Metro and Crime
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
When operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) started tracking a suspected thief, they never bargained that they would find him in the house of God, fervent in prayers.
But this was exactly what played out between operatives and the suspect, David Olaniyan. Indeed, operatives were said to have been shocked and speechless when their tracking led to a church in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.
The operatives were said to have started hunting Olaniyan, after some security guards attached to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to guard some construction materials from thieves, decided to become the thieves themselves.
When holy Olaniyan was tracked and arrested in the church, he led the operatives to his house to arrest the guards, who turned his home to hideout, waiting until the dust raised by their action had settled.
According to a police source, the suspects allegedly stole two 150 KVA Marapco generators, a vibrating machine and several other items.
Other suspects arrested along with Olaniyan are Mohammed Usman, Onomza Sani, Taminu Justice, Ayinde Okesade and Seun Okesade.
An IRT operative said: “We started hunting for the suspects after receiving instruction from the IG. The company petitioned the IG, saying that their guards stole some items in the company valued at N20 million. A team of operatives was deployed to Sango-Ota area of Ogun State. This team successfully identified and arrested Olaniyan, who is actually the receiver.
“He confessed during interrogations that he bought several items from the security guards, including bags of cement and rods. Not only was he engaged in buying such items from the guards, he also used to bring other buyers for them.
“The guards had already spent six days in Olaniyan’s home, hiding and waiting for the man who bought the generators and the vibrating machines to bring their money, before they were located and arrested.”
Speaking after his arrest, Olaniyan said: “I bought several bags of cement from Mohammed. He is the head of the security guards in the company. I used the cement in building my house. I used to pay him N1,500 per bag against the market price, which was N2,500. I also bought some iron rods. Trouble started for me after I brought one of my friends to buy a generator from Mohammed.”
Rather being remorseful after his arrest, Mohammed fumed and blamed the buyer for being the brain behind the collapse of his little empire.
The suspect said if the buyer had paid on time, he would have disappeared and police wouldn’t have been able to locate, let alone arrest him.
He said: “We initially didn’t have any intention of stealing the items it was Olaniyan’s brother (buyer) that lured us into committing the crime. What we invited him to buy from the site were scraps, which littered the site. But when he came, he saw the generators, a vibrating machine and some cables and insisted that he would buy them all.
“He offered to pay us N1.4 million for the goods; the money was tempting. I called my colleagues, explained the situation to them, we discussed and accepted his offer. He carried everything he wanted and we immediately also left the site. We alighted at Olaniyan’s place to wait for our money, but the buyer didn’t show up. If not for Olaniyan’s brother, who delayed our money, I would have been long gone before the company realised that their items were missing.”
Mohammed added that he came to Lagos in February 2018 and worked for the company as an Iron bender.
He said: “That was how I got the knowledge of selling the company’s cement. I wasn’t the only person stealing and selling the company’s cement. Olaniyan was one of my customers. We became very close because he pays me regularly. He doesn’t owe like others. My monthly salary back then was N30,000, but after working for just a few months, the company started downsizing. I was sacked as an iron bender. In August I begged to be retained. I was offered a job as a security guard and I accepted. I was made the head of the security and placed on a monthly salary of N28,000, with four other men working with me.
“Sometime in September, I had financial difficult and had to call on Olaniyan. I told him that there were scraps for sale. He brought a greedy man, who he introduced as his brother. The man got everyone of us into trouble.”
Metro and Crime
Bademosi’s suspected killer arrested in Ondo
Men of the Ondo State Police Command paraded the suspected killer of Chief Ope Bademosi in Akure, the state capital.
Bademosi was allegedly stabbed to death last Wednesday by his cook, Sunday Afobale in his Park View residence in Lagos State.
Afobale was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. Ondo is the town of the late Bademosi.
The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly killed his boss some three days after he was brought from Ondo to Lagos was arrested with two other suspects and paraded by the state police command.
Speaking on his arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph, disclosed that detectives from Ondo town were able to track him and two other suspects in Ondo.
Joseph explained that the suspect, who is from Republic of Benin, has made some confessional statement about the incident and promised to inform the general public about what transpire and how the young man killed the septuagenarian.
His words “It would be recalled that three days ago, the Beninonise cook of Chief Ope Bademosi reportedly stabbed his boss to death and ran away and since then police has declared him wanted.
“But fortunately for us today DPO Fagun, Ondo town, SP Olajide Samuel and his team were able to track and arrested the suspect along with two other suspects in Ondo town,
“He is in our custody and has been giving us useful information but because the case happened in Lagos state, the state police command have handed him over back to our men in Lagos state where the incident happened.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he’s still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardise our investigation on the case, he has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information
“He has been giving us some information and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the badly incident took place.
“We have done the major aspect of the job by arresting him, so whatever happens later we will let you people know”.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he is still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardize our investigation on the case.
“He has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information he has been given to us and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the incident took place.”
Metro and Crime
PHOTOS: Man jumps into Lagos Lagoon, dies
A man has reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.
According to the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, @rrslagos767, the man jumped into the Lagoon on Friday.
With the assistance of the Marine Police and local divers, the body was recovered.
“A man has jumped into the Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge. RRS riders got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine Police, LASG rescue Boats & local divers who recovered the corpse . The remains have been taken to Ebute Ero division. #TheGoodGuys
The body has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police Division.
Metro and Crime
Customs seizes 67 cartons of Tramadol, 538 bags of cannabis
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it had neutralised a notorious gang involved in smuggling and illicit trade in hard drugs in the Benin axis. Armed with credible intelligence, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, in a special operation at the Benin-Ore axis, seized 67 cartons of tramadol, codeine and 538 bags of cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp from the notorious gang. Also impounded during the operation were 2,185 bags of parboiled rice, 617 bales of second-hand clothing, 600 pieces of used tyres, 100 cartons of vegetable oil and 35 sacks of second-hand shoes with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N105,337,000.
The National Coordinator of the team, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCC), Abdullahi Kirawa, who displayed the seized contraband before journalists, disclosed that the seizures were recorded within the last one month. Handing over the hard drugs to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Kirawa, charged Nigerian youths to stay away from drugs and other prohibited substances while promising that the clampdown on smugglers and saboteurs of the Nigerian economy would continue
