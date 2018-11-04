Sunday Extra
How arms proliferation fuels communal clashes, ‘cult killings’ in Nigeria
•West Africa has about 500 million small arms in circulation
•70 per cent an estimate of 350m reside in Nigeria –Director UNREC
• Lagos CP blames parents for teenage cultism
•We need to empower local blacksmiths, sensitize them
Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapon (SALW) has been blamed for the increasing communal clashes and ‘cult’s killings’ in the country. Out of 500 million small arms in circulation in West Africa, 70 per cent, an estimate of 350 million arms resides in Nigeria. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports on its implication on national security
The ease with which the young people brandish dangerous weapons in the country at slightest provocation, has become a source of worry to security experts, citizens and the country at large. Though Nigeria is not thinking of liberalising the use of such arms by its citizens anytime soon, yet the situation at hand seems as if it has been legalised.
Resultant effect of this ‘arms running’ remains that innocent Nigerians are being killed every day, maimed every hour, and robbed every second with the help of these SALW. Of course, nobody will lose the sight of what they do with these weapons before, during and after elections in the country.
Sophisticated weapons and ammunition including pump action riffles, Israeli made sub-machine guns – Uzi, Italian made submachine guns- Beretta, Kalashnikov riffles, grenade and of course, the almighty AK 47 being carried about by Fulani herdsmen among others. These which could be very lethal in wrong hands, have ceaselessly poured into the country.
Others are locally cut-to-size single and double barrel guns, locally made bombs (Ogbunigwe), axe, swords and cutlasses. The handling of these devastative weapons may have cast a shadow on the Police’s arms recovery campaign currently going on in the country.
Experts are wondering where the street boys get these guns and grenade with which they unleash terror on the country. While experts are perplexed at this development, the people are scared to their marrows, wondering what will be their fate in 2019, the electioneering year.
Recall that as part of its efforts to attack the SALW in the country head long, late President Musa Yar’Adua came up with a Presidential Amnesty Programme in order to put down the raging militancy which threatened to annihilate oil exploration in the Niger Delta, the country’s economic base.
Both the country and the international community were shocked at the quantity of arms and ammunition which were mopped up in the region, during the surrendering exercise, one of the steps that qualified the agitators/militants for the presidential amnesty.
Also, in October 2016, another round of heavy weaponry was harvested in Rivers State, when 22, 430 militants, agitators, criminals, cultists and sundry characters embraced the amnesty offer of the state government. They surrendered about 1, 000 firearms, 7, 661 rounds of ammunition, and 147 explosives.
On the other hand, what has baffled many is the fact that there are always sophisticated weapons to be submitted to the authorities by discontented members of the public every time the government grants amnesty to outlaws.
This, therefore, brings to the fore, issues like how illicit firearms find their way into the hands of unlicensed and unauthorised users, including non-states actors, and their roles in fueling cult activities in the country, communal clashes, political instability and election rigging among others.
“Thus, proliferation and stockpiling of SALW in the country will in no doubt, take its toll on the election. While the blame game goes on between police and politicians for the menace, areas boys and some armed robbers arrested blamed police for widespread of these weapon,” said a security expert, Dr. Joe Adegbolu.
He noted that explosion in number of SALW in Nigeria has been blamed for the increasing cult’s killings in the country, saying its proliferation is also one of the major security challenges currently plaguing the country, Africa and indeed, the world in general.
“The trafficking and availability of these weapons fuel communal conflicts, cult killings, and political instability and also pose a threat, not only to national security, but also to sustainable development. Its abundance is contributing to alarming levels of armed crime, and militancy in the country,” he added.
Sequel to these revelations, Sunday Telegraph, therefore, dwells on scanning the role of the masses, government and policymakers, in checking SALW in Nigeria and to ascertain the level of insecurity this menace has caused in the country.
It was discovered that the inability of the Federal Government and the law enforcement agencies, to check the supply and the demand factors of the proliferation of SALW in Nigeria, has heightened and worsened the security situations in the country.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the availability of small arms has direct influence on the escalation and sustenance of insecurity, hence the need to tackle it head – long.
Definitely, this is the reason the House of Representatives recently passed through second reading, a bill establishing the National Commission against the Proliferation of SALW.
The bill sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Hon. Nnena Elendu-Ukeje (Peoples Democratic Party, Abia State), was referred to the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence for further legislative action.
According to the bill, the body shall be saddled with the responsibility of combating illicit trafficking of arms by strengthening laws and regulations, reinforcing operation al capacity and improving on the system in tracing arms flow.
The bill will also promote removal of arms from society through collection, storage, destruction, management and stockpiling of small arms and light weapons; control the manufacture and register SALW including those to be used in Peace Keeping operations, update its register and transmit same to ECOWAS, AU, and UN.
In the argument in favour of the bill, Elendu-Ukeje, said Nigeria’s insecurity concerns are heightened daily as communal conflicts, religious crises, insurrection, terrorism, insurgency, militancy, revolt, electoral violence, robbery, cross border smuggling, kidnapping, sexual violence, domestic violence and all other threats as highlighted in the National Security strategy have been on the increase in the past couple of years.
According to the recent meeting with the United Nations Center for Peace and Disarmament held by the National Coordinator, Mrs. Okubo Ige, West Africa had about 500 million small arms in circulation and 70 per cent of the arms, about 350 million are in Nigeria.
Also, statistics from the Office of the Senate President on the timeline of killings in the Middle Belt region shows that there have been over 80 reported incidences of armed conflict which claimed over 877 lives, between January 1, and April 29, 2018.
Nigeria, a country without Commission against proliferation of arms
She argued that obsolete laws and ineffective stockpile management, was responsible for the present proliferation. She lamented that only Nigeria and Gambia are countries in West Africa without National Commissions against the proliferation of arms.
Also, Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in October, 1998, signed a declaration on the Moratorium on the importation, exportation and manufacture of light weapons and its code of conduct in the sub- region, as well as the establishment of National Commissions Against the Proliferation of Small Arms in Member States.
The essence of the declaration was to nip in the bud, issue of arms importation and proliferation in Nigeria, but this has not been met. For instance, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), which supposed to be against arms proliferation, is neck-deep in the crisis.
There was an alleged involvement of men and officers of the NCS in the clearance of 661 pump-action rifles, large enough to equip an army battalion.
This prodded the Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), to order a high-powered investigation into the matter, shortly after which it declared some of its personnel wanted, for their alleged involvement in the saga.
It happened after Messers Oscan Okafor, Mahmud Hassan and Sadique Mustapha, were arrested for the unlawful importation of 49 boxes, containing a total number of 661 high-calibre guns. The lid in the unfortunate transaction, involving the custom officers and the three-some was blown open when a short-changed party, let the information out.
Before the latest arrest in Lagos, a series of illegal importation of firearms into the country have been going on clandestinely, with alleged active connivance of security agencies. For instance, in 2010, the NCS seized 13 containers loaded with rockets and grenades, shipped in from the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In 2016, a man identified as Christian Mbachi, was arrested by the Tin Can Island Command of the NCS, over the unlawful importation of firearms, gas masks, and bulletproof vests. This has been going on unabated and this has resulted in ‘arm running’ in the country and consequent killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians.
In Jos recently, 13 people were killed, as two cult rival groups, the Red Axe and Black Axe, clashed.
A resident of Kabong, where the clash occurred, Rogak Yilji, whose neighbour was killed, said 13 people died in the clash, saying that the cult members killed 11 people Friday night.
“One of the victims is somebody I am very familiar with. His death is rather unfortunate, because his younger brother who was alleged to be a member of another cult group killed him,” said Mr. Tyopev.
There were also reprisal killings in Calabar, Cross River State capital, by suspected cult members, leading to general insecurity in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state.
It was learnt that as at late Tuesday, no fewer than six persons were gunned down in different locations in the metropolis.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that from Tuesday evening, as President Muhammadu Buhari concluded his one-day working visit to the state, a young trader, simply identified as Eyo, was hacked down with axes, leading to stampede among market women and passers-by at the popular Watt Market.
He was deserted because other traders felt he might have been a member of some clandestine groups, otherwise they would have helped.
The same gang was said to have freely brandished their weapons such as pistols and machetes running down Ambo and Ibesikpo streets, where another man known as Duada, who ran a provision store at 60 Ibesikpo Street, was killed, as residents scampered in different direction for safety.
An eyewitness, Mr. Andrew Imoh, said three more people were killed along Atu Street and Ekpo Abasi.
“One Bassey was killed also along Atu Street and another person was also gunned down at Ekpo Abasi just close to CRUTECH.
“A lot of people are now living in fear, many are even relocating to neighbouring Akwa Ibom State, because there is tranquility there due to the measures the state government took to nip problem of cultism in the bud; they declared war on them,” he said.
Also, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident, but said only two policemen were killed.
“I can only confirm that two persons were killed. I am not aware that three other people were killed and I also know that the rivalry is between Vikings and Klans confraternities. We are working very hard to arrest those involved and bring them to book,” he said.
One can’t under- estimate what a trigger-happy individual would do when he is in possession of these light weapons. This is the reason both civilians and law enforcement agencies are working consciously to end the trend.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, had earlier blamed increasing cases of cult activities in the country on parents, saying some of them keep quiet when they see their children going wrong way so that people will not hear them talk.
The CP was reacting to the growing spate of teenage violence across the country, drug addiction and proliferation of small arms in the country, especially in Lagos State.
He harped on the need for parents to monitor the activities of their children both in school and at home as the society is fast losing them to cultism and drug-related crimes. He revealed that youths join cults to gain supremacy over others, avoid intimidation by others.
He warned that cultism is currently a serious issue in the country that must be tackled in Lagos, saying everyone must be involved. “I urge parents to warn their children to stay out of cultism and turn a new leaf because I am coming for them,” he warned.
More so, the Chief Operating Officer, Goldwater and Riversand Consults, Captain Aliyu Umar Babangida (rtd), said the Federal Government should deal with the officers involved in the illegal arms importation as saboteurs for putting the security of the nation in jeopardy. He also suggested capital punishment in order to serve as a deterrent to others.
He said, “Civilian can ignorantly get involved in such things for the purposes of making money, but for a customs officer and other law enforcement officers, it should never be the case. The moment those officers are tried as saboteurs and what the law stipulates is done to them, everybody will sit tight.”
The defence and security expert added that those behind the importation of the firearms felt free to go ahead with it because there were willing customs officers to assist them in their endeavour.
Also, according Emeka Abana, such ‘arms running’ is a dangerous trend to deal with in a country singing songs of war and crying for secession, saying the implications of such act cannot be overemphasized if it gets into wrong hands.
He noted that illicit proliferation of SALW has had a dramatic impact on peace and security in Africa, threatening not only the existence of the state, but also the livelihoods of millions of people across the continent.
He said Nigeria as one of the countries that is experiencing some of the most devastating effects of the proliferation of small arms as a result of spillover effect of the recent crises in Libya, and Mali, as well as, unresolved internal conflicts in different parts of the country, especially in the North East, Niger Delta and South-South and Eastern regions should be careful.
He warned that as alarming as these figures (350 million arms) seem, it is clear that if left unchecked, the scourge will not only jeopardise the developmental gains achieved over the last 50 years, but will also impede the nation’s capacity to achieve its developmental targets and therefore, negatively impact on future generations.
He called on all Nigerians, big and small; highly and lowly placed to work for the individual safety and national security of the country.
News
Buhari’s appointments should promote national cohesion –Umeh
Senator Victor Umeh is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and represents Anambra Central Senatorial District. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the exclusion of the South-East from the National Defence Council and the National Security Council by President Muhammadu Buhari, the proscription of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other critical national issues
You recently sponsored a motion on the exclusion of the South-East from the National Defence Council and the National Security Council but your prayers were turned down by the Senate. How do you feel about this?
Yes, the fundamental motive of that motion is to ensure that the Federal Government carries everybody and every section of this country along in whatever it is doing. If you run the country in a manner that people will be aggrieved that they are not properly represented in the way things are constituted, you cannot brush it aside if it is a democracy that you are running. And in my motion, I was able to cite provisions in the Constitution that support the motion. One is Section 153 that clearly empowers the President to appoint other members as he may deem fit. This one is not discretionary. That provision in the Constitution gives the President the power to carry everybody along. And if it is not done, there is nothing wrong if I throw a motion in the Senate, drawing its attention to it. After all, the prayers contained in the motion were to “urge the President”; nobody was saying direct the President to do this. We urge him to do A, B, C to be able to create that feeling and support his claim that he belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody. That was what he said when he was sworn in. And I was able to cite in the Constitution where it was emphatically stated that inclusiveness should be a major consideration in any decision somebody who is in leadership should do in this country.
How did you feel when some of your colleagues from the North opposed the motion and made it impossible for the prayers to be taken and supported by the whole chamber?
I am very satisfied that the motion has achieved its purpose; it wasn’t thrown away. The Senate President said that the points were well made and that the motion has been noted, so that he who has ears let him hear. And there was no point going beyond that. Those who were opposing it were all ruled out of order. There is a saying in my place that when they carry another person’s corpse along the road, those who do not know the deceased will think that it is a log of wood but the relatives of the person will know that it is a corpse.
In this country, we have come to a point where we must be very sensitive in the things we do to be able to build a truly united country. Those elements that opposed the motion in the chamber are those elements that are opposed to change in the status quo in Nigeria. Restructuring is a very popular programme in Nigeria today but those who are benefiting from the status quo are opposed to restructuring. In other words there must never be a change in Nigeria. Such people are actually saying that if you have been left out in the way Nigeria is structured, you should continue to suffer it; if you are favoured, you continue to enjoy it. But I want to tell you that time is beckoning on us. It will get to a point where anybody who says there will be no change in the way things are being done in Nigeria will be deceiving himself or herself. Change is imperative, and as we go into the general election in 2019, I know that restructuring has become a major agenda in the campaigns. It goes to show you that there are too many things in Nigeria that are not good to all parts of Nigeria; and we must revisit them. We must address them.
There is a section of the Constitution that says that you cannot appoint majority of people from your own ethnic group into positions of authority in this country if you are a leader or a President. So, the Constitution envisages that there should be balancing of actions, so that if you take from here you take from there, and it becomes one country. If you allow these positions to be dominated by a particular section of the country, don’t delude yourself that it will last forever.
Democracy is an instrument we use to refine our processes. The Constitution is there for everybody to be guided. And if you look at what the Constitution talks about the federal character, Section 14 of the Constitution talks about federal character in the things you do; yet you do things without regard to the provisions in the federal character principle. You will continue to get ill feelings, disaffection and protests all over the country. But if you respect that very important provision in our Constitution by everything you do, you carry everybody along, everybody will be happy with your actions and we will blend together and see ourselves as brothers and sisters. So, those who are the hard core elements, who are opposed to change in Nigeria, they will prepare that in the days ahead, months ahead, change must come; we must change those things that people do not want for us to continue to live together. That is the solution, and I am very happy with the response this motion received at the plenary when it was presented. It goes to show that it was not in vain that the motion was initiated. Those who saw the genuineness of what the motion sought to achieve received it very well and supported. After all, it is not everything that you bring to the plenary that everybody will clap for you. Interests will divide us and the truth will remain. The ones you are able to address will be addressed, and the tones you are unable to address will continue to await you because one day it will come around to you.
Presidency of this country will continue to rotate in this country; one day it will go to another place. If it comes there, you are at liberty to appoint your brothers, your sisters, your in-laws and everybody to these positions. And if you do that other people will clap for you. So, when you bring a progressive idea; something that will bring about equity and fairness, everybody must support it. That’s the only way Nigeria can survive; let nobody be trampled upon. Whether you are from the least of the minorities, if you have a brilliant officer, that person can become anybody in Nigeria; that person should be recognised.
One poser I gave them when I presented the motion in plenary was the case of Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, the Commander of ‘Lafia Dole’, the man who has been fighting insurgents in the North-East gallantly. He is from the South-East. And if such a gallant officer cannot be appointed to the Security Council, when the issue is discussed at the Security Council always is how to contain the insurgency and other security challenges across the country, which is better qualified? That was the poser there. And I think it was Othman Dan Fodio who said that conscience is an open wound only the truth you can heal. So, we must do things to give a sense of belonging to everybody. How can you even imagine that in a country like this, National Defence Council will meet and a zone in Nigeria that has five states has no representative, and then if you give report on the security situation of that zone, you decide and announce it everybody follows you.
Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano State, during the debate on the motion, observed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is from the South-East, is a member. Is he a member of the National Defence Council or the National Security Council?
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is a civilian, is a member of the National Security Council, not Defence Council. My motion was anchored on the National Defence Council. This is the Council where you have principally the Service chiefs. But the Constitution also requires the President to appoint any member, and that any member is expected to be among the armed forces because it is a purely military thing.
If you are a civilian and you find yourself in the midst of military officers, what do you know about security? When Senator Barau talked about the Minister of Foreign Affairs, he was just trying to ridicule the motion. That was why the Senate President ruled him out of order. The points made in the motion were apt and everybody understood that. But since it was not easy to reach a consensus on that, he (Saraki) ruled those opposing the bill out of order and said that the motion had been noted so that we can make progress.
So, I thank the Senate President for his maturity in putting it across that the motion was well made and anchored on the Constitution. He also said that there are arguments in favour of the motion in the Constitution and that what two the opponents of the motion raised were also against it but there are so many arguments in favour of the motion. That can only come from a man of good conscience, knowing that some people are feeling alienate. As I said earlier, the opponents of the motion are those who don’t want change because the injustices in the system are benefiting them. But I am saying that the Nigeria we want is not a Nigeria to be run that way because tomorrow, somebody from anywhere can bring up an issue that affects that particular area alone, and those of us who are progressives in nature will support that argument. I cannot say because he is not from my place let us not discussing it. Since I arrived at this chamber, any time anybody is killed in any part of Nigeria, I rise to condemn it and blame the authorities for not doing what they are supposed to do especially to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.
Just the other day, an aid worker was killed when the deadline given elapsed and I said we cannot continue to play with the lives of Nigerians. We must continue to take steps to save any life. Israel and America can go to war because of one life. You have somebody in captivity and the country is still run normally. If it were Israel and America, they would never sleep; they would continue to plot on how to rescue that person that is in danger somewhere.
The other day, due to negligence from the oil pipeline leak, 150 people were burnt to death in Abia State. And there were officers who were in charge of detecting leaks in the Department of Petroleum Resources and other relevant agencies. We came here and stood up for one minute for 150 lives lost. We would have stood for 150 minutes; by that time everybody in the chamber will feel it. We have to hunt down people who don’t do their jobs. Fish them out and punish them. That’s the only way to make progress in this country. So, I believe that government should know what to do.
The budget we have been appropriating here in trillions of naira, today we are talking about security vote of N63 billion and somebody was held in captivity and the terrorists demanded for money, and we say that we don’t negotiate with terrorists. Instead of giving them little money compared to what we approved here, (nobody knows what the money is used for,) you allowed them to kill the aid worker. And every day they show it on television where a child was crying for help to her country men and women, saying that the time is running out on me, please save me, and the government did nothing, and she was killed. Then we started complaining and crying and rising up for one minute silence. Have you ever seen where one minute silence resurrected a dead man? Even will two hours silence save somebody who has lost his or her life? Why was it difficult for the government of Nigeria to pay this ransom to free this child because it was a burden on all of us? Somebody told me that he thinks that some people are trading on the negotiation. If terrorists demand one million dollars, negotiators will say ten million dollars. So, people are even trying to make profit out of ransom when a life is in danger. We still have Leah Sharibu waiting on all of us; we still have Alice waiting on all of us; and we keeping going to work everyday; and nobody is thinking of how to get them out. These people in captivity represent the conscience of the nation.
Will you say that lack of representation of the South-East in the National Defence Council and the National Security Council undermines the security report from the region and gets to the table of Mr. President? If yes, will you say that this was reflective of the Federal Government’s response in the IPOB matter?
Of course, you hit the nail on the head. When security issues are tabled before the council, people make contributions. The case of the South-East with IPOB was a case where there was no representation from anybody from that zone. IPOB was immediately branded a terrorist organisation, and they took a decision to go to court to proscribe it. There was no voice to say no these people are not a terrorist organisation. It was convenient for them to reach that quick decision because there was nobody to say no, that’s not the true position of the group. These people are just seeking for attention to their plights as a people. Why can’t you find a way of dialoguing with the people; use the carrot approach, bring them to the table and offer them hope because hope keeps people alive? Tell them that you will meet them, tell them to calm down and that everything will be alright but there was nobody to do that. They launched operation Python Dance. I don’t know what they will launch before the elections. Crocodile Dance has been launched somewhere. There must be hippopotamus dance before the next elections in the South-East. These are some of the things happening as a result of non-representation. If there was anybody from the South-East in the National Defence Council, he would advise caution; that this is about palliative, let us set up a committee to interface with this group.
How did you expect government to have handled the IPOB issue and other related agitations in the country?
The other day, I saw Nnamdi Kanu where he surfaced in Jerusalem, Israel. That’s where he is now. And they were here; he left Umuahia and nobody saw him. This is the kind of thing we would have ordinarily solved through dialogue. I have continued to canvass this position in the media, that the way the IPOB issue was handled by the government of Nigeria was wrong. I said so. People who don’t carry arms you don’t brand them terrorists, otherwise people would be killed every day in the South-East if it was the situation. There was no bomb, no gun, nothing. You have never heard that bomb was detonated in the South-East. People are just calling on the government to look on their way and help resolve their problems. Instead of doing that, they are using a big stick to kill an ant. And I ask the question: have you seen anywhere in the world where you proscribe people’s grievances with court order? It is just like if you are not happy now, I proceed to the court and ask the court to order you to be happy. If I do that, will you be happy? You can’t achieve that unless you look at the reasons why the person is not happy and address it. And this is what the Nigerian government should do.
This country will be good for everybody if something develop somewhere and all of us run there to find solution to whatever problem that is there. The other day in Kaduna many people were killed, and people are continuously being killed. One day, I said it in the chamber here that these killings are going on because government has not done the right thing. The government must move in soldiers to these places to contain the insurgency and the spate of killings going on.
On April 24, during plenary, I said it and on 26th, the President ordered that soldiers should move to Benue. When they went, after few days, some people were apprehended. Thereafter, the killings reduced in the state. They took over Zamfara forest, and they said that the bandits were people from across the border. Then I said, unless you launch a military operation in that place you can’t stop it. Finally, the government ordered air raid on the forest. Have they been killing people in Zamfara again since then? So, it is a matter of decision; the will to do the right thing. If you take the right action then everything will end. It is easy to quench all protests. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have threatened to go on strike; they have just given notice that they will go on strike. So, let them prepare and go to court and order them to go to work. We must know how to handle our problems through dialogue and persuasion, so that if you eliminate sources of descent, then we are going to have a progressive country.
Sunday Extra
Things young Nigerian men do abroad to get immigration papers
•‘Some are gigolos’ • Local marriages give way to foreign ones
• Old American women better than slay mamas –Adebiyi
Many young Nigerian men are implementing whatsoever it takes to secure their immigration papers abroad. One of the more popular overtures is marriage between them and white women (usually older) after which they often severe the marriages. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA and SHOLA ADEBOWALE take a look at this growing trend
Joseph Isuofia, a Lagos secondary school lever, is one of Nigerians, who traveled abroad in their desperate bid to get out of the frustration and alleged hopelessness in the country, for a better life. Like other young Nigerians, he has done unimaginable things abroad in order to get his immigration papers and work permit in Finland, to make his stay in the Scandinavian country, a resounding success. Joseph had been in the habit of visiting Italy with his maternal uncle yearly for fun.
He thought Obi will forever be a boy. However, his father’s death changed his mentality. Being the first and only male child of his father, he entered the shoes of his father when his father died, leaving his three younger sisters and his lovely wife to Joseph to nocturne and play father figure role in their lives. He took a drastic turn and decided to take the bull by the horns. Again, the reality on the ground coerced him to disobey his uncle for once in order to make ends meet.
His uncle used to take him to Italy for fun and took him back accordingly without thinking of making him a permanent resident of Italy. On the straw that broke the camel’s back, he told his uncle who wanted to take him back to Nigeria after holidays that he wasn’t going with him and has made up his mind to fight the battles of life liberate his mother and younger ones from the grip of poverty.
In his response, his uncle did all he could to take him back, including threats of deportation and freezing his feeding allow ance, but he stood his ground, instead, he developed a thick skin and clinched to a female citizen of the land and made her his wife even though the lady is much older than him.
His marriage with his divorcee wife is currently blessed with a bouncing baby girl and the ultimately, immigration papers. The child was named Chimamanda, a name popular among Igbo stocks, which means my God will not fall. Thus, getting married to more elderly women and sometimes, contract marriages, is part of the peculiar things many hustlers who left the shores of Nigeria for greener pastures do abroad to make ends meet. They blame it on the poor state of infrastructures and high cost of living.
The economic hardships of the 80s and 90s saw an exodus of Nigerians leaving the country in a massive brain drain and current administration has worsened the epidemics. Embassies of nations like the United Kingdom and the United States of America are always busy, entertaining people with intention to leave the country for a better future. This led to an unpredictable problem of demand being greater than the supply.
One of the most popular schemes is the marriage between young Nigerian men and much older white women, in order to secure visas and immigration papers. The moment they hit their target, they severe the unions. In most cases, while they are on partial or contract marriages with the white women of their mothers’ age, they come back to Nigeria to marry real Nigerian wives, who as a general rule, cannot travel to stay with their husbands.
Before they travel, some of them are legally married at home while others have just done their introduction, the initial marriage rite to show the parents of the lady that they are interested in their daughters with plans to come back and take them but the white-woman factor changes the equation. While these acclaimed newly married women are perpetually keeping faith, waiting for their husbands’ return, some of them have their husbands spoil them with lengthy phone calls, gifts, clothing and cash; others are waiting endlessly without communication of any sort.
Patricia Chioma is a midwife and one of the ladies who desired to travel abroad by marrying a Yankee (American) man, unfortunately, few days after her introduction, her husband traveled abroad promising to complete the marriage rites and take her to the States upon return, but four years after, he is yet to visit Nigeria. Though he tried to keep the marriage afloat by regular communication and gifts, yet that wasn’t what Patricia envisaged before tying the knot. She needed somebody to be with, talk to, and share feeling with, even as she never lost focus of her travelling to the US
She complained bitterly, even when the husband usually sent her goodies from US. He bought ninety per cent of the clothes she used to wear, as he was bent on maintaining the relationship. Patricia’s dream of seeing her husband return in a grand style for a society wedding never happened, as her husband who was already married to a white woman didn’t return four years after the introduction. Known for her incessant complaints and appeal for ‘sexual healing’ from close pals, Pat who said ‘body no bi firewood,’ went all out, in search of a man who will do the matrimonial assignment abandoned by her husband in the past four years. When the handwriting on the wall was clear, she threw in the towel and said: “I can’t be staying like this. I’m a woman. You don’t know what I’m going through. I need a man in my life.
I need to satisfy my sexual urge. “For four years now, I have been like this. I want to end this relationship. Men are coming but for this baggage. I’m not interested in this marriage again. It’s not working. If I see another interested person, I will marry him.” These were her last sordid remarks on the marriage before she ended it up and married another man to put an end to this lifestyle of seeking and virtually begging pals to quench her burning emotions. More so, some of these guys go as far as breaking the relationships with these white women when the papers are out. Also, they sacrifice their marriages in Nigeria if it would cost them their immigration papers. Martins Erhabor is from Edo State. He had an introduction with his town’s woman, Ese and traveled to Malaysia. In Malaysia, he got interested in another woman who has been helping him.
They decided to go into marriage but this young man, when he got what he was looking for, he returned to Nigeria. He had told the woman that he was coming back but moved to another country as Malaysia does not issue anybody with permanent stay, not even with marriage. He secured papers behind his wife, Annie, and moved to Germany.
The white lady, who had been praying for him for safe trip home, had called countless times appealing with him to come back after three weeks, he told Annie that his coming back had elapsed. A month had gone and the young man ignored her in her emotional crisis, despite all the money the lady sent to him, when he claimed he could not come back due to paucity of fund. Some these Nigerians hustlers are sex slaves to the white women and to others, sex toys on the pretext that Africans ‘hammer’ well. They are called gigolos (men live by serving elderly women).
They ensure that their mistresses’ sexual needs are met. The white ladies jealously keep them to themselves and give them whatever they want. If you have a brother or male relatives, who usually calls and asks you to send him agbo, local libido enhancement concoctions on regular basis, hmmmm…, he may be one of those, who service white women for pay and immigration papers. Melvin Ovie, resident in Spain, is currently confused on what to do regard his local wife and foreign wife. He told Joan that his local wife is his sister.
The white woman knows Melvin’s wife, Rachael, as her sister in-law, whom she also calls to share memorable times she shares with her supposedly sister-inlaw not knowing she was speaking to her co-wife. He is confused whether to leave the local wife, mother of his daughter, or the whitewoman but the confusion is heightened because the white-woman is deliberately delaying his papers and the local wife is demanding to see him or quit the marriage. Of course, Melvin’s love and life, according to him, is his local wife, whom he will enjoy his wealth with afterwards. But the white lady doesn’t give him breathing space. Both of them go out together and come back together. The day he went to church alone and came back late, Joan locked him out for hours. As shouting or knowing will earn him another trouble from the neighbours, he called and called but she refused open the door.
What saved him was that he reasoned like a Nigerian, he is. He disconnected the light and heat forced her to open the door to know what was happing. Also, Joan doesn’t give him cash to spend instead, she pays for virtually everything Melvin needs and as a result, he hardly sends money or clothes or other material things to his home based wife. Sunday Telegraph has seen over 18 leaked photographs of young Nigerian men, who got married to older foreign women at the Ikoyi Registry in Lagos this year. A trader at the Registry said the development is now out of control, saying that some of the marriages, even when not supported by the grooms’ parents, other family members and friends will always throw their weight behind such marriage, which they see as a business venture that must yield profit.
Sequel to this, one can’t really say that such marriages are fantastic even when the local marriage prompted by love and care are bed of roses. With the way the trend is turning out, can it be safely assumed that inter-race marriages between younger men and older women are usually a smooth sail without consequence?
Young Nigerian men are seemed to be the target of old European, American and Asian women in need of toy boys. There have been increasing cases of such marriages online, where men and women propose to their spouses on Skype, facebook and other social media platforms. Pictures of young Nigerian men being joined in ‘business matrimony’ with older foreign women with an age difference as wide as 30 years, are also everywhere on the net. If there were doubts that physical attraction could play a role in the choice of a lover, one would need to hear Angela Nwachukwu, a 63- year-old British grandmother speak of her boy, a 27-year-old Nigerian simply identified as ‘CJ’. “He was so handsome, with big, brown eyes and a body to match,” she said.
It was learnt that six months after her marriage crashed and she became lonely and isolated, Angela found a friend’s request from Nwachukwu on Facebook, which she accepted. Their conversation progressed rapidly until it culminated in exchange of marital vows. In spite of their age difference and distance between them, it was learnt that CJ popped the ‘will you marry me’ question to the British grandmother via Skype. The couple later wedded in Nigeria and had only seen each other twice because Nwachukwu was denied a tourist visa by the UK immigration authorities on grounds of insufficient financial backing. Mrs. Nwachukwu said she had spent more than £20,000 on the wedding and flights as well as litigation to enforce her husband’s right to visit her in the UK.
Trending on the social media these days are pictures of Nigerian toy boys proudly displaying their marital accomplishments with European and American ladies. In May this year, the story of a young Nigerian man estimated to have got married in his 20s made the rounds, as he celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with a much older European woman. Although the age of the woman in question was not stated, the photos estimate of the woman’s age could not be less than 40, based on her physical appearance.
The groom, identified simply as Jonny, took to his social media page on May 24 to wish himself and his much older wife, identified as Brenda Skala, a happy sixth wedding anniversary. Tagged: “My special day with a special number #6thanniversary,” Jonny wrote on Instragram, with Brenda also responding, “My dream come true love!” Better than slay mamas. If you have doubts that older European or American ladies could be better than ‘slay mamas,’ ask Muiz Adebiyi, a Nigerian man married to Susan Smith, an older American lady.
“When Adebiyi celebrated the second marriage anniversary of his union with Ms. Smith, not a few Nigerians tonguelashed him, prompting him to respond to the critics via an interview, describing them as ‘haters.’ “While he would not disclose the age difference between him and his wife, he said he was attracted to her because of her calm nature, which made her a better choice than many ‘slay mamas.’ “We had known each other for two years before we decided to get married three years after,” Adebiyi, a footballer and car dealer gleefully announced.
“There were issues, but our family members later understood that age is just a number and that love does not have limit. We are quite in love and happy with ourselves. I never convinced anyone. I got happiness from what I did.” Nigerians are now notorious for doing whatever it takes to go abroad. Apart from marriage scam, Nigerians have found other ways just to get their papers abroad. The high cost of living has made Nigerians to migrate to other parts of the world to start a new life.
Sunday Extra
Why I fell out with Amaechi, by Magnus Abe
Senator Magnus Abe represents Rivers South-East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the APC crisis in Rivers State, his disagreement with the Minister of Transport, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi and why the APC senators cannot impeach the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, among others
What is your impression about the APC governorship primary in Rivers State?
I think everybody in the country knows that the case is not about Senator Abe. What happened is that when the structures of the party were being set up, members of the party who paid money to the party to contest for positions of the party, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, deliberately denied them the opportunity of participating in the congresses of the party because of the reason that he said that they were not loyal to him. So, they were not even given forms; they were not allowed to participate. So, they went to court. That’s the foundation of the crisis in the party.
So, there is nowhere you will take that case to and it will be decided any differently from how it has been decided. And when the court gave the first order, that listen, don’t do this because you have collected their money, they started calling the court names. They went on TV and said that they will not obey the court, that the court is Governor Nyesom Wike’s court and said all sorts of things which are very uncomplimentary and irresponsible. Now, when the court was to give the order, people went and attacked the court physically, to stop the court from making that order. So, there is nowhere you will bring reasonable people to look at these facts and they will give judgement against people who have done nothing wrong. It is not possible. So, that is what the court exists for, to ensure that people cannot blatantly come out and cheat other people with impunity. If that happens, where do you want these people to go to? That’s why they are in court. So, I don’t believe that there is any judge that will have these facts and these people will come to the person crying and the person will tell them to go away I can’t help you because these people are powerful people. If the court can’t do what is right, how will the country survive? So, it is not about me, it is about justice, and then people proceeded to act as if what the court was saying was immaterial. They went ahead and conducted the congresses and the court voided it; they still went ahead, used the same delegates to conduct primaries. Now the court has voided it. The problem in Rivers APC was avoidable; it was unnecessary. It was totally uncalled for. There is no time anybody has made any problem. All that people have simply said is, we are members of this party, allow us to participate in the affairs of the party; and the minister says no.
What do you think will happen to those who don’t have money to go to court in this kind of circumstance because going to court requires money?
Well, in a democracy, there is nothing like somebody who does not have the strength to go to court. The law is not a charity; the law won’t just come to your house to help you. You have to take your case and your grievances to court. So, it is expected that in a democracy of this nature or in any ordered society, when you have grievances you go to court. So, if you can’t hire a lawyer, you can’t go to court to file your case then there is no way the system can help you. And there are different kinds of complaints. If people had been allowed to participate in the process, and they are cheated in the process of that participation, they will still be upset. But that is even a different kind of case. This is a case of people who are deliberately being shut out of the system.
Is this not a dent on your party that is preaching integrity, transparency and war against corruption?
It is a big dent on the party, and that’s why we are saying that the party must do everything possible to make amends in a situation like this because a political party supposed to have issues, grievances because it is a platform for contending interests, aspirations and to handle differences. So, when a party fails to develop a clear internal mechanism for dealing with grievances, it bubbles out, and I think that’s what’s happening in this case because at any given time the party could have called these people to say no, what they did to you was wrong; go back and do it this way. But that was not what was done. Rather, every action that was taken by the leadership was to further rub the faces of these people in the mud. And then when the court tried to intervene on their behalf, they brought that same behavior to the court, and started trying to rubbish the court. So, that’s the situation.
You were at once in the same political camp with Rotimi Amaechi. At what point did the two of you part ways?
We parted ways at the point when I said that I want to run for governor, and the minister said no, you can’t run; I won’t let you run. That’s our difference as far as I know. Every other thing is academic. And I didn’t say I must be governor, I said, allow me to run. Let me present myself and then let the people decide. If they say they don’t want me, I will support whoever they want. But even at that, you said no, I should not even present myself. I wondered why we should do that because this is a party of change. So, I said that I will fight for the right to present myself, and I have. And in the direct primaries that was organised by the party in Rivers State, over one hundred and forty-five human beings (145,000) human beings, card carrying members of APC came out to vote for me. That’s a ringing endorsement. I don’t see how you can discount the views of all those people, and they are there, they are alive, they are not going back.
It seems that the problem between you and Amaechi is a disagreement between a godfather and a godson. What is your take on the influence of god-fatherism in Nigerian politics?
You see, god-fatherism is a term. If we work together, and we share common aspiration, somebody has to lead; it is not a big deal. But whoever is in front should know that those behind him are also human beings. They have feelings, they have hopes, they have aspirations and they must be respected. When you respect people, you can be a godfather. People are happy with the godfather because the godfather takes care of everybody. If you are being maltreated, these people didn’t have to go to court, they can come to the godfather and express their griev ances, and will say to them, no, they can’t treat you like that you are my people; that’s what the godfather does. So, if you have a good godfather, people will be happy to have a godfather. But if you have a bad godfather then people will rebel. That’s what it is.
Governor Nyesom Wike is seen as a political Iroko in Rivers; if you eventually get the ticket of your party, do you have what it takes to confront him at the polls?
You know some times I don’t want to respond to certain things because if I say certain thing I may say it in a way that I might be misunderstand. What makes him an Iroko? He is a governor; so he has money, he has power, he has structures. That’s what he has but I believe in the power of the people. So, whatever an Iroko there is, let the Iroko be peaceful; let us allow the people of Rivers State to say who they want. If you can have 10 Irokos, if they want Iroko, fine they can have it but if they want somebody else give them an opportunity. That’s all I keep fighting for.
So, I will fight for that within the APC, and I will fight for that in the general elections. If that state should be peaceful and Rivers people should be allowed to say what they want, if they say they don’t want me, I congratulate whoever they want. But if they say they want me, nobody should carry guns and money and try to intimidate the people and say they want Iroko. What Iroko? They want service; they want a government that knows them and respects them. They want a government that is visionary, proactive and identifies with their needs and aspirations.
They don’t want a government where only the governor is getting award. Everybody wants to get awards in their own life. So, they want a government that will make it possible for their own children to get awards too. I think that’s what Rivers people want, and I know because I have worked with them and they know me. I believe that in any election in which the Rivers people are given an opportunity to decide and they decide in a peaceful, calm, free and fair atmosphere, I will respect the wishes of the people.
The APC is currently enmeshed in serious crises across the country, especially as a fallout of the just concluded primaries. Some members are accusing your National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole of being responsible for the trouble. Do you agree with this view?
Well, party administration is not a tea party; it is a very complex undertaking. There are a lot of crises in the party but that is because this is a ruling party. So, the kind of fight people will put up in the APC to get the nomination of the party is not the same as what you have in APGA or in PDP. So, you have to understand that this is a ruling party, the largest party in Africa. This is the party that wins elections; this is the party that swept out PDP from office.
So, there is something to fight for and that’s why people are fighting. But you must understand that a lot of challenges in the APC predate the chairmanship of Oshiomhole, in fairness to him. I also feel that some of the things we try to introduce, if we had stood by them firm enough, some of the challenges would have been reduced because they would have no choice than to follow what was said, because what the President and the chairman wanted is direct primaries but governors felt that that was a way of trying to undermine their powers; and they are a very powerful block within the party.
You now have a situation where they say, okay, where there is governor, they won’t do direct, where there is governor, they will do direct, and then the thing become confusing and that’s where it is. So, if we had agreed on one thing and gotten everybody in the party from governor to councilor to respect what we have agreed, I think that yes, we would have had a little bit of confusion but it would have been a much more ordered process.
But again, you must give it to the All Progressives Congress; this is the first political party that is coming out to make people participation and giving power back to the people an important objective of the party. We may not have achieved it in this particular exercise but at least we have committed to it. We have given Nigerians a taste of what is possible. That’s why everywhere you here people taking about direct and indirect because we have made the point that the views of the people should count. But for me, I don’t think the issue is whether it is direct or indirect, I think the issue is giving people equal opportunity; giving people a fair chance, giving people a process that enjoys the confidence of every participant, that is free, fair, credible and effective. If that understanding is there that everybody is being subjected in the same way that I am being subjected, I think everybody will be satisfied.
You are a lawyer and politician too, representing the people. President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced Executive Order 6 that is causing anxiety and uproar in the country because of its perceived infringement on the constitutional rights and liberties of the citizens. What is your take on this?
The Executive Order is not a big deal. I think what is a big deal is the fact that it is coming at this political time, and so people want to make politics out of it. If the President had done this two years ago, nobody will whimper. It is an order and the courts are there. If you are not satisfied you go and challenge it; if you want a basis upon which he did it, you go to court and challenge it. It is not a big deal; they have been seizing people’s passport when they are under investigation for money laundering and other offences. This is a political season and so PDP wants to capitalize on anything the President does to show Nigerians that they should go to PDP, that’s what it is.
In other words, are you saying that the Executive Order is ill-timed?
No, the President should do his work whether politics is going on or not but the point I am making is that the reason thing is being politicized is because we are in the political season. So, the President too should stand his ground because there are people who support him for what he is doing. You can’t please everybody; he is doing his job. Those who are affected should allow the courts to do their own job; they should go to court and challenge it.
What I know is that if you look at the list, it is not a big deal because it is not people that Buhari prosecuted; they are not people that Buhari has issues with. Some of these people have been under investigation for ten years before Buhari got here. And EFCC is looking for a way to recover money from them and stop them from moving money and all that. So, they tell them to stay in the country while these issues are on. If they are not satisfied, they can go to court. But I don’t think that it is Buhari’s problem.
When you resumed, Nigerians thought that one of your priorities would be to impeach Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki based on earlier threats by the APC leadership and senators but more than two weeks after resumption there is nothing like that; what’s happening?
Well, the plan to impeach Saraki was there but the numbers are not there. There is a constitutional provision for impeaching the Senate President. If we meet that provision today, we will impeach him today. But if we don’t meet the provision, the Senate has to run.
You mean you have not given up on it?
No, it is a party directive now; the party said we should impeach him. It wasn’t hidden; it was announced on national television, and I am a member of the party. So, we are ready to obey the directive but we just have to get the numbers and do it constitutionally. So, if we don’t have the numbers, the Senate has to run.
But like I said at the beginning, we are not happy that a PDP member is presiding over the Senate where we have the majority. So, it is a point of discomfort to all of us who are members of the All Progressives Congress. But be that as it may, the Senate belongs to the Federal Republic of Nigeria; it does not belong to the APC and it does not belong to the PDP. So, there are rules for the Senate, and Bukola Saraki is a senator.
So, under the rules of the Senate, he is entitled to run the Senate. So, if we are going to remove him, we have to do that under the rules of the Senate. We have to have two-thirds, and that’s where we are. The party directive is there and we acknowledge it but until we get the required number, the Senate must continue to run.
Is there anything in the law book or in the rule book, that stipulates that the majority party must produce the President of the Senate?
Any senator can be elected as a presiding officer; there is no law or rule that says that presiding officers must come from the majority party. In the constitution of Nigeria, any one of us can be elected to the office of the Senate President.
Then why do you want to impeach Saraki because he is in the minority party?
Is democracy not a game of number? Will you allow somebody with a lesser number to be declared a winner in an election? You won’t now. So, the right thing is that if we have our way we will not allow Saraki to preside but while we are in the Senate, the Senate is for all senators. We can’t do anything that will make the Senate not to work for Nigeria. He is a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and we APC senators are senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, if we have the numbers to change him, we will do that. If we don’t have the number to change him, then we have to support him to run the Senate for the benefit of Nigerians.
There were occasions under this democracy when less than two-thirds majority impeached Speakers of some state assemblies. What do you say about that?
Not in the Senate; this is a national institution. You see, anything you do here impacts on Nigeria all across the world. They did that in Plateau, Ekiti and other places but you can’t bring Nigeria before the world and rubbish us. So, we can’t do that in the Senate for the sake of Nigeria. If we are going to do anything in the Senate, I will append my signature only to something that is constitutional and in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; I will not support anything that is unconstitutional.
