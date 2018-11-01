Group lifts widows, orphans with food items

As part of efforts to touch lives, Heart of Gold Ministries and its partners donated food items to about 200 widows, orphans and the less-privileged in Ikotun area in Lagos State.

President of Heart of Gold Ministries, Pastor Chi Ugboaja, said the gesture was the group’s little way of reaching out to the poor as part of its social responsibility.

Ugboaja said that the organisation was an outreach for those in need and prisoners.

She appealed to good hearted Nigerians to have a heart of given to the widows and the less-privileged. The group gave out different food items to the widows, orphans and the less-privileged.

At the event, the General Overseer of Eagles Assembly, Pastor Joachim Oloye, said youths should stop the illegal migration to other countries for survival, rather they should look up to God for vision in their country.

She said: “While going to European countries, some of the abled youths take to drug and other crimes as a result of frustration. The ladies go into prostitution, which gave birth to human trafficking. It is important to stop the youth from taking such adventure that made them become sex slaves. It is dangerous. It is about the orientation and reorientation because hard work doesn’t kill, youths should need to be transformed or be reformed to be active.

“Also, as the general elections are coming soon, we should as well sanitise the youth to being used as political tools while the politicians send their children to the best schools aboard. It pains me that they use the poor children to achieve their political ambition but it depends on the youth they use. They cannot use youths who are focused.”

Also, Pastor Christopher Ovie said the groups focused on youths because they were very important in society.

He said: “We want to encourage them to walk on the right path. The youth can prevent violence and anger if they fear God and their path would be ordered by Him. They will live a good life which would be rewarded.”

The event was attended by artistes, movie directors, prison officials, Army officers who encouraged youths to stay away from crime and be productive for the growth of Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...