed Enugu, Lagos and Rivers as the only three states out of the 36 states of the federation that have fulfilled obligations to their workers; the recent Economic Confidential magazine verdict that listed Enugu among the seven states that are solvent with impressive over-30 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to fund additional economic activities.
Others include, the fifth most competitive state in Nigeria, according to the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria; the third most debt sustainable State in Nigeria; the first state in Nigeria to publish its Audited State/Final Account for three consecutive years; first in the South East geo-political zone and ninth in the country based on IGR as against Federal Allocation; one of the twelve states in Nigeria that can survive without federal allocations, among others.
The climax of the weeks’ event in favour of Gov. Ugwuanyi was the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s validation of the gale of endorsements for the governor’s re-election by various groups across the state and beyond. The Enugu State chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, which made the stance during its rich and colouful Iri-Ji (New Yam) Festival held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, stated that the validation was “an ultimate Seal of Authority in Igbo Land”.
The highly revered body added that it was also “the most bankable promissory note that beckons on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a Certificate of Return to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi as the governor-elect in Enugu State come 2019”.
Speaking on behalf of the excited members of the organization’s state chapter, its President, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, further explained that they were amazed at the list of numerous groups in the state that have endorsed the governor for a second term in office, which included – “The traditional rulers council and the members of their cabinets; Association of former elected Local Government Chairmen; Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).
Others, according to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, include, “NULGE/ LG Pensioners; NURTW; National Assembly members; Enugu State Resident Doctors Association; Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT); Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC); Association of Former Members of Enugu State House of Assembly; Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), etc”.
It is also remarkable to note that the ex-councilors in the state, between 1999-2015, have thrown their weight behind the governor’s second term bid in 2019 and more groups have continued to endorse him, accordingly, based on his outstanding performance and uncommon leadership style.
Speaking further, the chapter’s President applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s “steady trajectory of massive infrastructural developments” stressing that it has “turned Enugu State into a huge and seamless construction site with all the tiers of government, namely the federal, state and the local at work in project implementation synergy”.
According to him, “the above observations by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, are reinforced by the clamour for endorsements of Governor Ugwuanyi for his re-election as the governor of Enugu State in the 2019 general election”, revealing that “well over 100 groups have endorsed Governor Ugwuanyi to run for a second term” and “the list of such groups above is a tip of the iceberg”.
In his remark, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who witnessed the historic cultural festival with Gov. Ugwuanyi and other dignitaries, noted that the validation by the Enugu State chapter of the organization was an outward demonstration of solidarity for the governor, saying that “you (Ugwuanyi) are such a humble man that I don’t know how low you can get again in order to show more humility”.
His words: “Well I cannot say anything rather than that I have noted with great satisfaction what the people of Enugu State have said today. And when I summon the next meeting of Ime-Obi Ohanaeze, which is the highest decision making organ in Igboland, we will take into consideration what was said today because Ohanaeze must look at all our governors and their respective states and say our opinions as to who has been doing well. On this note, I say congratulations to you, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as we invite you to come and appreciate what we are doing today”.
During the recent workers’ 100 housing units’ ground breaking ceremony, the TUC National President recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration had provided similar 100 units of one-bedroom apartments for the state’s civil servants between grade levels 01-10, who became proud landlords, after the state government paid 54 percent Equity Contribution.
Amoke, writes from Enugu State
Opinions
When education is free for the rich
The recent stories making the rounds that baring any last minute change of mind by the Federal Government, fresh intakes into federal Universities will pay at least N250,000 per session, has reopened the age long debate that education is not free and definitely not for the poor but for the affluent!
That is at the tertiary level of education. What happens at the nursery, primary and secondary school level is not palatable to the ordinary Nigerian? It’s no hidden fact that before one could give his child/ward a very good and qualitative education at that rudimentary level the person must cough out at least N50, 000 per term, making a total of N150, 000 per session. These are children that are usually not more than 10 years. If you are fortunate or will I say unfortunate to have about four or five children, you can then do the arithmetic yourself!
If on the other hand you want your child to go to Government public schools which is usually “free” be sure that your child will not be well grounded academically. Even at that parents will be required to pay one form of levy or the other that will make them parting with some thousands of Naira every session.
Moving down to secondary schools the picture becomes gloomier. Some private schools charge as much N150, 000 per term. There are few moderate ones that don’t charge up to that. The public secondary school is nothing to write home about. The teachers are not committed at all as they are only not being paid well but in some cases not being paid at all, as these runs into months.
Added to that the classrooms are overcrowded with one class taking as much as one hundred students. Most of the classes are without desks and chairs. In some cases, the pupils sit on bare floors or stand and hang on the windows to receive lessons.
The so called Federal Government Colleges, said to be free and better are not anything near that. A recent example in a Federal Government College in the South West, a fresh intake paid N160, 000. Besides the sundry items they asked the students to buy before being allowed into the dormitories, were mind boggling. Items such as detergents, Insecticides, Soap, hoes and cutlass, house hold items. All these are checked and assembled in heaps. Imagine a situation where about 300 new students are admitted and forced to part with those items. To make matters worse the Federal Government College in question made it compulsory for new students to pay the sum of N1, 250, to have hair cut per term. The Same College coerced the new intakes to pay N100 twice to purchase Black Board duster.
In the Pro- unitate, schools, students pay for Mattresses, Class Room Desks etc that ordinarily would have been provided by the owners.
If you are scared and wondering what is happening at ordinary/primary and secondary school levels you will be shocked at what happens at the tertiary level. Most parents these days will be shocked or even die of heart attack at the kind of fees and expenses involved in giving their children university education. The no go areas are usually the private universities largely owned by all these churches and religious organisations. The least paid private university in the country may be charging about N500, 000 per semester. And a parent has to pay this eight good times for the four years course. This is so bad that even the poor and down trodden that trekked to church to make contributions for the university to be built in most cases cannot afford the fees for their children!
These are apart from cost of Books, handouts, materials, feeding, Seminars and sundry expenses. The situation is a bit mild at the Federal and state universities, where current fees on the average is about N150, 000 per session, depending on the school. You can then imagine the plight of parents if the school fees is now jerked up to N250, 000.
All these makes one to wonder what is the fate of most Nigerian parents who are unemployed, not fully employed, or gainfully engaged in their trade and businesses as a result of current economic realities. Or even those that are working with the minimum wage still at N18,000 or N30, 000 per month as being proposed!
This bewilderment takes one to some decades ago when most of us paid next to nothing to go to school. In particular reference to me that did not spend up to N5,000 from First to Final year in the University. The Highest official amount paid was Accommodation Fee, which was N90. The other high cost centre in the course of your study was the daily feeding and books. On feeding it was pay as you eat and food was relatively cheap then while on Books most of them were gotten from the school Library. This was augmented with well-grounded lecture notes by thorough bred Lecturers of that time! I just wonder if this is still the case in our contemporary University education in Nigeria.
Austine Uche-Ejeke, wrote vide eaustineuche@yahooo.com
Opinions
When education is free for the rich
The recent stories making the rounds that baring any last minute change of mind by the Federal government fresh intakes into federal universities will be paying at least N250,000 annually has reopened the age-long debate that education is not free and definitely not for the poor but for the affluent!
That is at the tertiary level of education. What happens at the nursery, primary and secondary school level is not palatable to the ordinary Nigerian. It’s no hidden fact that before one could give his child/ward a very good and qualitative education at that rudimentary level the person must cough out at least N50,000 per term, making a total of N150,000 per annum. These are children that are usually not more than 10-years. If you are fortunate or will I say unfortunate to have about four or five children you can then do the arithmetic by yourself!
If on the other hand you want your child to go to public schools which is usually “free” be sure that your child will not be well grounded academically. Even at that parents will be required to pay one form of levy or the other that will make them parting with some thousands of naira every session.
Moving down to secondary schools the picture becomes gloomier. Some private schools charge as much N150,000 per term. There are few moderate ones that don’t charge up to that. The public secondary school is nothing to write home about. The teachers are not committed at all as they are only not being paid well but in some cases not being paid at all as some of them are owed months of salary arrears.
Added to that the classrooms are over crowded with one class harbouring as many as one hundred students. Most of the classes are without desk and chairs. In some cases the students sit on bare floors or stand and hang on the windows receiving lessons.
The so called Federal Government colleges that are said to be free and better are not anything near that. With recent experience with one of the Federal Government colleges in the South West, the total amount paid by fresh intake amounted to over N160,000. This is not the only case as the items they asked the students to buy before being allowed into the dormitories were mind boggling. Items such as detergents, insecticides, Soap, hoes and cutlass, house hold items that amounted to over N20,000. All these are checked and assembled in heaps. Imagine a situation where about 300 new students are admitted and forced to part with those items. To make matters worse the Federal government college in question made it compulsory for new students to pay the sum of N1,200 to have hair cut per term. In federal government colleges students are made to pay for mattresses, class room desks etc that ordinarily would have been provided!
If you are scared and wondering what is happening at ordinary/primary and secondary school level you will be shocked at what happens at the tertiary level. Most parents these days will be shocked or even die of heart attack at the kind of fees and expenses involved in giving their children university education. The no go areas are usually the private universities largely owned by all these churches and religious organisations. The least paid private university in the country may be taking about N500,000 per semester. And a parent has to pay this eight good times for the four years course. This is so bad that even the poor and down trodden that trekked to church to make contributions for the university to be built in most cases cannot afford the fees for their children!
These are apart from cost of Books, hand outs, materials, feeding, seminars and sundry expenses. The situation is a bit mild at the Federal and state universities where current fees on the average is about one hundred thousand or one hundred and fifty thousand per session depending on the school. You can then imagine the plight of parents if the school fees is now jerked up to N250,000.
All these makes one wonder what is the fate of most Nigerian parents who are unemployed, not fully employed, or gainfully engaged in their trade and businesses as a result of current economic realities. Or even those that are working with the minimum wage still at N18,000 or is it N30,000 per month as being proposed!
This bewilderment takes one to some decades ago when most of us paid next to nothing to go to school. In particular reference to me that did not spend up to N5,000 from first year to final year in the University. The highest official amount paid was accommodation Ffee which was N90. The other high cost centre in the course of your study was the daily feeding and books. On feeding it was pay as you eat and food was relatively cheap then while on books most of them were gotten from the school library. This was argumented with well grounded lecture notes by thorough bred Lecturers of that time! I just wonder if this is still the case in our contemporary university education in Nigeria.
With what is happening now it is obvious that many Nigerian children/youths may not be going to school again if the cost of obtaining the foundational /rudimentary education is out of the reach of many parents. If that is the case who is then talking about higher education.
In all these it’s not that after all the suffering by parents to see that their children obtain good education up to university level that rewardable work/career is waiting for them on graduation . Most times these hapless graduates roam the streets in search of non existent jobs that the same parents who suffered to train them will still be the one catering for them. What a calamity!
Terribly if at the end of the day government implements it’s proposal of jacking up fees of university education to N250,000 per session your guess could be as good as mine!
Austine Uche-Ejeke, Editor/Publisher Agenda Newspapers and Public Affairs Analyst Wrote vide eaustineuche@yahooo.com
Opinions
Maternal, infant mortality in W’Africa… beyond the numbers
The pain of childbirth has been described as equivalent to 20 bones getting fractured at a time, a level slightly greater than the 45 del (a subjective measure of pain) limit of pain a human can endure. With this unique experience comes inexplicable joy and the pain is momentarily forgotten. But not in all cases. The curtains may fall on the mother or baby or both, and the long nine-month wait ends in anguish with a psychological pain that can never be quantified, not in words or numbers.
Maternal and newborn mortality ratios, that is, the rates at which women or babies die from birth related complications, in West Africa are among the highest in the world. UNICEF reports that the maternal and newborn mortality rates in the West and Central Africa region are 679 women per 100,000 live births and 31 babies per 1000 births, respectively. This is in sharp contrast to the global average of 216 women and 16 babies. In Nigeria, the statistics are even higher, at 814 women and 34.1 newborns respectively (UNICEF 2018 Report).In 2016, Nigeria accounted for 9% of newborn deaths globally, behind only India and Pakistan, according to UNICEF.
The statistics for maternal mortality are worse; in 2015, 19% of women who died during child birth in the world were in Nigeria, with the country being regarded as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for childbirth (Joint Maternal Mortality Report by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, World Bank Group, and the United Nations Population Division).
About 80% of the major causes of newborn deaths- complications related to preterm birth and low-birth-weight, infections such as sepsis or pneumonia and asphyxia (lack of oxygen at birth) -are preventable. The same goes for maternal deaths, which are mostly caused by sepsis, obstetric haemorrhage or bleeding, unsafe abortion, obstructed labour and pre-eclampsia complications. In the presence of skilled medical personnel and with access to healthcare facilities during pregnancy and at the time of birth, these numbers will reduce significantly. Unfortunately, in most parts of West Africa, these essentials are available to a small percentage.
In remote areas of the region, where majority of the births that make up these statistics occur, there are limited healthcare facilities and skilled birth attendants.
Pregnant women in those areas complain about the cost of treatment, the distance of the health facility and attendant transportation costs, as well as, the unavailability of medical personnel and equipment during visits. Only slightly above one-third of births in the country are attended by doctors, nurses, or midwives; the rest takes place at home or in traditional birthing centres, where complications cannot be managed, leaving the statistics on newborn deaths uncaptured, in most cases.
These newborns and women are not just statistics. There is value in every human life, but more so children. They add beauty to our world- their innocence, their hopes and dreams. They form the very foundation on which we build our society. They provide the fresh canvas on which we can repaint the future of our nation.
In these neonatal mortality statistics, we could have lost the scientist who would invent a cure for cancer, the President we yearn for, and more; individuals with boundless potentials before their lives are cut short. Undoubtedly, maternal and newborn deaths affect all of us and we cannot begin to quantify their impact.
This unacceptable situation is one of the many societal challenges that governments alone cannot effectively address. It is therefore encouraging that stakeholders at global and local levels, including many private sector players, are standing up to be counted in the fight against maternal and newborn deaths. At Coca-Cola, we are fostering partnerships with some governments across the West Africa region to improve the status quo. The Safe Birth Initiative (SBI), our new community Wellbeing programme to support efforts by national governments to reduce the alarming numbers of women and newborns who die from birth related complications every day, is one more investment through which we are determined to make a difference in our communities and help make the SDGs a reality.
This initiative is being piloted in Nigeria and Cote d’Ivorie. In Nigeria, it is implemented as a strategic golden triangle partnership involving Coca-Cola, the Government (the Federal Ministry of Health and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals) and an NGO, Medshare International Inc.
With a focus on promoting safe birth through strengthening the capacity of our hospitals, the Safe Birth Initiative will support the government in three key areas to help doctors and nurses in target public hospitals to minimize maternal and newborn deaths: providing vital maternal and neonatal medical equipment and supplies; training biomedical technicians/engineers to improve equipment maintenance and uptime; and reactivating abandoned medical equipment in hospitals which are wasting away at the expense of the precious lives of mother and babies for whom they were procured in the first place.
Over the next two years, the Safe Birth Initiative will focus on ten leading referral institutions comprising university teaching hospitals, federal medical centres and general hospitals across the country. Pregnancy gives life and should not take lives.
We can all help to make this a reality in our communities, so that our mothers and babies come home alive.
Clem Ugorji is a public policy analyst and the Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Director for Coca-Cola West Africa
Trending
-
News16 hours ago
Tinubu: I won’t work for Atiku in 2019
-
Politics17 hours ago
2019: Why Buhari must heed APC stakeholders’ warnings
-
News16 hours ago
2019: Cleric predicts PDP victory
-
News16 hours ago
Oshiomhole annulled result of 26 Ogun Assembly candidates, says Amosun
-
News12 hours ago
IPOB vows to disrupt Ohanaeze’s public gathering
-
Politics16 hours ago
INEC and fears over 2019 polls
-
News16 hours ago
Oshiomhole goofed, I remain APC candidate –Okorocha’s in-law
-
News17 hours ago
2019: Lagos reverses ‘unpopular policies’ to woo electorate