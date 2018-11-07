Metro and Crime
I killed my neighbour because I don’t forgive easily –Suspect
A suspected murderer, Garba Maru, yesterday said he killed his neighbour, Umar Mohammed, because of accumulated grievances.
He said: “I’m a Fulani man I hardly forgive somebody that offends me; I will always remember and ready to kill the person at any given time. I am such a person that if you wrong me in January if I see you in December I will retaliate.”
Maru, of Kokani village, Fulani Camp, New Bussa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State was arrested by the police for the alleged murder.
Maru was trailed and arrested by the police operatives attached to Borgu Division on a tip-off while trying to escape.
The suspect was said to have killed the neighbour, Umar Mohammed, with a machete over undisclosed accumulated misunderstanding between them for some time.
It was learnt that Hassan Mohammed of Kokani village, Fulani Camp in New Bussa had earlier reported that his elder brother, Umar Mohammed, was in the market when the suspect and a man, Dan-Muzua, both of same address, called him to come back to their camp, but on his way Maru engaged him in a fight and killed him.
It was learnt that during the fight, the suspect cut his victim several times, leading to his death.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect confessed to the crime.
Abubakar said the operatives recovered from him one machete.
He added the matter would be charged to court after investigation.
‘We planned our madam’s kidnap because she is wicked’
Detectives attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Lagos State Command, have arrested three suspected kidnappers while attempting to abduct a businesswoman.
The suspects, Emmanuel Okemayi (27), Austin Anyia (30) and Awosola Adewale (32), told the police that they decided to kidnap the woman, who is their boss, because she was wicked and did not take care of them very well.
The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters, Ikeja, said Okemayi, Anyia and Adewale had concluded arrangement to kidnap the businesswoman, Ijeoma Eze-Okafor, before the FSARS operatives were directed to infiltrate them.
He said: “On October 19, about 8p.m., the suspects requested for arms, ammunition and vehicle from the FSARS agents while the suspects sent photographs of the target, details of her vehicle and other information to the FSARS team.
“Unknown to the suspects, they were dealing with policemen. It took the suspects 10 days to plan the kidnapping. However, on D Day, October 29, the suspects surfaced and were immediately arrested.”
During interrogation, it was revealed that two of the suspects were both employed as drivers to the victim and victim’s husband respectively.
Edgal said the third suspect, Adewale, had collected N10,000 from the drivers to enable him hire a native doctor who would protect them after the operation.
He added: “The suspects said the plan to kidnap their employer was as a result of her wickedness and her attitude towards them.”
DPO tear-gassed me after reporting a rapist –Teenage victim
A 15-year-old rape victim (name withheld) yesterday told an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to Anthony Police Station ‘tear gassed’ her eyes after reporting a rapist at the station.
The victim told the court that the DPO blamed her for allowing herself to be raped after she narrated how a 25-year-old man, Afis Akande, raped her in front of his friend.
While being led in evidence by the state prosecuting counsel, Inumidun Solarin, the victim said the DPO put tear gas in her eyes and also attempted to do same on her private part but she begged profusely before she was let go.
The minor, who was a JSS 2 student at the time of the incident, said she was raped on September 5, 2015 at a building construction site, Anthony Village.
She said: “I attend Anthony Senior High School. As of 2015, I was 15 years old. I was in JSS 2 then and I know the defendant, Akande.
“I was on my way back from church and stopped at a shop to buy some items when I met Akande. He approached me and asked why I refused to answer him while he was calling me. I told him that I don’t answer people I don’t know.
“He then replied that he knows me very well including my mother and my uncle, and asked me to follow him to his house. He asked me to take whatever I wanted from the mallam’s shop that he would pay but I refused.
“When he pressed further, I finally agreed and collected a sachet of milk. He paid for the milk. Thereafter, he told me to come and greet my uncle who he claimed was in his house and I agreed.
“We boarded a tricycle that took us to Westex in Gbagada. When we got there, we crossed over to a water corporation pipe. The place was looking strange and immediately I became scared and started wondering if he was a ‘ritualist’.
“So I fearfully asked him about my uncle but he said I shouldn’t worry that we were almost at his place. When we got to his place, I refused going inside the house, so I stood outside and asked him about my uncle. He didn’t reply but immediately grabbed my hand and started touching my buttocks and my breast.
“I started struggling to free myself and begged him to leave me or I would scream. But he wouldn’t listen. So I asked him to allow me go home but he dragged me to a corner at the compound, under a tree.
“I began struggling my pants with him while he was twisting my hand and using the other to remove my pants. When he finally succeeded, he raped me.
“After having sexual intercourse with me, I begged him to take me home but he still refused saying he wasn’t yet satisfied. In the process, a man whom he simply called ‘Emir’ walked in and I ran to him, half dressed, for help.
“I begged the man to help me but unknown to me, he was Akande’s friend. Akande told Emir that he wasn’t satisfied with the first round that he wanted more. Instead of Emir to help me, he told me that since his friend was unsatisfied I must allow him finish what he started.”
The victim also said that she cried aloud but no one could hear her and that Akande’s friend also joined in touching her breast and buttocks which almost gave her a heart attack.
“Emir also touched my breast and buttocks. He told me to remove all my clothes so that his friend would get his due satisfaction. He even called me a prostitute and I told him I wasn’t.
“Akande then bounced on me again, removed all my clothes and had sex with me again.
“It was now a man, probably a neighbour that came and rescued me. I now went to report at the Anthony Police Station.
“When I got to station and narrated what had happened to me, the DPO began to abuse me and called me a prostitute. The DPO said that I am a prostitute for following the man to his house. He said it was my fault.
“The DPO now brought out something (tear gas) from his table and sprayed it into my eyes while abusing me with several names.
“He even wanted to apply tear gas on my private part until I begged him with my whole heart and he left me. I was thereafter given a paper to write my statement and the matter was transferred to Panti.
“My mother was also invited to the station and made a statement too. I also wrote a statement at Panti,” victim narrated as she sobbed.
After listening to the sorrowful testimony of the victim, the defence counsel, Mr. Worer Ogbugbaka, told the court that he wanted to withdraw his appearance from the case.
Justice Sybil Nwaka thereafter adjourned the matter till January 30 for continuation of trial.
Inspector found dead inside pit
A police inspector, Samuel Onwuerigho, 51, attached to Police Mobile Force, Mopol 22, Lagos State, has been found dead inside a borrow pit on Ekwuoma Road, Owerri Olubo, Delta State.
Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Joy Onwuerigho, told a family member that her husband left their Dominion Estate at Iyana-Iyesi, Sango area of Ogun State home on September 13, without informing her.
Another relative, Mr. Joel Obuseh, reported the incident at Galilee Division in Delta State. Obuseh explained that Onwuerigho passed through his Owerri Olubo house about 1a.m. on September 14.
He recollected that Onwuerigho told him that he was on his way to Ubulu-Uku, a nearby village. Obuseh also told the police that Onwuerigho’s wife called him on the phone that her husband left home without informing her.
He said: “Onwuerigho’s wife said that she had not heard from her husband almost a week now. She said that she has searched everywhere for him. She later received a phone call, asking her to return to the village for further searching. It was after the wife arrived at the village that a search was commenced and Onwuerigho’s decomposing body was found inside a burrow pit. His remains were seen in the pit without any external injury on the body.”
The corpse of the policeman was later evacuated by the police and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy while a police source said investigation into the incident was ongoing.
