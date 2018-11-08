Group cautions Amnesty International over Shi’ites’ comment

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has cautioned Amnesty International (AI) over its comments on the recent military clashes with members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (MIN) also known as the Shi’ites in Abuja.

The group said AI’s claim that the military was using brutal force on the sect without considering their sinister antecedents was a deliberate attempt to create enabling environment for the spawning of terrorism in West Africa.

National Coordinator of the group, Gabriel Onoja, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said the recent findings and reports by Amnesty International in which it called on the Federal Government to end the killings of the Shiites by security forces, were tainted with distorted facts.

Onoja, said: “We are concerned that Amnesty International is on the way to providing the incentives to make its ally, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) into a replacement for Boko Haram after it became glaring that Boko Haram will never be able to provide the kind of destabilisation it had hoped for. What is ridiculous, however, is for Amnesty International to be repeating the same strategy it deployed in support of Boko Haram terrorists.

“Part of the pattern being promoted by this NGO is to attempt decriminalising the atrocities being committed by IMN extremists. This consists largely of using images of IMN members that died in clashes with security agencies to draw attention away from the acts of terror committed by IMN prior to and in the course of confrontation with the security forces.

“Members of the group, under the pretext of protesting for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky, obstruct the roads and harass other commuters.

“We wonder if Amnesty International is aware that among the road users that are trapped in the gridlocks created by these protests are patients being rushed to hospital for life saving medical intervention. The suggestion of this so called international NGO is that it is okay for IMN to obstruct the roads in a manner that kill people even though charges may never be brought against them and that the persons that would die in such agonising manner do not have rights.

“Amnesty International is suggesting that stones, slingshots, sticks and fused bottles filled with petrol do not qualify as weapons; it is practically saying that we should allow members of the group attack security personnel with these items since they are not considered to be lethal weapons.”

