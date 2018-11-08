Ikorodu-Sagamu road construction: Need for full disclosure

That the reconstruction of the collapsed Ikorodu-Sagamu road has commenced, albeit at less than snail speed, is no longer news.

The news is the level and scope of work being done vis-à-vis the expected expansion of the road.

Although no serious work is being done yet, the drainage work going on at the Odogunyan area of the stretch suggests a one lane road, which is a far cry from expectations of residents and users of the road generally.

The strategic nature of the road necessitates heavy vehicular traffic, mainly petrol tankers and other haulage vehicles servicing the industries in the axis such as vehicles from Ikorodu Industrial Estate and the Ogijo Industrial hub, considered to be the second most industrialised area in Ogun State.

The economic importance of this road is not in doubt: 42 communities and 45 industries are said to be situated on this road. Of note among the industries are PZ Cussons at the Lagos end of the road, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)’s Mosimi depot and Lafarge’s Cement factory at Sagamu. The Lagos State Polytechnic is among the educational institutes situated along this road. The movement of essential goods and fuel take place along this road and the arduous transit often leaves broken down trucks in its wake. The delays, which results are significant economic losses for those involved. The road also serves as an alternate route linking Lagos to other parts of the country.

That this road is economically significant is an understatement.

Considering the importance of the road to the nation’s economy, the need for an internationally accepted standard in road construction cannot be overemphasised.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said at the flag-off of the reconstruction of the road that the road was strategic to industrialisation and agricultural development, which were the priorities of the Buhari administration.

He added that the road was strategic and would promote the growth of agricultural activities, boost business for industries in the axis and create employment opportunities.

The minister said then that the rehabilitation project will reduce the operating costs and movement of petroleum and agricultural products between Lagos and Ogun states.

There is a general controversy presently on why such an important road could be “reconstructed” into a single lane, which people argue, is like reducing the options and opportunity of using the untarred areas whenever there is gridlock on the road.

Again, it must be stated now that constructing a one-lane road there is unacceptable and a way of shortchanging Nigerians. Worst still, judging from the take-off area, which is Ikorodu roundabout, one would have ordinarily believed that the road would not be less than three lanes on either side. Anything short of this will amount to a waste of public fund.

Fast forward to Ogijo, Ogun State. Shortly before the approval by the Federal Government, a segment of the road was already being reconstructed and upgraded by Ogun State government into a six-lane expressway.

One had expected that before any construction commences, the firm in charge should have claimed the Right-of-Way by marking affected areas, at least to show residents the scope and extent of the construction. This was not the case in this instance.

A resident, Muyideen Omoniyiji, while expressing his concern on the social media said: “I hope we’ve not been robbed and deceived by government concerning the reconstruction of this Ikorodu-Sagamu road. I’m afraid we may have been fooled.”

In our attempt to ensure correct and detailed information is disseminated to the public, all efforts to get the design and scope of work to be done yielded no result as nothing was found on the website of either the construction company or the supervising ministry. This is unacceptable, as it is expected that in this electronic age, such information should just be a click away. Even phone calls to officials of the ministry yielded nothing positive.

Why such information should be shrouded in secrecy remains a mystery.

Also, one notes with sadness that the directive by the minister of works during the flag-off of the reconstruction was never adhered to.

Fashola had said then that the contractors’ first priority was to stabilise the road before the rains start. With such directive, we had expected that the terribly decayed areas will continually be stabilised for a free flow of traffic.

Also, General Manager, Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, Wael Salem, had promised during the flag off that: “We would try our best to make the road motorable.”

But sadly, it has not been so.

However, I believe there is need for the Federal Ministry of Works, the supervising ministry of this project, to disclose the entire design of the road. This will douse the tension already being generated by the construction. It will boost the people’s confidence in the present government and enable Nigerians ‘monitor’ the progression of work and possibly raise the alarm in case of any derailment.

This disclosure, we believe, should be in form of newspaper publication in national dailies.

Also, as is done for most constructions, the detailed design of the road should be displayed conspicuously, at least, at the entrance of the construction firm’s work yard, where whoever is interested could visit and study it. This will even prepare the minds of those whose property would be affected to get prepared before work gets to their area.

•Adebayo is with New Telegraph.

