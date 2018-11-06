News
Gunmen kill father, abduct daughter in Katsina
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday shot and killed one Alhaji Nasiru Maimasara before kidnapping his daughter at Gachi quarters in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m., on Tuesday.
“When the gunmen invaded the area, they started shooting sporadically, while moving to the victims’ residence at Gachi quarters,” the source told NAN, pleading anonymity.
“The bandits shot the victim when he attempted to run, and went away with his daughter.
“The victim was later taken to Kankia General Hospital where he was confirmed dead,” the source said.
Meanwhile, Maimasara’s corpse has been buried, while the house was filled with sympathizers when a NAN correspondent arrived there at noon.
Mr Gambo Isa, spokesman of the Police Command in Katsina, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.
Isa said that the command was making efforts to apprehend the bandits.
“We have deployed personnel from the State Investigation Bureau(SIB), and Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad(FSARS) to track down the culprits,” he told NAN.
(NAN)
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
News Around Nigeria
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, arrive in style to meet with Prince Charles, wife
Some traditional rulers have arrived the British high commissioner’s residence in Abuja to meet with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived Nigeria Tuesday afternoon as part of a nine-day tour of Africa. They had earlier visited the Gambia and Ghana.
Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II, arrived in a classic motorcade, while Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, arrived to traditional chants by his aide.
News
BREAKING: Buhari approves N30,000 minimum wage
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.
He said this while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.
Buhari has also promised to send a bill to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to N30,000.
News
JUST IN: Buhari receives minimum wage committee report
President Muhammadu Buhari has received a report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.
The committee which recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage also submitted a draft bill that will be sent to the National Assembly.
HAPPENING NOW: President Muhammadu Buhari receives a report by the members of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage, led by Ms. Amaopuoruba Amal I. Pepple at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/ovRBQjx1fR
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 6, 2018
JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari receives a report by the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage, led by Ms. Amaopuoruba Amal I. Pepple at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/HRNk70aP76
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 6, 2018
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
Politics17 hours ago
Okorocha: The czar learns the hard way
-
Politics17 hours ago
Succession: Hope dashed for second term deputy govs
-
News17 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
-
Politics16 hours ago
Three female presidential candidates, shameful – Anifowose
-
Politics16 hours ago
Iyang-Eyen: Emmanuel not playing politics with projects
-
News20 hours ago
BREAKING: Labour suspends planned nationwide strike
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Woman locks housemaid inside toilet, goes to church
Pingback: Gunmen kill father, abduct daughter in Katsina – Naija Curator
Pingback: Gunmen kill father, abduct daughter in Katsina — Voiceheadlines