Welcome to November! I believe the health of everyone must have been supernaturally restored all through the month of October, 2018. This month, we shall be exploring the various operations and dimensions of the Holy Spirit.

To start with, this week, we shall examine the topic: How the Holy Spirit Empowers for Exploits! From scriptures, we recognise that the anointing of the Holy Spirit, among others, empowers the redeemed to command exploits .

For instance, Jesus Christ who was a carpenter’s son for thirty years was without an identity.

However, when He returned in the power of the Holy Spirit, He was loaded with divinity and the Bible records that His fame went throughout all Judea and to all the regions roundabout(Luke 4:18- 19/37, 7:17). We also saw in scriptures how 120 fearful disciples, who hid in the Upper room after the death of Jesus, commanded exploits in Jerusalem and around the world after being empowered by the Holy Ghost (John 20:19-22; Acts 2:1-41).

Furthermore, it is important to know that at redemption, we possess greater potentials than all the Old Testaments saints such as Daniel, Abraham, Joseph, etc. Concerning the potentials of His disciples and every redeemed child of God (Matthew 11:11; see also Genesis 12:3; Galatians 3:29).

Also, Jesus said: Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father (John 14:12). That means we are also ordained to manifest greater exploits than Jesus and we saw this in scriptures when Peter’s shadow healed the sick but Jesus’ shadow didn’t.

That is what redemption guarantees. However, it is important to note that though we are candidates for exploits at redemption, we cannot manifest exploits without the empowerment of the Holy Ghost.

How, then, does the Holy Spirit Empower us for Exploits?

• The Holy Spirit is the Spirit of Wisdom and Understanding: It is important to recognise that the Spirit of wisdom is not the spirit of wise talks, but the Spirit of mighty deeds.

This is because mighty words are accessible from the schools of psychology and philosophy but the Spirit of wisdom is the Spirit of mighty works. (Matthew 13:54; Luke 4:18- 19). Wise talks are cheap; it is wise deeds that are scarce.

The Bible says: The LORD by wisdom hath founded the earth; by understanding hath he established the heavens (Proverbs 3:19).

Thus, it is by the Spirit of wisdom that creation came to be and is sustained. In the same vein, when that Spirit comes upon a man, it makes him of quick understanding and he commands exploits cheaply.

• The Holy Spirit isthe Spirit of Servant-hood: Let’s recognise that serving God’s interest requires the Spirit of servant-hood for continuity, sustenance, steadfastness and maintenance of the tempo.

Concerning Jesus, the Bible says: Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men.

