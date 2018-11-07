I Killed My Mother, Slept With Her Corpse For Money Ritual- 18 Year Old Boy

An-18-year-old boy, Samuel Akpobome Emobor, has made startling revelations about how he hacked his mother to death and slept with her corpse in the process.

He confessed that the abominable act which had drawn the ire of both family members and members of the public was for money ritual.

The Oghara born indigene in Etiope West local government area of Delta State had carried out the act at a rented apartment in Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area where he and his mother lived before the ugly incident last week.

He told newsmen while being paraded along with others at the State Police Command headquarters in Benin, the state capital, Samuel said he tempted to commit the act by a ritualist, simply named One Love.

The ritualist who is now on the run, according to Samuel, sells drugs within the community.

The drug seller turned ritualist had told the boy to kill his mother, cut off his fingers and ear respectively for which he was also promised to receive N50, 000 cash.

He said, “I wanted to use my mother for ritual. I am 18 years old. My father is dead. It was one man called One Love that told me to use my mother for money ritual. He promised to give me N50, 000 if I killed my mother and sleep with her. He said I should cut my mother’s ear and fingers and bring them to him.

“I wanted to cut the ears and fingers before the people came in. I slept with my mother only once. I pressed my mother’s neck to kill her while she was sleeping. The One Love sells drugs. He put something inside the drink he gave and he told me to go and kill my mother.

“The day I went to his (drug dealer’s) house with policemen, the man has run away. I hail from Oghara. I work in a pure water factory,” he explained.

“I now feel very bad because I was beaten badly by people. I did what the ritualist told me.”

Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

