How to curb medical tourism, by Oseni

Dr. Saliu Oseni is the chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch. In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses some of the factors limiting the expansion of Nigerian Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), recommends key actions to move the scheme forward, and suggests activities to reduce medical tourism, among others

The Nigerian Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has failed to expand coverage to include more Nigeria. Why is this so?

We have countries in west Africa that are achieving this, even including Ghana so it is achievable but we are not there yet.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) covers only the federal institutions and its said to have achieved about five per cent coverage. Meanwhile, the real target is about 15 per cent, which means that we are far, far behind the target. The reality is that the things that are put in place have to be made to work; the government still has a lot of work to do. We also need to expand the coverage of the scheme. This is why the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is recommending the review of the scheme to determine how far we have we gone, where are we, and what else can we do to move forward.

What are those things that should be done to move forward in expanding the NHIS?

Part of what we need to do to move forward is to involve the informal sector. A lot of states are trying to do what we call community health financing, like what the Lagos State Government is trying to do with their health insurance scheme. Some other states have started something that is similar to that.

What do you have to say about the current state of the NHIS?

The reality is we have a lot of politics going on and health cannot be politicised that is what I can say.

Let government to the needful at the right time, in the right place and monitor what we do. Polices are there that can give us results. People should look at these policies and ensure their implementation. The stake holders should be involved and they should be allowed to do what they want to do.

Many consumers of health services have lost confidence in Nigerian health system. What’s your take on this?

I think the real problem is not about confidence in our health care delivery. Most of this people that die if you go and look well to who attended to them overseas they are doctors from Nigeria that are treating them over there. If the governments provided the same condition of service, the same environment, the same facilities, doctors here will do much better. The reality is that we need to stop medical tourism. Patients seeking care outside Nigeria should for only services that are not available here. The truth of the matter is what you are going to get there is here.

Many patients on medical tourism take pride in going to die abroad. They are not going abroad for treatment because we don’t have the manpower here. We have the manpower; when you talk of any specialty we have the manpower. We have medical professionals that are out there that are willing to come back home.

This is what India did; a lot of their doctors in diaspora went back home. Their government provided funds for them to establish and that is why a lot of people are going over there for medical tourism now.

We have tried to do medical tourism here but the frustration of the government have not allowed it to be successful. Look at the Cardiac Centre in Gbagada, the extension of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). It didn’t even start operation, talk less of living up to expectation in terms of service delivery.

Government needs to the right thing at the right time in the right place. The people that are going for medical tourism are doing it for their own pleasure; it is not because they don’t have medical facilities in this country where they can access care.

On the contrary, we have government facilities that can provide what they are going to look for out there. The reality is that we need to stop medical tourism so that people can come and put what is needed into the health system of this country.

When you talk about limiting medical tourism, is it by imposing a ban or providing enabling environment?

Governments should provide enabling environment so that what we have here will work but if people have to leave, they should be justified properly that the persons really need that service and that such service is not available here.

For instance, if you claim our own health system is bad and based on that you are going to enjoy another health system then you should be penalised.

A lot of countries are coming up with punishable offences with respect to medial policy. Such medical tourism could amount to wasting government money, which can be spent here for us to have something better.

The Lagos State Government recently did something similar to that. It limited the civil account for persons that travel out of the country for medical tourism. We need to really justify why you are going out but most of the time what we have here is people go out there for medical tourism and for services that can be sourced from the country.

Sir one of the major reasons why people still go for medical tourism is having to deal with acute shortage of bed space for critically ill people, often leading to delay in accessing urgently needed care. What’s your take on this?

You see the reality is that the governments, too need to key into a public private partnership (PPP). We need a private participation in care provision. The ratio of doctor to patient, which is about one doctor to 6,000 patients or more in this country is extremely high.

In some areas it’s as much as one doctor to 10,000 patients because in such area, they have one doctor covering almost a whole territory. The reality there is that if they provide the enabling environment services will be better in those areas, resulting in people accessing care there instead of them coming to a place like LASUTH that is persistently filled up with large numbers of patients.

There is very little we can do about that but if governments actually create an avenue for a public private participation (PPP) patients can go to nearby private facilities and still get the same quality service that could be got from LASUTH. That is where insurance comes in. Once you have health insurance then the payment for the bills will be regulated and once the bill is regulated, irrespective of where you are going to, you will still pay close to the same bill.

So, subsidy will come from the government and those private facilities which will help the patients. If we have patients that need attention from government and there is no bed space, a nearby private facility can be an annex of that public facility but what we have today is a situation where those in authority are trying to kill the private facilities.

