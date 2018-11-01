IGP drags 400 Shi’ite members to court

Indications emerged yesterday that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is set to drag 400 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites to court.

The IGP gave the indication yesterday at the presidential villa, Abuja, after attending the official launch of the 2019 Armed Forces Emblem and fund raising at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the arrested Shi’ite members would be taken to either the Magistrate’s Court or the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They were scheduled to appear in Court yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The Shia members, for three consecutive days, engaged security agencies to press further their demands for the release of their leader, El-Zakzaky, who has been held by the Federal Government since December, 2016, despite court orders to release him.

Members of the group were arrested at various locations within the nation’s capital following their protest march, which resulted in bloody clashes between them and the security agencies.

With the Shi’ites on rampage, burning security vehicles at Wuse II in the FCT on Tuesday, their confrontation with security operatives have continued to create fear and hardship for residents and death of its several members.

Speaking with State House Correspondents, the IGP said the Shi’ites were billed to appear in court yesterday.

He said the Federal Government was considering in prevailing on the Shi’ite leader, El- Zakzaky and other members to end the protests in Abuja.

“You know that when we make arrests, the next thing is to take them before the law courts. We are going to take them before the law court today (yesterday), This could be the Magistrate’s Court or Federal High Court.”

On what was being done to ensure long lasting peace, the IGP said government was collaborating with stakeholders, including religious leaders to end the protests.

“We are liaising with major stakeholders, major religious groups in this country. I think we need to do something to end this crisis as soon as possible and, by the Grace of God, we will end the crises soon.”

On the security challenges in the FCT, including dealing with criminals who operate from hideouts around the city, the Police boss said the relevant authorities have made deployments to such “black spots” to flush out criminals from the hideouts.

“We have made some major deployments, and all I can say is that we want to appeal to everybody to cooperate with us to end these crises and, by the Grace of God, we will bring the protests to an end,” he added.

Shedding light on why security agencies resorted to use of maximum force to quell the protest, Idris said the operatives were “responding to the threats against security of lives and property within the FCT,” adding “ it is our responsibility to take care of security.”

The IGP also assured citizens of free and fair elections ahead of the 2019 general elections. The police boss, however, appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies to ensure a hitch-free electioneering.

