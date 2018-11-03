HIFL organisers defy court injunction

A contempt of court charges looms large on Organisers of the Higher Institution Football (HIFL) as it planned to go on with the finals of the championship in Lagos Saturday (today). This follows the press conference held yesterday at the Agege Stadium venue of the finals. During the week, an injunction stopping the final was granted by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos following a motion by Green White Green Sports Cnetre Limited which has renowned sports administrator, Shuaibu Gara Gombe as its Chief Executive Officer. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. In a Suit No FHC/L/CS/1684/18 between Mr. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe versus the Nigerian University Games Association and 10 others, the Claimant (Gara-Gombe) asked the defendant among others to stop the league until some conditions were met. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. Gara-Gombe said the rules governing the league were not adhered to hence his cry for the HIFL to stop immediately.

He stated, among other instances, that it was so unfortunate that students of a home team were used as referees and this was not in line with the normal NFF and FIFA rules.

