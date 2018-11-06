Arts & Entertainments
Idris Elba named People mag’s ‘sexiest man alive’
Actor Idris Elba, who James Bond fans are campaigning to be the next person to play 007, was named the sexiest man alive on Monday by People magazine.
The London-born actor, 46, said he didn’t believe it when the magazine told him.
“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” Elba told the celebrity publication.
“Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”
One of Britain’s best-known stars, Elba won a Golden Globe for his lead role in BBC television detective series “Luther”, played a Norse god in “Thor” and appeared in U.S. television series “The Wire.”
Other actors and singers who have been given the title by the magazine’s editors in recent years include Blake Shelton, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, George Clooney and Channing Tatum.
Only two other non-white men – African-American star Denzel Washington in 1996 and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose mother is Samoan and whose father is black Canadian, in 2016 – have won the title since People started the feature in 1985.
Fans have been campaigning for Elba, the son of African immigrants to Britain, to take over from Daniel Craig as secret agent James Bond in the lucrative movie franchise after the next Bond film, due for release in 2020.
Elba in August stoked the rumour that he was set to become the first black actor to play Bond when he posted a cryptic message on Twitter using one of the character’s best-known lines – “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”
Days later, he flatly denied it was going to happen, however.
Elba appears on the cover of a special double issue of People that arrives on newsstands on Friday. People.com/sexiestmanalive2018 (Reuters/NAN)
Literature
MWANGA: An experience of the senses
On Sunday, the 11th of November 2018, the panoramic hall of The Civic Center Lagos will play host to the creme de la creme of the society and esteemed personalities as they gather for the hugely anticipated official grand unveiling of Mwanga Africa – Home of bespoke scented candles and diffusers.
Following its launch earlier in October, the bespoke candles and Diffusers has seen an unprecedented but unsurprising embrace by society’s lovers of endearing sweet smells embedded in the products.
At the event which is strategically fixed for a Sunday to give guests a restful and serene ambience, the pop-up store will open its doors to scents lovers in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Speaking on the launch, Founder/CEO, Mwanga Africa, Omoyeni Disu explained that guests are in for a memorable experience of a lifetime. In her words she said,
“I am launching an experience, a different kind of happy, my candles bear messages of love, light and happiness and its available in various flavors – Strawberry Shortcake, Hazelnut Coffee, Sparkling Pomelo, Watermelon, Coconut Lime Verbana, Mango & Tangerine mention a few.”
Fashion
Day 1: The GTBank Fashion Weekend, Meet the Runway Designers
Hard work, creativity and passion, punctuated by the clicking of heels, define a single moment on the GTBank Fashion Weekend Runway Show. On Saturday, November 10th, and Sunday, November 11th, 2018, thousands of guests will be entertained by this single moment as indigenous and internationally renowned designers showcase their brands on the runway.
These are the designers slated for Day 1 of the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend:
Ituen Basi
Ituen Basi’s 2009 collection brought back the proliferation of the Oleku trend which led to the new wave of the Ankara interpretation all around Nigeria and even beyond the shores of Africa. Ituen’s unique use of Ankara has made her the go-to designer for celebrities and fashionistas in search of something beautifully African
Sukeina – Omar Salam
Omar Salam is the Senegalese-born designer behind SUKEINA, a global fashion brand worn by the some of the best dressed women in the world. He studied fashion at the prestigious Parsons School of Design and has created 8 exquisite collections which strike a resemblance to wearable art.
Romeo Hunte
Romeo Hunte is a self-named lifestyle brand. His collection consists of outerwear pieces that have a mix of cool-girl denim designs and everyday style for the fashion forward-guy. Romeo’s design has been worn by Hollywood A-listers like Beyoncé and Gabrielle Union.
Gozel Green – Sylvia Enekwe and Olivia Jude-Okoji
Sylvia Enekwe and Olivia Jude-Okoji are the brains behind the budding Label, Gozel Green, established in the year 2010. Growing up in the eastern part of Nigeria, Enugu, they were tremendously inspired by their art-loving parents, and their immediate environment. These inspirations birthed Gozel Green and thus paved way for artistry, originality and timelessness as their forefront design aesthetics.
Clive Rundel
Clive’s creations are well-known both locally and abroad, adored by bold and fearless women for their charismatic charm. Today, Clive Rundle has established his name as one of the forefathers of contemporary fashion design in South Africa.
Adama Paris – Adama Amanda Ndiaye
Adama Amanda Ndiaye is the brain behind Adama Paris, which celebrates the multicultural, elegant, and versatile woman. Her work has been featured in magazines sunch as Vogue, Elle, CR Fashion Book and worn by celebrities like Teyana Taylor.
David Tlale
Proclaimed as South Africa’s kind of Fashion, David Tlale designs are known to employ unpredictable use of fabric, color and texture, David’s designs have been grazing the runways of NYFW from 2008 till date.
Arts & Entertainments
Nuance: Butler’s first solo in Nigeria opens at Temple Muse
A solo exhibition of exceptional works by Victor Butler, a leading international artist from Ghana, opened to the public at Temple Muse on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Titled ‘Nuance’, the highly anticipated exhibition, curated by SMO Contemporary Art, showcases 23 paintings on canvas and two prints which draw us into Butler’s multilayered landscapes of myriad perspectives, subtly referencing traditional narratives in surreal spaces influenced mathematics, science and natural history. ‘Nuance’ is a one-of-a-kind journey of discovery into Butler’s world, exploring the meaning of community, culture, time and space, permanence versus relevance.
It is Butler’s first exhibition in Nigeria and shows the breadth of his signature surrealist style, celebrating relationships on the personal, family and community level. Butler speaks to the soul and identity of African communities as they draw on ancestral roots within futuristic mindscapes which reference cultural identity and traditions vis-à-vis the need to preserve and conserve the natural world. Butler invites his viewers to stop and look below the surface at issues, which he references through arid worlds revealing intertwined forms and rich textures which speak volumes once they are recognised in the shadows.
In Witnesses, Butler paints an abstract sea of faces with interwoven eyes, each fixing their stare on the same scene but with different interpretations, looks, and depth of reasoning; some faces appear complete, while others have either one or two eyes missing or altogether lack the ability to speak in mouthless faces. In Interrupted we see the subtle dynamics within a group of six women dressed identically, casting questioning looks in the same direction, as if disturbed in mid-sentence. Born in 1964, Butler is a selftaught artist with over 30 years of studio practice. His works have been exhibited internationally including in Canada, England, France and the United States.
He studied medicine and has worked at the cutting edge of auto mechanics, information technology, and furniture design. His impressive painting technique and deeply philosophical approach to life is evident in his surrealist style and subject matter. Butler is able to capture the s u b t l e p o w e r struggle in these different scenes and groups, through nuanced expressions revealing the intricacies and complexity in people’s interpretation of the same thing. We see how Butler’s poetic interpretation of the world is deeply rooted in his profound understanding of how community and culture is inextricably linked with science, the natural world, and technology. In his statement, Butler speaks about the peculiarity of “objectivity and subjectivity within the mind and soul of the community” which he explores on each canvas.
The works on display include: ‘Shelter III’ (figure with a book), ‘The Letter’, ‘The Volunteer, ‘Offside’, ‘Guardian of the Night’, ‘The Lure of the Moon’, Mother, Daughter, which the artist said was inspired by motherliness. “We are excited to showcase Victor Butler’s work for the first time in Nigeria at two venues, Temple Muse and at the ArtXLagos fair,” said Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, the Founder and Artistic Director of SMO Contemporary Art.
“The complexity, sophistication, and subtle depth of Butler’s art definitely sets him apart as an African Master,” she added. Also commenting on Butler’s oeuvre, the Director of Temple Muse, AvinashWadhwani, said: “Butler’s fantastic art also cross references the evolution of African design in a very futuristic way. “Nuance fits perfectly into both visual art and contemporary fashion as Butler’s futuristic designs and forms resonate with a renaissance creative community in Lagos and beyond.”
The exhibition, which is sponsored by Access Bank and VeuveClicquot, which opened to the public on November 1, will run until December 7. According to the Founder and Artistic Director of SMO Contemporary Art, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, five of the works would be on display at the ongoing 2018 edition of Art X Lagos at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
