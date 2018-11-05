Metro and Crime
Ilobu hosts Aregbesola, others at community’s anniversary
People of Ilobu town, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, are set to host Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State and his deputy, Mrs. Grace Laoye-Tomori, among other dignitaries, during the 26th annual Ilobu Day ceremony. This is coming about one week to the expiration of Aregbesola’s twoterm tenure as the governor.
The grand finale of the weeklong event is scheduled to hold on Saturday and will be hosted by the monarch of the town, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, as the Royal Father of the Day, while one of his proud subjects and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, will serve as the Chief Host. In a statement issued by the Ilobu Development Union, the umbrella body for the sons and daughters of the nascent community, and signed by the union’s National Secretary, Mr. Dare Alabi, the annual ceremony will commence on Wednesday, November 7, with health talk and medical checks and care for the aged and cultural festival. According to the statement, oth-er activities also lined up to mark the ceremony include a lecture to be organised by the Ilobu National Students’ Union (INSU) and football match which are scheduled for Thursday, November 8. The statement noted that climax of the anniversary is the fundraising gettogether scheduled for November 10.
Meanwhile, the National President of the union, Alhaji Dauda Adebisi-Balogun, has commended the sons and daughters of the town for what he described as their unprecedented support in kind and in cash towards the success of the anniversary. According to Adebisi-Balogun, unlike in the past when the community used to struggle to mobilise resources for the annual celebration, many indigenes of the town, both within and outside the country, have volunteered to play one role or the other. He said: “I must express IDU’s appreciation to everyone who has rallied round us since we took over the leadership of the community union. From everyone, including both home and abroad, we have received maximum cooperation and support.
“But the ultimate will be their massive turnout at the grand finale on Saturday, November 10, where funds will be raised for community projects. Similar fundraisings held in the past have enabled us to achieve so much including the community hall, and a befitting palace which ranks as one of the best palaces in the state today. “There are still more to be done and that is why we are calling on everyone to mobilise their friends and associates to donate generously for the development of the town. Every penny contributed will surely be accounted for.”
Metro and Crime
Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects
…say scientific investigation ongoing
- Avoid Odi, Zaki-Biam treatment, Tsav tells Army
Polic yesterday paraded 19 suspects in connection with the murder of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd) in Jos, Plateau State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Terna Tyopev, presented the suspects to journalists in Jos. Alkali was declared missing on September 3. He had left Abuja and was on his way to Bauchi, via Jos. On September 29, his car and other personal effects were found in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government Area. On October 31, the body of Alkali was found in an abandoned Well at Gushwet in Shen community of Jos South Local Government Area. His body was buried by the military on Saturday at the Muslim cemetery in Abuja. Tyopev said the 19 suspects included the 13 earlier handed over to the police command by the military, while the remaining six were among the eight the police declared wanted in connection with the crime. According to him, two of the eight suspects declared wanted are still at large.
He said: “On October 17, the military handed over 13 suspects to us in connection with the disappearance and death of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd). “After a painstaking interrogation on October 21 we also declared eight suspects wanted. Six out of the eight reported themselves to the police, but two are at large. “So, the 19 suspects paraded today consist of the 13 handed over to us, and the six that reported themselves to us.” The PPRO said the suspects were interrogated and found to have strong links with the crime, adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
He said efforts were being intensified to ensure the two remaining suspects were arrested. Tyopev also said the police had commenced “scientific investigation” into the murder of the immediate past Chief of Administration Army, Alkali. This is as the former Commissioner of Police, Lagos and Kano states, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has appealed to the military not to respond to Alkali’s murder like it did in Odi, Bayelsa State and Zaki- Biam in Benue State. Alkali’s body was found in an abandoned well at Guchwet village in Jos South Local Government Area of the state. Tyopev said the Search and Rescue Operation that led to the recovery of Alkali’s body was jointly carried out by the Army, police, Fire Service and other security agencies including the community. He said: “Two out of the eight suspects we declared wanted are still at large and scientific investigation into the case is still on and we will do it as soon as possible. The community was involved in the operation actively and they saw whatever happened.
“The fact that the body has been buried doesn’t stop the scientific investigation. Our experts came and took samples of what we got, that is why I can authoritatively tell you that scientific investigation is still ongoing. “The suspects that we have got were the ones who led us to the abandoned well. They confessed that they initially buried him but later exhumed the body, took it and dumped it into a pit. But to clear our name and make it very clear, we involved medical doctors and other forensic experts. Investigation is on. Immediately we are done, we will let the public know the outcome.” Tyopev explained that one of the suspects, a 35-year-old woman, Rebecca Gyang Pam, was the one who organised a protest against the draining of the pond where the missing General’s car was recovered.
He added: “Stanley Onuchukwu (34) owns and operates a block industry beside the pond in Dura where the car was recovered. He had the information about the pushing of the missing General’s car into the pond from his employees. “Maxwell Dodel had information on the dumping of the car into the pond but concealed it until his arrest. Michael James (22) witnessed the incident, saw when and how the General was killed, knows the people that killed the General, concealed the information until his arrest.” Meanwhile, Tsav in a letter addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukkur Buratai, said that what happened to the General was a serious temptation, capable of replicating the Odi and Zaki-Ibiam tragedies.
The former police commissioner, who said he understood the sacrifices involved in the protection of the Nigerian project, commended the spirit of restraint and professionalism which the military has exhibited in handling the matter. He also said the military’s decision not to toe the path of reprisal over Alkali’s murder was a good sign that Nigeria was gradually moving to a point where democratic principles would be allowed to fester in the society. Urging the military not to be deterred by Alkali’s murder, but to double efforts in making Nigeria a peaceful entity, Tsav also charged relevant authorities to ensure that the General’s killers were fished out and punished. He said: “Let me start, by extending my condolences to you over the gruesome murder of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali by irate youths in Dura- Du District of Plateau State. The callous and heartless lynching of one of the finest Army officers is barbaric, irresponsible, reprehensible and unacceptable.
“I appeal that you use your good offices to impress on all the relevant security agencies never to relent, until justice is done to the late Army General by ensuring all the perpetrators fingered in the heinous act are arrested and prosecuted. “The sad incident is a serious temptation, capable of eroding your faith in the protection of your fatherland.” But I plead it should rather rekindle your determination. We all know your exemplary leadership of the counter-insurgency operations and Nigerian Army has proved convincingly of a rebranded Army and troops. “The Army has executed this national assignment with dedication, patriotism, selflessness, uncommon determination and countless sacrifices to the admiration of Nigerians.”
Metro and Crime
Amaechi rescues kidnapped victim in Rivers
Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday afternoon rescued a kidnapped victim on the Omoku-Egbeda Road in Rivers State. Amaechi, who is the immediate former governor of Rivers State, was on his way to Ubimini community in Emohua Local Government Area to address the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters when he sighted a Lexus SUV abandoned in the bush. The minister, who was leading his convoy, stopped and ordered his security team to comb the forest in search of the occupants of the vehicle. It was during the search that the security personnel in his convoy rescued one of the occupants of the abandoned Lexus Jeep.
The victims turned out to be APC supporters attending the PVC sensitisation rally at Ubimini where Amaechi was to address party supporters. Narrating his ordeal to the minister, the rescued victim, Edi Chinda Edi, said they were on their way to Ubimini for the APC programme when the kidnappers barricaded the expressway and attacked them. Edi said eight of them were in the Lexus jeep when the kidnappers armed with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons struck.
He said: “We were eight in the car and they succeeded in kidnapping seven others. While they were beating and forcing us into the bush, I managed to escape into the other side of the forest.” Worried about the safety of other victims who were yet to be found, Amaechi directed some of his security personnel to continue the search and ensure that the remaining victims were rescued and their abductors arrested and prosecuted according to law.
Metro and Crime
Benue orders probe into family of five’s killing
Benue State yesterday ordered full scale investigation into the killing of five members of the Adetsav family in Makurdi on Friday night. Reports claimed that the housewife, Mrs. Rachel Adetsav, slaughtered her husband, three children and stabbed herself to death in Makurdi. But the Acting Governor, Benson Abounu, gave the order in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ede Ogaba Ede. Abounu, according to the statement, described as horrific the killing of Mr. Adetsav, an employee of Makurdi Local Government and his entire family.
T h e a c t i n g governor said the suggestion that the wife carried out the killings b e f o r e t a k i n g her own life was m i n d – boggling and needed to be properly investigated. He instructed the Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, to carry out full investigation with the aim of unravelling the actual cause of the incident. Abounu condemned the wiping out of the entire family of five, describing it as sad and a sin against God and humanity. The acting governor commiserated with the relations and family of the deceased and prayed that such a horrendous thing never happens again.
Trending
-
News6 hours ago
Failed agreement: ASUU begins indefinite strike
-
News6 hours ago
Okorocha withdraws officials from Deputy Gov’s office
-
News6 hours ago
Minimum wage: Labour shuns parley with FG over strike
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Amaechi rescues kidnapped victim in Rivers
-
News6 hours ago
Defeating Buhari won’t be easy in 2019, says Egwu
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
IDPs attack Action Aid officials
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects
-
Politics6 hours ago
Religion and politics: 2019 rekindles debate