Guinness hosts Ferdinand in Nigeria

Guinness Nigeria recently unveiled an exciting new partnership with legendary for English Premier League footballer, Rio Ferdinand. The former Manchester United defender will be visiting Nigeria from November 30 to December 1 to join Guinness’ efforts to find and celebrate Nigerian football fans that are Made of More.

According to a press statement, in anticipation of Ferdinand’s ’s visit, Guinness Nigeria will be running a promo to select winners to join Rio at a live international match in Cameroon. The promotion will be launched on November 9, 2018.

The statement read that consumers were welcomed to participate by sending an SMS of the code under the crown of their Guinness Promotional Bottle to 1759.

Commenting on Rio Ferdinand’s visit to Nigeria, Managing Director Guinness Nigeria, Baker Magunda, remarked:

“Guinness is a bold beer for extraordinary people. So, we are delighted to be working with Rio Ferdinand, a player who has constantly demonstrated bold creativity, imagination and confidence on the field.”

