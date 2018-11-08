Ighalo injured, doubtful for South Africa clash

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is doubtful for the November 17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa after sustaining an injury in a Chinese Super League match on Wednesday.

Ighalo, who has been on fire having netted six timers for Nigeria in his last three matches including five in the back-to-back wins over Libya, was pulled out from the match against Tianjin Quanjin following an injury.

Although he was keen to continue, he was replaced in the 17th minute by Lasse Vibe in order not to aggravate the injury in the match which eventually ended 2-2.

Ighalo netted a hat-trick against Libya in Nigeria’s 4-0 win on October 13 before scoring a brace in the reverse fixture as the Super Eagles won 3-2. Having scored in the team’s 3-0 win over Seychelles, Ighalo is the leading goal scorer for the team with six goals from four matches.

His injury added to the worries of Nigeria’s Manager Gernot Rohr as it came few days after injury ruled out first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, from the November 17 match.

