HENRY NWOSU: I disappointed many female admirers bec ause of my love for football

Henry Nwosu was the youngest member of Nigeria’s first African Nations Cup triumph at home in 1980. In this interview with LUKMAN OLOGUNRO, the retired midfielder bared his mind on sundry issues relating to Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles just shot to the top of their group in the Nations Cup qualifiers after a poor start. How can they sustain this momentum?

The team is in good shape. They know what it means to play at the Nations Cup after missing out of the last two tournaments. Thank God Odion Ighalo is back to his scoring form. And maybe I should make a point which is if probably Mikel Obi is the weak link, if he is our problem such that we have not been winning convincingly and scoring goals, then he should be benched by the coach. If you observe, the last three matches where we did very well, he wasn’t in the team. So, if he’s our main problem let him rest by keeping him on the bench. I captained Nigeria and at a time the coach felt that I should sit on the bench and he used other players. I checked myself and worked harder and I was able to reclaim my starting role in the team. So if Mikel is our problem let him sit on the bench. I’m not saying he’s not a good player.

How best can the team be motivated to keep their winning form heading to the last round of the qualifiers?

Of course the boys need to be well motivated because I have started hearing that the Nigeria Football Federation does not have money to pay them. If the Federal Government is paying the legislators huge amounts, how much are they paying the players that they would be delaying their bonuses and other allowances?

Maybe they see playing for the country more as display of patriotism…

That has nothing to do with patriotism why should I play and win for the country and yet you won’t pay me my bonus? It is wrong. That I’m even coming to play, taking risk flying up and down is enough patriotism. We should do what we know is best for the boys and let them get the result. It would be too bad if we don’t go to the next Nations Cup after missing the last two editions.

What do you think the Eagles can do to beat South Africa knowing that they inflicted on them that defeat in Uyo?

In the first match, I can say we took them for granted but this time around we are back in shape; we are ready. They know what it at stake and the NFF should do everything to motivate the boys. I’m very optimistic that we will be there in 2019. The team should be treated well and let’s see what will happen at the Nations Cup

You featured as the youngest member of the Nigerian team to the 1980 Nations Cup, as a teenager. How did you break into that team with many experienced and matured players?

When you have confidence, determination and discipline, the sky will be your limit and that was exactly my case. I started playing with older boys when I was very young. As a nine or 10 year-old boy, I was playing with people of about 20 years. I was never afraid or shy or have any inferiority complex. And that gave me the confidence from childhood. So, a day before I got to the camp, I told my coach, Willy Bazuaye and he told me that I should not be afraid of anyone. He told me that it was a white coach that was there and that he would surely pick me if I played well. And that was exactly what happened. So that was the confidence that I took to the camp. My first training was when I picked the number 10 jersey. And it was assistant coach to Otto Gloria, Ron Carlezo that came to me and said I play like Didi who was one of the top players in the Brazilian national team. He came to me and said “You play Didi” which means I should play the role of Didi in the team and luckily I excelled in that role and that was how I was made the playmaker. And of course the older players in camp showed me a lot of respect which I showed them in return. They welcomed me with open arms.

How were you received by the senior players because you just broke into the team on your very first training?

Adokiye Amiesimake, Segun Odegbami, Christian Chukwu, Aloysius Atuegbus, Mudal Lawal, all of them, welcomed me as if I had been with them before. My roommate then was Tunde Bamidele and he was an older member of the team so he always discussed with me in our room and that also helped my confidence. There was no complex at all. That was my first senor national team competition and I ended up being a Nations Cup winner.

You played for about a decade in the national team, and one tournament that Nigerians will never forget is the nations Cup in Morocco in 1988. Nigeria was very close to winning it but for the controversial match against Cameroon in the final where you scored a goal which was disallowed. How do you recall that match?

If you saw the way I celebrated you would know that I felt it was the winning goal. I gave a long pass from the centre circle to Ndubuisi Okosieme at the outside right and I followed the pass such that nobody among the Cameroon team saw me or they never thought I would come up to their box but as if Okosieme was tele-guided, he played the ball back to me while I was coming from behind and the referee said it was not a goal. He interpreted it as an offside goal and I wondered who was offside because I was the one that gave the long pass from the midfield to a player that was way ahead of me. I was moving on and got the final ball and you adjudged it an offside goal. We felt they did that because that was the morning that Issa Hayatou was elected as the president of CAF, so they felt they should make him happy or maybe they were instructed to make sure that Cameroon won. That was what we felt but if not, it was a very good goal. In fact that goal made the name to be changed from Green Eagles to Super Eagles because the Vice President, Augustus Aikhomu, who was the highest Nigerian government official said as far as he was concerned that goal was a very good one, a super goal. He said as a matter of fact, you are no more Green Eagles, you are now Super Eagles and that was how the team’s name changed from Green Eagles to Super Eagles

So your goal against Cameroon which was ruled as offside changed the name of Nigeria’s national team from Green Eagles to Super Eagles?

You are absolutely right.

After your playing career, like many others, you took to coaching and you were once in charge of the national U17 team the Golden Eaglets. However, your spell was not as successful as many had expected, what really went wrong?

When I was with the Eaglets, I was not allowed to do my job the way it should be done. They were trying to tell me how to do my job but I refused to dance to their tunes. Some people were not happy with me. They said I was heady and I was not ready to play along. A few months to the tournament, I was there but just because didn’t play along with them they stopped me from the job. I don’t have any regrets about it because I believe that decorum must be followed at all times. If we want to do it right then it has to be done right. But if we are doing our job just to please the people in authority, then we are bound to fail. I dropped some players that some top people forced me to invite because they were not up to the standard of the ones I had scouted for, and they were not happy. I didn’t drop them because I didn’t like them but because they did not measure up to the standard of those I had.

But who are those you are referring to?

I don’t have to mention names but it has been happening for a long time. I took my stand that under my leadership, it won’t happen so they felt offended All said, I’m happy that I did the job the way it should be done. I built that team before John Obuh was called in and of course they had just a few weeks to work and Obuh took them to second place at the World Cup in 2009. If I had been allowed to stay with the team we probably would have won the World Cup but unfortunately they stopped me. I’m not lamenting and I’m not regretting as well.

You made your mark by playing in the domestic league which was the pool from where most national team players were drawn…

All the players then were playing in the league until around 1981-82 when they brought in John Chidozie and Tunji Banjo.

Our league seems to have lost the glamour, what should be done so that we can have players from the league who can jostle for shirts with the foreign pros in the national team?

It still boils down to serving your master the way your master dictates which is not good for us. Your master says do A B C and D but looking at it properly and see that A B C and D won’t work why can’t you try another formula. Your master that is dictating to you is not a coach, he doesn’t know your game plan and he just says do it this way. He doesn’t know what you have planned with the players in training; all he does is to come to the matches That is why as a coach, you must stick to your guns. You can take advice and suggestions from people that watch your trainings most especially your assistants. Listen to them, let them draw their own team list and compare it with yours, that way, you will make progress. But it’s not for the so called managers or chairmen to come and dictate your team list. It’s very wrong.

How were you able to manage the fame that followed the winning of the 1980 Nations Cup, a landmark achievement then?

As at that time, I started gaining popularity from Greater Tomorrow which is the team that always entertained the fans before the main match was played. As 10-year-old boys, we would play before the main match and people had started noticing me. And from there, I graduated to the junior national team, Flying Eagles, which was called as the Junior Eagles at that time. In fact, I was their first captain. So I have started making name from when I was very young. I played in grassroots tournaments across Lagos in areas like Surulere, Mushin, Ebute Metta and Yaba and when I was invited to the junior national team, I felt it was a great honour to me. And it was not because anyone was influenced but because of my game; so I had that confidence that the sky was my limit. When I got to the camp too, the coaches showed me respect, same for the players. So there was no way I could be afraid of anybody. I was able to control myself even among senior team players.

What about your female admirers because of your popularity as a teenager…

My female admirers were disappointed because when you put football down on a side and a woman on another side, I would pick the ball and go to play. That time, I didn’t care about women, football was my girlfriend and that was how I was able to excel. I ate football, drank football and slept football.

What do you think Nigeria could do to fulfil her potential in football because following her record at junior level, she has what it takes to rule the world in the game?

The answer is simple; let us go to the grassroots through the secondary school games. There are so many school games that serve as breeding ground for talents. The Adebajo Cup and others can be revived such that no mercenaries can take part I them. If you are overage even though you are in school, you are not eligible. It’s simple. It should be about age and not class, that you are in school. That way we will get raw talents. Such players can play for us at various national teams to the Super Eagles for the next 12 to 15 years. Not the players they bring in today who only last for about four years and they fizzle out. If we go back to these grassroots tournaments, it would go a long way in helping our football better.

