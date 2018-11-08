I inherited a mismanaged Nigeria- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that he inherited a mind blogging mismanaged Nigeria under the previous governments.

The President, while receiving a group from the South-East part of the country under the aegis of One-on-One Nigeria, Tuesday night at the presidential villa, said: “We are trying to organize the country.”

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted the president as saying that, “The extent of mismanagement we met when we came was mind-boggling.”

“Many times, I have spoken about the tremendous resources available to us between 1999 and 2014, and how it was frittered away. If only they had used just 25 per cent of it on infrastructure, road, rail or power, Nigerians would mind their own businesses, and not bother about whoever was in power. The casualty figure on our roads daily is simply scandalous. No wonder they are in opposition now, despite all the power they thought they had.”

The group, led by Chief Chido Obidiegwu, said it had keenly observed the strides of the Buhari administration nationwide, particularly in the South-East, “and it is now time to return the favour.”

According to Obidiegwu: “We have seen the work being done on the long-abandoned Second Niger Bridge. Roads are being constructed in many parts of the region and we believe there is every reason to support you for a second term.”

Describing President Buhari as the “grandfather of war against indiscipline and corruption, nightmare of insurgents, Mr Food Security, consolation to pensioners, and Mr. Frugality,” the group said it was going to mobilize South-easterners to massively vote for him, believing that one good turn would then deserve another in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...