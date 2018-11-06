Metro and Crime
Gunmen abduct ex-NBA chair
Rampaging gunmen have abducted the former Chairman of the Auchi branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. A. O. Itemuagbor on the Benin-Auchi Road, Edo State.
The incident occurred on Sunday at Ehor in Uhunmwode Local Government Area.
Unfortunately, the wife of the victim was killed during a gun duel with the hoodlums.
The Chairman of the Benin branch of the NBA, Mr. Collins Ogiegbaen, confirmed the abduction yesterday.
He explained that Itemuagbor was waylaid by the hoodlums who shot at him as he was going to Benin.
Ogiegbaen, who spoke on the phone, said that it was unfortunate that the former Auchi NBA chairman was kidnapped by bandits and his wife murdered.
He said: “Itemuagbor was kidnapped at Ehor while his wife was killed. It is unfortunate. I hope the police will succeed in rescuing Itemuagbor unhurt and arrest the kidnappers. They should be brought to justice.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor, refused to pick his calls to confirm the abduction.
Access to Justice condemns Buhari’s stand on Osisioma pipeline explosion
A human rights group, Access to Justice, has faulted President Mohammadu Buha stand on the recent pipeline explosion at Osisioma Ngwa Area of Abia State where no fewer than 200 people reportedly lost their lives.
President Buhari, speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, about the incident, had expressed regret over the “unnecessary loss of lives and property as a result of the pipeline explosion.
However, in expressing his regrets, President Buhari said that “preliminary reports by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation showed that the incident was not an accidental explosion, but a result of vandals who pilloried the pipelines to scoop the products.”
Expressing its opinion, Access to Justice in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Joseph Otteh, referred to President Buhari’s statement as rather unfortunate.
“The President’s message to the victim families of this large-scale and horrendous tragedy is deeply unfortunate,” Otteh said
“The President’s Statement reads in a way that suggests that the victims were pipeline vandals themselves and were responsible for the tragedies which befell them.
” Even if the victims were pipeline vandals as suggested, the President’s Statement would be no less troubling, given that there are still, under his watch, many Nigerians who face excruciating levels of poverty that force them to undertake high-risk behaviours for survival,” Otteh said.
He, however, added that there is nothing to suggest that the victims of that pipeline explosion were either the pipeline vandals or were scooping petroleum products at the time of the incident: on the contrary, the evidence points to a different scenario.
“Some of the victims were not within the immediate proximity of the pipelines but were caught in the consuming rampage of the fires which erupted from the pipelines. The victims included nursing Mothers and Soldiers of the Nigerian military,” Otteh noted.
“The President said he reached his conclusions after reviewing the preliminary reports of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). It is deeply unfortunate that the President would rely on reports that are, first, developed by an entity that has a huge interest in not being blamed or implicated in the explosions, and second, characterized their reports as “preliminary” and not conclusive.
“The sanctity of human life, should, at the very least, demand that Nigeria’s government reach the very roots of the incident and clarified the full circumstances of the explosions before arriving at a judgment,” Otteh said.
He further noted that the President has decided to side with the position of the NNPC, a party that several court judgments have found to be negligent in a number of cases of pipeline explosions, against victims of explosions who are mostly poor, powerless and voiceless. The President’s Statement criminalizes those victims,
“Rather than issue hasty, inordinately judgmental Statements that are capable of prejudicing efforts to transparently determine the true circumstances of the pipeline fires, the President ought to have set up an independent, impartial and prompt inquiry into cause(s) of the explosions,” he said.
Primary one pupil, nine others die in auto crashes
A primary one pupil lost his life in an auto accident in Makurdi, Benue State while nine others died in another crash on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, Enugu State at the weekend.
Two others were injured in the Benue accident while 12 people were wounded in the Enugu incident.
The victim of the Benue accident, which occurred at Heavy Duty Park, North Bank area of Makurdi, was a pupil of LGEA Primary School Low Cost, located in the area. He was identified as Aondowase Nyitamen.
Investigating Police Officer attached to ‘C’ Division Police Station, North Bank, Sergeant Thaddeus Dangela, told journalists in a telephone interview that that luggage fell off a truck with registration Number YDP 697 XA, loaded with beans going towards Makurdi and landed on the victims.
Aondowase died on the spot, while his mother, Mlumun Nyitamen, who was taking him to school and a primary three pupil in the same school, Queen Torkuma, sustained various degrees of injury.
Dangela said the remains of Master Aondowase had been deposited at the morgue of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, while the truck had been moved to the ‘C’ Division Police Station in North Bank but the driver was still at large.
He explained that the accident occurred when an unregistered tanker overtook the truck and forced it off the road, running into a ditch before the truck summersaulted.
It took the intervention of concerned citizens to rescue some of the victims from where they were trapped by the luggage.
A Lexus 300 with registration number VDY – 562 – AA, which was parked at the scene of the incident, was also badly damaged.
Mr. Geoffrey Jimin, the Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media, who was on his way to drop his children in school, rushed the injured to the Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Makurdi, where they were currently receiving medical attention.
Mlumun, who spoke on her sick bed, said she was taking her children to school in the morning when the unfortunate incident occurred.
Meanwhile, the Enugu accident occurred about 8p.m. on Sunday, at Ihie axis of Awgu Local Government Area.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said the accident occurred when an articulated vehicle conveying a caterpillar had a head on collision with a 508 mini-bus conveying passengers believed to be worshippers.
Amaraizu said the victims’ bodies were deposited at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku/Ozalla Enugu, mortuary, while the 12 critically injured were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the same hospital for medical attention.
Woman locks housemaid inside toilet, goes to church
A 35-year-old mother of two, Mabel Prince, has been arrested for allegedly locking her housemaid inside a toilet at the Baruwa Estate, Lagos.
Prince was said to have locked the girl inside the toilet and headed for church.
The 14-year-old housemaid was rescued by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ipaja Police Station. It was learnt that the DPO had to break the door before rescuing the girl.
Neighbours said Prince was fond of locking the housemaid in the toilet whenever she was going out.
The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspect yesterday at the police headquarters, disclosed that police went after the woman, when she once again on Sunday locked the girl inside the toilet as usual and went to church.
He said: “Based on the complaints, the DPO of Ipaja Police Station visited the house at Baruwa Estate, forced the door open and rescued the girl. During interrogation, the victim told me that since she had been living with her madam, she had been subjected to different forms of maltreatment.”
Edgal said that on closer examination of the maid, it was discovered that wounds of various forms were all over her body. He called on parents to be vigilant and careful in handing over their children to other people.
Prince, who spoke with our correspondent, said: “My action towards the girl was in good faith. On the fateful day of the incident when we woke up, I asked her to get prepared so that we could go to church earlier. I didn’t know what she went into the toilet to do. After waiting for long, I went into the toilet to check and saw her not doing anything relevant. Out of annoyance, I spanked her for trying to avoid going to church.
“In order to punish her for her action, I locked her inside the toilet and went to church. It was when I returned from church that I was told that my neighbour, Abigail, had reported to the mater to policemen at Ipaja Police Station. I was thereafter arrested and brought to the command for questioning.”
In another development, a Niger Republic national, Lukman Haruna, was also arrested on November 2, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl by poking his fingers into her private part.
The matter was later reported to the police by Mrs. Alabi when she saw bloodstains on the girl’s genital region.
Edgal, however, said that both suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible to serve as deterrent to others planning to commit such act.
